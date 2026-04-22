NFL Draft: A look at the projected top 100 overall draft-eligible layers for the 2026 NFL Draft

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When it comes to the NFL Draft, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. What makes this annual player selection process so fascinating is that there is no exact science on how to ensure success when deciding on which prospects to choose. A wide array of variables can come into play, such as testing marks, injuries, and medical evaluations, as well as any off-field misconduct or arrests, in addition to character concerns, level of play, and production. However, the film still remains the ultimate barometer. The Boston Sports Journal 2026 NFL Draft Top 100 Prospects list attempts to project the best overall players from this draft class. Please keep in mind that these rankings do not reflect their initial draft grade, rather it looks into the future, as we try to determine who the top 100 players will be when we reflect back 10 years from now. This list can serve as a helpful tool during the first two days of the NFL Draft.
BSJ 2026 NFL DRAFT TOP 100 PROSPECTS
RK | PLAYER | SCHOOL | HEIGHT | WEIGHT | HAND | ARM | FORTY | PROJECTION
Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State, 5115, 206, 0948, 3018, n/a, Rd1
Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame, 6000, 212, 0918, 3200, 4.36, Rd1
Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State, 6050, 244, 1000, 3278, 4.46, Rd1
Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State, 6041, 241, 0948, 3248, 4.46, Rd1
Rueben Bain Jr., ER, Miami, 6022, 263, 0918, 3078, n/a, Rd1
Olaivavega Ioane, OG, Penn State, 6042, 320, 1048, 3268, n/a, Rd1
Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU, 5116, 187, 0878, 3000, 4.35, Rd1
Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana, 6046, 236, 0918, 3178, n/a, Rd1
Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State, 6022, 192, 1018, 3138, 4.53, Rd1
David Bailey, ER, Texas Tech, 6035, 251, 1028, 3378, 4.50, Rd1
Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami, 6054, 329, 1058, 3328, 5.05, Rd1
Makai Lemon, WR, USC, 5111, 192, 0838, 3018, 4.53, Rd1
Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech, 6034, 318, 0928, 3328, 5.18, Rd1
Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia, 6073, 315, 1068, 3468, 4.93, Rd1
Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee, 6006, 188, 0900, 3118, 4.38, Rd1
Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama, 6065, 352, 0968, 3338, 5.21, Rd1
Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon, 6031, 241, 1000, 3118, 4.39, Rd1
Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech, 6013, 231, 0918, 3078, 4.57, Rd1
Chris Bell, WR, Louisville, 6017, 222, 1000, 3138, n/a, Rd1
Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh, 5117, 220, 0948, 3118, 4.53, Rd2
Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo, 6034, 201, 0918, 3218, 4.52, Rd1
Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State, 6021, 203, 0918, 3018, n/a, Rd1
Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama, 6011, 211, 0938, 3078, n/a, Rd1
Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State, 6057, 321, 0900, 3378, 4.91, Rd1
Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State, 6000, 193, 0978, 3058, 4.40, Rd1
TJ Parker, ER, Clemson, 6035, 263, 0948, 3328, 4.68, Rd1
Spencer Fano, OT, Utah, 6054, 311, 0900, 3218, 4.91, Rd1
Omar Cooper Jr., C, Indiana, 6001, 199, 0958, 3018, 4.42, Rd1
Denzel Boston, WR, Washington, 6035, 212, 0938, 3200, n/a, Rd1
Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah, 6062, 313, 0948, 3338, 4.99, Rd1