Podcast: Bedard on Vrabel's statement, A.J. Brown and the draft with Felger & Mazz 04.21.26 taken at BSJ Headquarters (Patriots)

Patriots

Podcast: Bedard on Vrabel's statement, A.J. Brown and the draft with Felger & Mazz 04.21.26

By Greg A. Bedard

Apr 21, 20266 hours ago

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Hour 1

  • (0:00) Greg Bedard joins the show and the guys open the hour with their reaction to Mike Vrabel’s statement to the media today. 
  • (13:47) The callers give their thoughts on Mike Vrabel’s last-second press conference today.  
  • (31:16) Bedard’s thoughts on the possibility of A.J. Brown being traded to the Patriots following June 1st.

Hour 2

  • (0:00) Greg Bedard joins Felger and Mazz and the guys open the second hour with thoughts on Christian Gonzalez and the latest news on his contract. 
  • (16:31) 10 questions from Around the NFL (and more) with Bedard. 
  • (30:08) Final thoughts from Bedard on the Patriots and the upcoming NFL Draft.

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