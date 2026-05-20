.@PrizePicks Bedard Patriots Podcast: Internal raves about Maye; Q&A

BSJ’s Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles discuss Kayshon Boutte not being around the team before he's likely traded, Drake Maye against this schedule and internal raves, and answer BSJ member questions about A.J. Brown, Caleb Lomu, and the offensive line.

00:00 Intro

00:50 Thoughts on 2028 draft and 2030 Super Bowl locations

03:12 Thoughts on Kayshon Boutte situation

05:55 What to the Patriots need from Maye this year? + thoughts on the schedule

12:40 How much playing time will Lomu get?

16:59 PrizePicks

18:56 Why do the Patriots undervalue the LB position?

23:15 How much of a difference would A.J. Brown make to the win total?

27:05 Will the Patriots be a better team with a worse record this year?

29:40 Rocket Money

31:09 Who are the Patriots five best o-linemen? Where do the rookies fit in?

36:24 Thanks for watching!

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