NFL Draft Preview: Patriots Could Seek Developmental Quarterback

Welcome to our first edition of the Boston Sports Journal 2026 NFL Draft Preview Series, as we breakdown each position leading up to the NFL Draft with overviews, rankings, scouting reports and more. Our first preview begins with the quarterbacks. New England has finally found a new franchise signal-caller in Drake Maye, who made great strides in 2025, placing himself amongst the upper-echelon of young guns around the league. Should his development continue to progress, it's realistic to believe that Maye could ascend into an MVP-caliber quarterback.

Entering his second season with the Patriots, the team felt comfortable enough to promote fourth-year veteran Tommy DeVito to the backup position. Last season, Joshua Dobbs was there to help ease the transition for DeVito but the team has since parted ways with the 'Passtronaut' this offseason. New England head coach Mike Vrabel was very candid about the possibility of adding a developmental arm at the NFL League Meetings in Phoenix, which makes sense due to the track record of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Should New England seek out a third quarterback via the draft, it will likely come during the late rounds, or even an undrafted free agent. One interesting name to keep an eye on is Missouri State signal-caller, Jacob Clark. An accurate pocket-passer who can push the ball downfield (similar to Maye) when needed, Clark has shown the ability to make all the throws, but playing at the FCS level, there figures to be a learning curve as he makes the transition to the pros. However, his upside is hard to ignore, and he would be the ideal project to stash on the practice squad and bring along slowly. Other options could include local products such as Joe Fagnano of UConn, a projected Day 3 selection, and Brady Olson of Central Connecticut State, likely an undrafted free agent, both of whom we highlighted in our latest pro day report.

Below is the BSJ 2026 NFL Draft Quarterback preview, which includes big board rankings and in-depth scouting reports on the top 30 draft-eligible quarterback prospects. [Next Up: Running Backs]

New England Patriots QB Depth Chart: Drake Maye, Tommy DeVito

2026 BSJ NFL DRAFT QUARTERBACK CLASS OVERVIEW

The 2026 NFL Draft quarterback class arrives with less fanfare than previous years. However, the NFL still remains a supply and demand league when it comes to the most important position in all of sports. Hence, expect to see several signal-callers receive a slight bump up on draft boards due to so many QB-needy organizations.

It has widely been assumed for months now that Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza will wind up as the No.1 overall selection to the Las Vegas Raiders. With Las Vegas part-owner Tom Brady, new head coach Klint Kubiak and recently hired quarterback coach Mike Sullivan, the Heisman Trophy winner will be surrounded by an excellent support staff. With prototype size, keen decision-making, a strong arm and proven experience on the biggest of stages, Mendoza should immediately seize the starting job and develop into a top-end starter.

There have been mixed vibes as to just how high Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson will land. The assumed second quarterback off the board, it was a tale of two seasons for Simpson, who flashed dynamic throws, tremendous anticipation and the ability to squeeze the ball into tight windows that only a handful of signal-callers can make. A midseason slump saw his accuracy fade somewhat, but Simpson recovered to finish the year strong. The biggest question mark remains his lack of experience, as one-year starters historically have not fared well when making their transition to the pros. It’s possible that the enigmatic Simpson could be chosen as high as the No.2 overall pick, while others believe he could slide into the second round.

Entering the 2025 campaign, many believed that LSU rifleman Garrett Nussmeier was the premier quarterback prospect in the land. Unfortunately, preseason injuries to his patellar and torso hindered him throughout the entire season, resulting in a dip in production and much fewer downfield throws. These conditions should certainly be factored into his evaluation, as Nussmeier flashed first-round traits two seasons ago. The son of New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier, the Tigers two-year starter comes with sound fundamentals, intelligence and the ability to make all the throws required. With Nussmeier expected to land on Day 2 of the draft, there won’t be an instant desire to start him right away, which could lend him the time needed to eventually develop into a reliable starter.

The well-accomplished Carson Beck of Miami went toe-to-toe with Mendoza in the National Championship and possesses a big-time pedigree between his experience with the Hurricanes and Georgia Bulldogs. While Beck is more of a short-to-intermediate range passer, he has seen plenty of live bullets, while operating under duress and coming up big in the clutch during critical moments. He projects as a reliable long-term backup in the NFL.

Meanwhile, North Dakota State dual-threat Cole Payton has made a late charge during the draft season and could challenge to be the third quarterback off the board. The FCS lefty signal-caller is also a one-year starter, which could make some teams a bit leery about investing a high-round pick but he has certainly demonstrated huge upside.

2026 BSJ QUARTERBACK BIG BOARD

RANK | PLAYER | SCHOOL | PROJECTION [# = indicates combine invite]

#Fernando Mendoza, Indiana, Rd1 #Ty Simpson, Alabama, Rd1 #Garrett Nussmeier, LSU, Rd2 #Carson Beck, Miami, Rd2 #Cole Payton, North Dakota State, Rd3 #Drew Allar, Penn State, Rd4 #Cade Klubnik, Clemson, Rd5 #Haynes King, Georgia Tech, Rd6 #Joe Fagnano, UConn, Rd7 #Taylen Green, Arkansas, Rd7 Jacob Clark, Missouri State, Rd7 #Behren Morton, Texas Tech, HPFA #Joey Aguilar, Tennessee, HPFA #Sawyer Robertson, Baylor, HPFA #Luke Altmyer, Illinois, HPFA #Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt, HPFA Miller Moss, Louisville, HPFA Derek Robertson, Monmouth, HPFA #Jalon Daniels, Kansas, HPFA Jack Strand, Minnesota State Moorehead, HPFA Mark Gronowski, Iowa, HPFA Athan Kaliakmanis, Rutgers, HPFA Kyron Drones, Virginia Tech, HPFA EJ Warner, Fresno State, HPFA Brady Olson, Central Connecticut State, HPFA Blake Shapen, Mississippi State, PFA Jake Retzlaff, Tulane, PFA Maverick McIvor, Western Kentucky, PFA Zach Calzada, Kentucky, PFA Dequan Finn, Miami-Ohio, PFA

BSJ QUARTERBACK SCOUTING REPORTS

PLAYER PROFILE KEY (How to read the prospect header):

LAST NAME | FIRST NAME | SCHOOL | POSITION | YEAR | JERSEY # | HOMETOWN | PROJECTION

ABBREVIATIONS: HT = Height | WT: Weight | HD = Hand | ARM = Arm | WS: = Wingspan | 40-YD = Forty-Yard Dash | BP = Bench Press | VJ = Vertical Jump | BJ = Broad Jump | SHTL = Short Shuttle | 3C = Three-Cone | HPFA = high priority free agent | PFA = priority free agent

**Note**Heights of players are measured to the nearest eighth of an inch – for example, “6003” would stand for 6 ft. and 3/8 inches tall. (The first number refers to the feet, the second two numbers refer to the inches, and the last number refers to eighths of an inch). Arm, hand, and wingspan are written differently – 3012 would mean 30 1/2 inches, 0934 would mean 9 3/4 inches, and 7558 would mean 75 5/8 inches.

1. MENDOZA, FERNANDO | Indiana | QB | rJr | #15 | Miami, FL | Day 1

Combine: HT: 6046 | WT: 236 | HD: 0918 | ARM: 3178

Evaluation: Indiana folklore hero Fernando Mendoza captivated the attention of NFL scouts with a historic season. During the Hoosiers undefeated national championship run, the moment was never too big for the cannon-armed quarterback, as he unleashed rockets to the short, intermediate and deep parts of the field. Blessed with prototypical size, Mendoza ran an up-tempo, spread-option offense, predicated around RPOs, which included quick, smart decision-making, pinpoint accuracy and dangerous downfield deep ball prowess. However, the team rarely huddled, so taking snaps from under center will be one department that he must work on, as he transitions to the pros. The most impressive trait might be his toughness and grit. Time and again, Mendoza would hang tough in the pocket, absorb devastating blows, and bounce right up like the Energizer Bunny without any rattle. That type of leadership, grit and determination trickled down onto the entire team, as players gravitate towards his demeanor. He can spin it with great ball velocity, which enables him to squeeze the ball into tight windows, as well as work the sideline out routes with precision, placing the ball where only his receiver can nab it. While pocket-passers have gone by the waistside like dinosaurs, this is where Mendoza wins, as he showed enough mobility to elude pass-rushers and was able to extend plays on the move when needed, even running for a monumental touchdown scramble to help ice the title game against the Hurricanes. However, Mendoza will likely need to bulk up some for the next level, which could hinder his mobility long-term and at times, he failed to sense the pass rush, holding onto the football with some issues being able to see effectively on his peripheral. The best pro comparison could be NFL veteran Joe Flacco (Bengals). The traits are evident and the future appears bright for Mendoza, who has proven to make all the throws, can air out deep with accuracy and demonstrates the ability to progress through his reads. Known for his prestigious character, Mendozoa, as ironic as it sounds, has an image that is almost too squeaky clean for the NFL and for that, as some old-school NFL scouts have associated it with a negative connotation. However, the Miami native won’t have to worry about that because he is sure to be taking his talents to ‘Vegas.’

Background: Combine invite. Started all 16 games at Indiana (2025). Previously appeared in 20 games (19 starts) at California (2022-24); career 25-10 record as a starter. Make room on the mantle! He racked up numerous accolades in 2025, including CFP national champion (MVP); Heisman Trophy; Walter Camp Award; Maxwell Award; AP College Football Player of the Year; Davey O’Brien Award; Manning Award; Consensus All-American; Big Ten Most Valuable Player; First-team All-Big Ten (2025). Born October 1, 2003, in Boston, Massachusetts; grew up in Miami, Florida. His paternal line originally came from Spain, from the municipality of Campanario, Badajoz. From there, they moved to Olvera, then to Cuba, and later to the United States. All four of his grandparents were born and raised in Cuba. His grandparents moved from Cuba to Miami in 1959 after the events of the Cuban Revolution. Has been outspoken about his Catholic faith and incorporates daily Mass in his game day routine, as well as coordinating team Bible studies on campus at Indiana. Graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Berkeley’s Haas School of Business in 2025. A three-star recruit out of Christopher Columbus High School, where he was a two-time team captain. Younger brother, Alberto, was the backup quarterback for Indiana before transferring to Georgia Tech in January. An advocate for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and his mother, Elsa, lives with multiple sclerosis. Alongside his brother, has created multiple menu items at restaurants in the towns of the colleges in which they have played; the money raised has gone to multiple sclerosis research. The items include the “Mendoza Burrito” at La Burrita in Berkeley, California, as well as the “Mendoza Bros. Burger” at BuffaLouie’s and the “Mendoza Bros. Cubano” at Gable’s Bagels in Bloomington, Indiana. Organized a Cuban Relief Service trip in which he and his grandfather, Alberto Espino, went to Cuba to give to back to their native community, locals and family members.Considers Tom Brady to be his idol.

Stats: Played 16 games in 2025, completed 273-of-379 passes (72%), 3,535 yards, 41 touchdowns, six interceptions, 182.9 rating; ran 90 times, 276 yards (3.1 average), seven touchdowns. In 36 career games, completed 691-,1008 passes (68.6%), 8,247 yards, 71 touchdowns, 22 interceptions, 156.2 rating; ran 225 times, 473 yards (2.1 average), 11 touchdowns.

2. SIMPSON, TY | Alabama | QB | rJr | #15 | Martin, TN | Day 1

Combine: HT: 6011 | WT: 211 | HD: 0938 | ARM: 3078

Evaluation: It was a tale of two seasons for Simpson, who, through the first half of the season, appeared to be the top signal-caller in the land, but a second-half slump has led to some questions as to whether he is a ‘one-year wonder.’ With just 15 career starts under his belt, Simpson has plenty of room for development–it’s the high-level flashes of brilliance that has scouts salivating over his long-term potential. He primarily ran a shotgun-based offense, with heavy RPO at Tuscaloosa, occasionally lining up under center and possessing fundamentally sound footwork. Simpson excels at seeing the middle of the field, which is where he seems most accurate. In addition, he gets rid of the ball quickly, making few mistakes and really puts great detail into his ball-fakes. A smart quarterback who reads through his progressions, Simpson knows when to get rid of the football, rather than taking a sack. Despite having limited experience, his calling card is the ability to keep his composure within the pocket. With pressure bearing down on him Simpson is able to maintain a cool head, in oprder to deliver a catchable ball. While he does not possess the strongest arm in the country, Simpson is more than capable of firing lasers into tight windows at any area of the field with accuracy. However, he can make the easy, short pass, look hard at times. At times he tends to misfire on what should be a layup, often due to his habit of throwing off his back foot. Overall, Simpson shows a great feel in the pocket and can stretch the ball to every diameter of the field, when needed. In fact, his ability to layer the ball over defenders and downfield is one of his greatest assets and the primary trait that renders an unlimited upside. The lack of live bullets will be his biggest hurdle, as he attempts to transition to the NFL but his resourcefulness to pick apart a defense when everything looks covered by placing touch on a throw is a skill-sett sure to be valued. There’s no doubt that the Tennessee native has transformed himself into a shiny new quarterback, meshing arm talent with underrated speed. Quite simply, Simpson is a surgeon, able to exploit a defense in any facet. How soon he’ll be ready remains the million-dollar question.

Background: Appeared in 31 games (15 starts) at Alabama (2022-25); career 11-4 record as a starter. Bided his time patiently playing behind Jalen Milroe (2023-34) and Bryce Young (2021-22). A permanent team captains in 2025 season, named All-SEC Second Team (2025); SEC champion (2023). A five-star recruit out of Westview High School, where he won Westview won the 2A Tennessee State Championship and was named Tennessee Gatorade Player; participated in Nike’s “The Opening” and was selected to the All-American Bowl. Hails from a Christian family. His father, Jason Simpson, has been the head football coach for the UT Martin Skyhawks since 2005.

Stats: Played 15 games in 2025, completed 305-of-473 passes (64.5%), 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns, five interceptions, 145.2 rating; ran 90 times, 93 yards, two scores. In 31 career games, completed 334-of-423 passes (63.9%), 3,948 yards, 28 touchdowns, five interceptions, 143.0 rating; ran 112 times, 223 yards, five touchdowns.

3. NUSSMEIER, GARRETT | LSU | QB | rSr | #13 | Lake Charles, LA | Day 2

Combine: HT: 6020 | WT: 203 | HD: 0918 | ARM: 3038

Evaluation: Entering the 2025 campaign, many believed Nussmeier to be the premier quarterback prospect in college football. Unfortunately, a strained torso suffered in training camp, as a result of too much throwing, also led to a re-aggravation of a case of patellar tendinitis in his left knee (early August), which hindered him throughout the season. While Nussmeier displayed great toughness battling through the injuries, his ball velocity dipped and he attempted far fewer deep balls this past year. Still, there is plenty to like regarding the polish of the Tigers signal-caller, as he possesses all the tools required to be a successful NFL starter. The Louisiana native brings a gunslinger mentality, along with a quick release and fires the ball with high velocity. In fact, his RPMs were much more noticeable in Mobile, as Nussmeier stated he was finally healthy and treaded carefully not to throw his former head coach Brian Kelly under the bus for his mismanagement. In addition, Nussmeier has proven to remain accurate when throwing on the move and demonstrates the innate ability to improvise on the fly. He can make the rare opposite hashmark out throw with relative ease when healthy and produces great anticipation throws, especially under duress. An acute decision-maker, he has also flashed the ability to dip his arm angle when needed, to avoid the oncoming pass-rush and make the completion. Nussmeier knows you can’t go broke by taking a profit, as he is efficient in utilizing the short-to-intermediate parts of the field. One of the most alluring aspects of his game is that he owns the rare ability to make magical plays occur based on instincts, feel, and ‘it’ factor. The lack of ideal size could be the biggest concern surrounding Nussmeier, as scouts might question his long-term durability after enduring a year in which his performance suffered due to injury. Not the most fleet of foot, he does most of his damage inside the pocket. For NFL organizations in need of a franchise quarterback, Nussmeier presents a low-risk, high-reward proposition as a projected Day 2 selection who won’t necessarily be forced to play immediately and will have the time to regain his confidence and develop into a capable starter.

Background: Combine and Senior Bowl invite; named Senior Bowl MVP. Appeared in 40 games (23 starts) at LSU; 15-7 record as a starter. Three-time All-SEC Academic Honor Roll selection; LSU Graduate (Spring, 2025). Named the 2024 Texas Bowl and ReliaQuest Bowl MVP. Born on February 7, 2002, in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Hails from a Christian family. His father, Doug Nussmeier, played college football at Idaho and in the NFL for the New Orleans Saints (fourth round pick in the 1994 NFL Draft) before entering coaching. Due to his dad’s career as a football coach, he moved 12 times growing up, living in eight different states and Canada, while spending summers in Lake Charles, his mother’s hometown. A four-star pro-style quarterback from Marcus High School; racked up 8,160 passing yards and 83 touchdowns, completing 623 passes on 946 attempts with only 20 interceptions. Earned 2020 Texas 6A Midseason Player of the Year and was selected to the Under Armor All-American Game

Stats: Played nine games in 2025, completed 194-of-288 passes (67.4%), 1,927 yards, 12 touchdowns, five interceptions, 133.8 rating; ran 29 times, -57 yards, one touchdown. In 40 career games, completed 660-of-1,032 passes (64%), 7,699 yards, 52 touchdowns, 24 interceptions, 138.6 rating; ran 70 times, -153 yards, five touchdowns.

4. BECK, CARSON | Miami | QB | rSr | #11 | Jacksonville, FL | Day 2

Combine: HT: 6046 | WT: 233 | HD: 1000 | ARM: 3058

Evaluation: A pinpoint accurate passer, Beck demonstrates elite decision-making, coming up big when his team needed him most. Some might dub him a ‘Charlie-Checkdown’ type of chucker, as approximately half of all his passes traveled five yards or less through the air. On the positive side, Beck averaged 2.37 seconds to get rid of the ball and has one of the quickest releases of any signal-caller in the draft. A masterful captain orchestrating the passing attack, especially within the short-to-intermediate parameters, Beck has a football acumen that is through the roof, along with the savvy to extend plays and make throws outside the pocket. He can push the ball downfield when needed and displays excellent touch when doing so, although you would like to see more deep shots attempted. While at Georgia, the Bulldogs coaching staff has praised his stoic personality and stated that Beck doesn’t rattle. However, there were times this past season at Miami where Beck would throw teammates and even coaches under the bus during his post-game interviews. It should be noted that he appeared more conscious of that as the year wore on and did seem to take more accountability by season’s end. One overlooked stat during his time in Athens was the alarming 36 drops registered by Bulldogs receivers in 2024. There were far fewer drops in Corral Gables, as Beck developed a quick rapport with his receiving core, guiding the Hurricanes all the way to the National Championship. Most alarming is his tendency to turn the all over, as Beck tossed 32 interceptions and fumbled the ball 20 times in 55 career games, an area that he’ll need to clean up as he transitions to the pros. Overall, Beck figures to be one of the few quarterbacks who are chosen in the early rounds. All signs indicate that he possesses the tools to enjoy a lengthy career as a dependable backup and Beck could develop into a reliable spot-starter with efficiency to be effective in spurts, there are many positives to work with.

Background: Suffered UCL injury on his throwing shoulder, which required surgery in late 2024 and could have led to his propensity to keep throws short in 2025. Started all 16 games at Miami (2026). Previously appeared in 39 games (27 starts) at Georgia (2020-24); career 37-6 record as a starter. Earned Third-team All-ACC (2025). A two-time CFP national champion (2021-22) as a backup with the Bulldogs; named second-team All-SEC (2023). A four-star recruit from Duval County; earned Florida’s “Mr. Football” by leading Mandarin High School to first state title in program history and second all-time by public school. In the title game, he went 25-of-36, for 329 yards and five touchdown passes, one shy of the FHSAA record in a championship game. As a high school sophomore, he committed to play baseball at Florida before deciding to focus on football, initially committing to Alabama. Was in a relationship with Miami Hurricanes basketball player and social media influencer Hanna Cavinder but their falling out was well-chronicled on social media. On February 20, 2025, the couple’s luxury cars were stolen as part of a home burglary. In 2024, Beck purchased a Lamborghini Urus Performante, which brought widespread attention to himself and the state of collegiate athletics following the implementation of name, image, and likeness (NIL).

Stats: Started 16 games in 2025, completed 338-of-467 passes (72.4%), for 3,813 yards, 30 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, 157.0 rating; rushed 62 times for 43 yards, two scores. In 55 career games, completed 966-1,390 passes (69.5%), for 11,725 yards, 88 touchdowns, 32 interceptions, 156.6 rating; rushed 189 times, for 288 yards, seven touchdowns.

5. PAYTON, COLE | North Dakota State | QB | #9 | rSr | Omaha, NE | Day 2

Combine: HT: 6025 | WT: 232 | HD: 1018 | ARM: 3158 | 40-YD: 4.56 (1.57) | VJ: 40” | BJ: 10-10 | SHTL: 4.36 | 3C: 7.12

Evaluation: An athletic signal-caller who can overwhelm a defense with his legs, Payton possesses great potential should he be able to hone in on some of his mechanics. The lefty thrower owns a thick, running-back-like core, as Payton commands the offense with poise and fluidity in the pocket, delivering layered throws accurately. His natural superpower is elite athleticism, allowing him to extend plays as a savvy runner—making the first defender miss—or with on-time, off-platform throws. While lacking elite speed, he runs with grit and finishes through contact. Payton climbs the pocket effectively but must reduce hold times and improve posture for a quicker release. He was one of the more notable quarterbacks in attendance at the Senior Bowl and was named Offensive Player of the Game. Traditionally, lefties have always had a tougher task of winning over NFL scouts, as there are just three in the entire league but Payton has plenty of tools and should only get better as a one-year starter. He is worth a roll of the dice in the late rounds.

Background: Senior Bowl participant. A 2025 Walter Payton Award finalist; led undefeated North Dakota State into the FCS playoffs before suffering a broken left thumb on a strip-sack, contributing to Illinois State’s first-round upset. A superior athlete at NDSU (2021–25), he spent the last three seasons as backup quarterback while contributing as a complementary running back. He appeared in the first eight games of 2024 before a torn right shoulder labrum ended his junior season; as a sophomore, he tied for the team lead with 13 rushing touchdowns. A sport management graduate, Payton was Nebraska’s Gatorade Player of the Year out of Westside High School under coach Brett Froendt. He is the son of Brian and Lynda Payton and brother to Ethan.

Stats: Played 13 games in 2025, completed 161-of-224 passes (72%), 2,719 yards, 16 touchdowns, four interceptions; ran 136 times, 777 yards (5.7 average), 13 touchdowns. In 52 career games, completed 198-of-282 passes (70%), 3,188 yards, 21 touchdowns, six interceptions; ran 287 times, 1,918 yards (5.7 average), 31 touchdowns.

6. ALLAR, DREW | Penn State | QB | Sr | #15 | Medina, OH | Day 3

Combine: HT: 6052 | WT: 228 | HD: 0978 | ARM: 3238

Evaluation: When you factor in the pedigree, experience, size and big arm of Allar, then weigh his most recent struggles and injury, it makes for one of the more polarizing player evaluations in this year’s draft. Despite playing in a run-first mentality approach on offense, the Ohio native was one of the more respected arms in all of college football due to his experience, awareness and durability. Operating a pro style offense, Allar is considered to be more of a traditional pocket-passer type who makes smart decisions with a 61:13 career touchdown-to-interception ratio. However, more strides are needed. A big criticism of Allar coming into the year was his lack of deep ball opportunities. While he showed much more willingness to take chances downfield in 2025, Penn State struggled mightily, losing all three of his final starts, which ultimately led to the firing of head coach James Franklin (recently named new head coach at Virginia Tech). While he has prototype size and can make all the throws, Allar will never reach his maximum potential until he gains the confidence needed to throw the ball downfield with more frequency. He did put on quite a show at the combine when it came to deep ball accuracy in a pair of gym shorts and t-shirt but savvy evaluators know the book is out and under duress causes major issues. Still, there is plenty of allure surrounding Allar within the scouting community and he could be chosen higher than what his true grade validates but there is big time potential, if he can ever put it all together.

Background: Last name pronounced (AL-ler). Suffered a season-ending broken left ankle in October of 2025 against Northwestern, missing the final seven games of the season–made a full recovery in time to participate in the Combine. One of the most decorated quarterbacks in Nittany Lions history, Allar wrapped up his collegiate career appearing in 45 games (35 starts). Ranks first all-time at Penn State in completion percentage (62.9) and interception percentage (1.19), finished fourth all-time with 7,402 passing yards and third all-time with 61 touchdown passes. Since 1956, joins Bryce Petty (Baylor, 2011-14) as the only FBS quarterbacks with 800+ career pass attempts, 50+ touchdown passes and 10 or less interceptions. Opened his collegiate career with 311 passing attempts without an interception, an FBS record, bettering Baylor’s Robert Griffin III’s 209 attempts in 2008. Majored in recreation, park and tourism management. A four-star recruit and Ohio Mr. Football Award Winner (2021) out of Medina High School; also played basketball and baseball at Medina and was named to the Merit Roll every semester. The son of Kevin and Dawn Allar, as a sister, Ryann. Father, Kevin, played football at Eastern Michigan as a tight end from 1992-97.

Stats: Started six games in 2025, completed 103-of-159 passes (63.2%)), for 1,100 yards, eight touchdowns, three interceptions, 183.3 rating; rushed 36 times, for 172 yards and one score. In 45 career games, completed 633-of-1,002 passes (63.2%), for 7,402 yards, 61 touchdowns, 13 interceptions, 164.5 rating; rushed 224 times, for 732 yards, 12 scores.

7. KLUBNIK, CADE | Clemson | QB | Sr | #2 | Austin, TX | Day 3

Combine: HT: 6020 | WT: 207 | HD: 0918 | ARM: 3118

Evaluation: A dual-threat quarterback, Klubnik owns a clean, quick release and above-average accuracy. The Clemson quarterback has a compact, athletic frame with great mobility. In fact, he possesses one of the quickest throwing releases in this draft class, demonstrating nice touch and the ability to manipulate arm angles. He excels in the quick game and on intermediate timing routes, while his dual-threat ability allows him to effectively evade in the pocket and extend plays. Klubnik is a creative off-schedule passer who maintains accuracy while on the run. He has a good feel for pressure while keeping his eyes downfield, excelling in designed runs and scrambles. However, his arm strength is mediocre and he tends to struggle against pressure, failing to read through his progressions, rather he looks for an immediate check-down, or takes off and scrambles. His mechanics break down under duress, leading to accuracy issues. Klubnik hesitates on reads, lacks anticipation and can tend to wait for receivers to try to uncover, leading to sacks, or missed opportunities. More concerning is that he can be turnover prone. After a streaky senior season, the Texas native has seen his draft stock significantly drop. The once heralded prospect is now viewed as a Day 3 talent who could develop into capable backup.

Background: Last name pronounced (CLUB-nick). Shrine Bowl participant. Klubnik finished his Clemson career with 11,001 yards of total offense while starting 40 of 49 games. Was voted by his teammates as a permanent team captain in 2025 and was a 2025 William V. Campbell Trophy semifinalist. A three-time All-ACC Academic Team and ACC Honor Roll selection. Named as the 2025 recipient of the Tim Bourret Award, presented annually to the player who best represents himself, his teammates and Clemson University in the media. A five-star prospect out of Westlake High School, where he won three consecutive state championships and was one of three finalists for National Gatorade Player of the Year in 2021. Earned his degree in marketing in December 2025.

Stats: Played 12 games in 2025, completed 257-of392 passes (65.6%), 2,943 yards, 16 touchdowns, six interceptions, 139.0 rating; rushed 83 times, 94 yards, four touchdowns. In 49 career games, completed 916-of-1,432 passes (64%), 10,123 yards, 73 touchdowns, 24 interceptions, 136.8 rating; rushed 369 times, 878 yards, 17 touchdowns.

8. KING, HAYNES | Georgia Tech | QB | rSr | #10| Longview, TX | Day 3

Combine: HT: 6023 | WT: 212 | HD: 0900 | ARM: 3178 | 40-YD: 4.46 (1.56) | VJ: 33.5” | BJ: 9-8 | SHTL: 4.17 | 3C: 6.89

Evaluation: A true gamer, King is a dual-threat quarterback who thrives in a run-first offense due to his running ability, displaying physicality and fearlessness. He also possesses a strong arm, delivering accurate passes to playmakers in stride across all levels of the field. His high football IQ and instincts enable him to read defenses, escape pressure and extend, or create plays with the ball in his hands. Cool in the pocket, King makes precise reads and throws with accuracy, even on the move, or off-axis. His passes showcase both touch and zip, anticipating his wideouts’ positioning. A vocal leader and team captain, the Texas native holds teammates accountable and steps up in clutch moments. As a runner, he exhibits excellent vision, spotting openings and letting blocks develop. His toughness shines through, challenging larger defenders, shaking off tackles and consistently finding the end zone with high productivity. While he lacks the limelight as other top-signal-callers don’t be surprised to hear his name called earlier than anticipated come draft weekend.

Background: East-West Shrine Bowl participant. Appeared in 46 career games (43 starts), across three seasons at Georgia Tech (2023-25) and Texas A&M (2020-22). Was named Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, ACC Player of the Year, ACC Offensive Player of the Year and First-team All-ACC in 2025. Earned a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M in business management with a sports management minor in December 2022. Majored in history, technology and society at Georgia Tech. A four-star recruit from Long View High School; invited to Under Armour All-American Game. Talks with a speech impediment.

Stats: Played 12 games in 2025, completed 252-of-361 passes (69.8%), 2,951 yards, 14 touchdowns, six interceptions, 147.9 rating; rushed 185 times, 953 yards (5.2 average), 15 touchdowns. In 46 career games, completed 802-of-1,223 passes (65.6%), 9,486 yards, 65 touchdowns, 34 interceptions, 147.9 rating; rushed 471 times, 2,427 yards (5.2 average), 37 touchdowns.