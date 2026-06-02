Podcast: Bedard on Patriots' trade for A.J. Brown, Mike Vrabel with Felger & Mazz 06.02.26

Hour 1
- (0:00) Greg Bedard of BostonSportsJournal.com joins the show in the second hour and opens up, discussing the Patriots trading for A.J. Brown.
- (14:51) The callers weigh in with questions for Bedard on the Patriots.
- (28:10) Bedard’s 3 up and 3 down from the Patriots OTA’s so far.
Hour 2
- (0:00) Greg Bedard of BostonSportsJournal.com joins the show, and the guys kick off the third hour of the show by taking calls on the Patriots.
- (13:10) Bedard answers 10 Questions from around the NFL.
- (30:31) More thoughts from the callers on the Patriots.
- (35:37) Final thoughts from Bedard on Christian Gonzalez and his contract with the Patriots.