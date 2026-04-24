(USA Today Network)
FINAL: NFL Draft 2026 Day 3 - Vrabel-less Patriots take DB Prunty, OT Crownover, LB Obiazor, QB Morton, RB Miller, Edge Hutchins
WHERE: Pittsburgh
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2026 (Rounds 2-3)
Noon Saturday, April 25, 2026 (Rounds 4-7)
TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL
TIMING: Round 2: 7 minutes per selection
Rounds 3-6: 5 minutes per selection
Round 7: 4 minutes per selection
From the Patriots:
PATRIOTS PICKS
SERRITELLA DRAFT SERIES
For scouting reports on 250+ prospects and a further breakdown of individual player rankings, be sure to check out the BSJ primer series:
GIARDI'S DRAFT COLUMNS
BEDARD'S DAY 2/3 TOP AVAILABLE
I'm not going to throw darts against the board and give you a bunch of names. I'll just tell you which positions the Patriots will likely be looking for:
LB (Christian Ellis contract year)
OG - preferably one who can play center (Mike Onwenu contract year)
DT (Behind Christian Barmore)
RB (Could use a young two-down back)
QB - Developmental
WR (Mack Hollins contract year)
Punter (Bryce Baringer contract year/competition)
That's seven picks, and they have five to start the day, plus undrafted free agency.
EDGE
George Gumbs, Jr., Florida (6-4½, 245, 4.66): Pretty player looks the part. He's got some tools. Could see a flyer on him.
TIGHT END
Tanner Koziol, Houston (6-6 ½, 247, No 40)
Justin Joly, NC State (6-3 ½, 243, no 40)
Jack Endries, Texas (6-4 ½, 245, 4.70)
OTHER POSSIBILITIES AT DIFFERENT POSITIONS
OG Jalen Farmer, Kentucky
OG/C Beau Stephens, Iowa
OG/C Logan Taylor, BC
C/G Sam Hecht, Kansas State
DT Darrell Jackson, FSU
LB Bryce Boettcher, Oregon
S Karmari Ramsey, USC
S Jason Kilgore, South Carolina