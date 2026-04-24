WHERE: Pittsburgh

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2026 (Rounds 2-3)

Noon Saturday, April 25, 2026 (Rounds 4-7)

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL

TIMING: Round 2: 7 minutes per selection

Rounds 3-6: 5 minutes per selection

Round 7: 4 minutes per selection

From the Patriots:





PATRIOTS PICKS





SERRITELLA DRAFT SERIES

For scouting reports on 250+ prospects and a further breakdown of individual player rankings, be sure to check out the BSJ primer series:

GIARDI'S DRAFT COLUMNS

Edge1

Edge2

DT

WR

S

LB

TE

OT

BEDARD'S DAY 2/3 TOP AVAILABLE

I'm not going to throw darts against the board and give you a bunch of names. I'll just tell you which positions the Patriots will likely be looking for:

LB (Christian Ellis contract year)

OG - preferably one who can play center (Mike Onwenu contract year)

DT (Behind Christian Barmore)

RB (Could use a young two-down back)

QB - Developmental

WR (Mack Hollins contract year)

Punter (Bryce Baringer contract year/competition)

That's seven picks, and they have five to start the day, plus undrafted free agency.

EDGE

George Gumbs, Jr., Florida (6-4½, 245, 4.66): Pretty player looks the part. He's got some tools. Could see a flyer on him.

TIGHT END

Tanner Koziol, Houston (6-6 ½, 247, No 40)

Justin Joly, NC State (6-3 ½, 243, no 40)

Jack Endries, Texas (6-4 ½, 245, 4.70)

OTHER POSSIBILITIES AT DIFFERENT POSITIONS

OG Jalen Farmer, Kentucky

OG/C Beau Stephens, Iowa

OG/C Logan Taylor, BC

C/G Sam Hecht, Kansas State

DT Darrell Jackson, FSU

LB Bryce Boettcher, Oregon