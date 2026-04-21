Podcast: Bedard on Vrabel's statement, A.J. Brown and the draft with Felger & Mazz 04.21.26

Hour 1
- (0:00) Greg Bedard joins the show and the guys open the hour with their reaction to Mike Vrabel’s statement to the media today.
- (13:47) The callers give their thoughts on Mike Vrabel’s last-second press conference today.
- (31:16) Bedard’s thoughts on the possibility of A.J. Brown being traded to the Patriots following June 1st.
Hour 2
- (0:00) Greg Bedard joins Felger and Mazz and the guys open the second hour with thoughts on Christian Gonzalez and the latest news on his contract.
- (16:31) 10 questions from Around the NFL (and more) with Bedard.
- (30:08) Final thoughts from Bedard on the Patriots and the upcoming NFL Draft.