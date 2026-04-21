NFL Draft Preview: Patriots Needs May Lead To Punter On Final Day

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Welcome to our final BSJ 2026 NFL Draft Preview, as we shift our attention over to special teams. Still one-third of the game, the value of special teams should not be downplayed. New England showed vast improvement in this department in 2025, but there is still work to be done.

The Patriots boast one of the best return units in the NFL with the presence of Marcus Jones (punt), Kyle Williams (kickoff) and backup Efton Chism III In fact, Jones holds the highest career punt return average in NFL history (minimum 75 returns) with 14.64 yards per return! This area is viewed as one of the team's greatest strengths and is not considered a draft-day need.

Is the third time a charm? New England used a sixth-round pick on kicker Andy Borregales last year. It was the third time they have drafted a kicker this decade, including Chad Ryland (2023) and Justin Rohrwasser (2020). For Borregales, after a few early-season misses, he rebounded strongly to have a solid rookie campaign, including a 59-yard field goal against the Dolphins in Week 18 of the regular season. The franchise feels good about his long-term outlook as their kicker of the future.

Fellow rookie long snapper Julian Ashby was deemed a success during his first season in Foxborough. However, that did not prevent the Patriots from adding to the competition, as they inked taekwondo black belt, defensive end-turned-long snapper Niko Lalos during the offseason. The two are expected to duke it out in training camp for the starting job.

The one glaring need for New England on special teams resides at punter. The inconsistent performance by Bryce Baringer a year ago should leave the team feeling that a bit more is needed. The 2023 sixth-round selection is also entering the final year of his contract. New England has done their homework on some potential punter options leading up to the draft, an indication that it could look to invest in the position on the final day of the draft, where they hold a whopping eight selections.

New England has been linked to Syracuse punter Jack Stonehouse during the pre-draft process. There's an old scouting philosophy that a left-handed punter leads to at least one additional win in the left-hand column by season's end. The thought process behind it involves a different backspin rotation that comes off the foot of lefty punters. That makes Stonehouse the most intriguing option of the bunch.

It's not too often that you see punters declare early for the NFL Draft. That would be the case for Michigan State redshirt junior Ryan Eckley, known for his high-energy swagger and ability to pin opponents deep in their own territory. “Since I was six years old, football has been a part of who I am," Eckley stated when announcing his intent to declare for the draft. "What started as a kid chasing a dream turned into years of work, sacrifice and growth and I’m incredibly grateful for every step of the journey that brought me here.”

Both Stonehouse and Eckley have a shot to hear their name called in the late rounds. It's possible that one could come at the courtesy of New England. Below is our BSJ 2026 NFL Draft Special Teams Preview, filled with an overview, rankings and in-depth player evaluations on seven of the top draft-eligible specialists.

Patriots Special Teams Depth Chart: KR: Kyle Williams, Efton Chism III; PR: Marcus Jones, Efton Chism III; PK: Andy Borregales; PT: Bryce Baringer; LS: Julian Ashby, Niko Lalos

2026 BSJ SPECIAL TEAMS OVERVIEW

Don’t sleep on special teams. Upper echelon NFL teams place a great emphasis on special teams, as it consists as one-third of the organizational makeup. Several special teams standouts have a strong chance to hear their name called on the final day of the draft.

2026 BSJ KICKER BIG BOARD

RANK | PLAYER | SCHOOL | PROJECTION [# = indicates combine invite]

#Dominic Zvada, Michigan, Rd7 #Drew Stevens, Iowa, HPFA Kansei Matsuzawa, Hawaii, HPFA Nate Reed, Delaware, HPFA #Trey Smack, Florida, HPFA

2026 BSJ PUNTER BIG BOARD

RANK | PLAYER | SCHOOL | PROJECTION [# = indicates combine invite]

#Ryan Eckley, Michigan State, 6005, Rd7 #Jack Stonehouse, Syracuse, Rd7 #Brett Thorson, Georgia,HPFA Mitch McCarthy, Indiana, HPFA #Tommy Doman, Florida, Sr, HPFA

2026 BSJ LONG SNAPPER BIG BOARD

RANK | PLAYER | SCHOOL | PROJECTION [# = indicates combine invite]

Ben Mann, Boston College, HPFA John Ferlman, Ohio State, HPFA Luke Basso, Oregon, HPFA Beau Gardner, Georgia, HPFA Rocco Underwood, Florida, HPFA

BSJ SPECIAL TEAMS SCOUTING REPORTS

PLAYER PROFILE KEY (How to read the prospect header):

LAST NAME | FIRST NAME | SCHOOL | POSITION | YEAR | JERSEY # | HOMETOWN | PROJECTION

ABBREVIATIONS: HT = Height | WT: Weight | HD = Hand | ARM = Arm | WS: = Wingspan | 40-YD = Forty-Yard Dash | BP = Bench Press | VJ = Vertical Jump | BJ = Broad Jump | SHTL = Short Shuttle | 3C = Three-Cone

**Note**Heights of players are measured to the nearest eighth of an inch – for example, “6003” would stand for 6 ft. and 3/8 inches tall. (The first number refers to the feet, the second two numbers refer to the inches, and the last number refers to eighths of an inch). Arm, hand, and wingspan are written differently – 3012 would mean 30 1/2 inches, 0934 would mean 9 3/4 inches, and 7558 would mean 75 5/8 inches.

KICKERS



1. ZVADA, DOMINIC | Michigan | K | Sr | #96 | Chandler, AZ | Day 3

Pro Day: HT: 6032 | WT: 178 | HD: 0918 | ARM: 3168 | WS: 7678

Evaluation: A powerful right-footed kicker, Zvada has been consistently strong during his time at Ann Arbor. He scored all of the Wolverines’ points in the loss to Ohio State. Zvada maintains a composed demeanor, especially in snowy conditions, and delivers excellent distance with top-tier ball height. He has shown exceptional accuracy across all ranges (long, mid, and short) when called upon. However, he needs to develop his versatility to capitalize on kickoff opportunities and create more chances for starting-kicker roles at the next level. Overall, he is one of the few kicker prospects in the nation who could hear his name called on Day 3 of the draft.

Background: Last name pronounced (zuh-VAH-dah). A transfer from Arkansas State, where he appeared in 25 games as the starting place kicker, making 71 of 72 extra-point attempts (98.6%) and 34 of 40 field goals (85%), and was a semifinalist for the Lou Gaza Award. A five-star recruit from Valley Christian High School. He is the son of Jeff and Jodi Zvada.

PUNTERS

1. ECKLEY, RYAN | Michigan State | P | rJr | #96 | Lithia, FL | Day 3

Combine: HT: 6006 | WT: 200 | HD:0914 | ARM:3100 | WS: 7512

Evaluation: A right-footed punter/kicker with a powerful leg who served as a team captain in 2025, Eckley has shown great versatility in handling kickoff duties and using both traditional and rugby-style punting. On kickoffs, he produces good ball height, although his foot placement can be inconsistent at times. As a punter, his contact with the ball is loud as he gets it off quickly, with the snap to punt being on time. Eckley has the accuracy to place the ball on his top-notch foot and is situationally aware of field positions, often pinning opponents inside their five-yard line, as seen multiple times against Boston College. The biggest area of concern in his game is that he tends to overextend his arms at times, despite never having a punt blocked in his collegiate career. His hangtime is top-notch, as well as his backspin. Eckley has a chance to make an immediate impact at the next level as a day-one starter.

Background: Played in 37 games at Michigan State, where he led the Big Ten in punting for the past two seasons, averaging 48.5 yards per punt in 2025 and ranking second all-time in school history behind Bryce Baringer (Patriots), who averaged 49 yards per punt (2022). In 37 games played, 149 punt attempts, 47.6 yards per attempt, seven touchbacks, 50 punts inside the 20, 67 punts of over 50+ yards, no punts blocked.16 kickoff attempts, 63.2 yards per attempt, six touchbacks and one kick out of bounds. Made three tackles, two rushing attempts for -21 yards. A zero-star recruit from Newsome High School, where he was a starting kicker and punter for three years. Enrolled at Michigan State in January 2022 and completed his bachelor’s degree in kinesiology in May 2025.

2. STONEHOUSE, JACK | Syracuse | PT | #41 | Sr | Camarillo, CA | Day 3