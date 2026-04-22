NFL Draft: A look at the projected top 100 overall draft-eligible layers for the 2026 NFL Draft

When it comes to the NFL Draft, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. What makes this annual player selection process so fascinating is that there is no exact science on how to ensure success when deciding on which prospects to choose. A wide array of variables can come into play, such as testing marks, injuries, and medical evaluations, as well as any off-field misconduct or arrests, in addition to character concerns, level of play, and production. However, the film still remains the ultimate barometer. The Boston Sports Journal 2026 NFL Draft Top 100 Prospects list attempts to project the best overall players from this draft class. Please keep in mind that these rankings do not reflect their initial draft grade, rather it looks into the future, as we try to determine who the top 100 players will be when we reflect back 10 years from now. This list can serve as a helpful tool during the first two days of the NFL Draft.