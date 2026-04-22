NFL Draft: A look at the projected top 100 overall draft-eligible layers for the 2026 NFL Draft taken at BSJ Headquarters (NFL DRAFT COVERAGE)

(USA Today Network)

Caleb Downs

NFL DRAFT COVERAGE

NFL Draft: A look at the projected top 100 overall draft-eligible layers for the 2026 NFL Draft

By Ric Serritella

Apr 22, 202611 hours ago

0comment-bubble

Previous positions:

When it comes to the NFL Draft, beauty is in the eye of the beholder. What makes this annual player selection process so fascinating is that there is no exact science on how to ensure success when deciding on which prospects to choose. A wide array of variables can come into play, such as testing marks, injuries, and medical evaluations, as well as any off-field misconduct or arrests, in addition to character concerns, level of play, and production. However, the film still remains the ultimate barometer. The Boston Sports Journal 2026 NFL Draft Top 100 Prospects list attempts to project the best overall players from this draft class. Please keep in mind that these rankings do not reflect their initial draft grade, rather it looks into the future, as we try to determine who the top 100 players will be when we reflect back 10 years from now. This list can serve as a helpful tool during the first two days of the NFL Draft.

BSJ 2026 NFL DRAFT TOP 100 PROSPECTS

RK | PLAYER | SCHOOL | HEIGHT | WEIGHT | HAND | ARM | FORTY | PROJECTION

  1. Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State, 5115, 206, 0948, 3018, n/a, Rd1

  2. Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame, 6000, 212, 0918, 3200, 4.36, Rd1

  3. Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State, 6050, 244, 1000, 3278, 4.46, Rd1

  4. Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State, 6041, 241, 0948, 3248, 4.46, Rd1

  5. Rueben Bain Jr., ER, Miami, 6022, 263, 0918, 3078, n/a, Rd1

  6. Olaivavega Ioane, OG, Penn State, 6042, 320, 1048, 3268, n/a, Rd1

  7. Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU, 5116, 187, 0878, 3000, 4.35, Rd1

  8. Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana, 6046, 236, 0918, 3178, n/a, Rd1

  9. Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State, 6022, 192, 1018, 3138, 4.53, Rd1

  10. David Bailey, ER, Texas Tech, 6035, 251, 1028, 3378, 4.50, Rd1

  11. Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami, 6054, 329, 1058, 3328, 5.05, Rd1

  12. Makai Lemon, WR, USC, 5111, 192, 0838, 3018, 4.53, Rd1

  13. Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech, 6034, 318, 0928, 3328, 5.18, Rd1

  14. Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia, 6073, 315, 1068, 3468, 4.93, Rd1

  15. Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee, 6006, 188, 0900, 3118, 4.38, Rd1

  16. Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama, 6065, 352, 0968, 3338, 5.21, Rd1

  17. Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon, 6031, 241, 1000, 3118, 4.39, Rd1

  18. Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech, 6013, 231, 0918, 3078, 4.57, Rd1

  19. Chris Bell, WR, Louisville, 6017, 222, 1000, 3138, n/a, Rd1

  20. Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh, 5117, 220, 0948, 3118, 4.53, Rd2

  21. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo, 6034, 201, 0918, 3218, 4.52, Rd1

  22. Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State, 6021, 203, 0918, 3018, n/a, Rd1

  23. Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama, 6011, 211, 0938, 3078, n/a, Rd1

  24. Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State, 6057, 321, 0900, 3378, 4.91, Rd1

  25. Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State, 6000, 193, 0978, 3058, 4.40, Rd1

  26. TJ Parker, ER, Clemson, 6035, 263, 0948, 3328, 4.68, Rd1

  27. Spencer Fano, OT, Utah, 6054, 311, 0900, 3218, 4.91, Rd1

  28. Omar Cooper Jr., C, Indiana, 6001, 199, 0958, 3018, 4.42, Rd1

  29. Denzel Boston, WR, Washington, 6035, 212, 0938, 3200, n/a, Rd1

  30. Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah, 6062, 313, 0948, 3338, 4.99, Rd1

Logo
To Keep Reading

Subscribe to BSJ, where members enjoy exclusive content, as well as a connection to tens of thousands of other Boston sports fans!

Become a member
Already have an account? Log in!
Show Comments
Loading...
Loading...
0
Show comments for this article