.@PrizePicks Bedard Patriots Podcast: Responding to Christian Gonzalez's fair post; 53-man projections

Greg responds to Christian Gonzalez's tweet this morning - which was totally fair (he's been a popular topic of conversation since he was a first-round pick) - and gives more context than what the aggregators put out there. Then Greg gives his initial defensive roster as part of his 53-man roster projection, which does NOT include a Gonzalez trade.
0:00 - Welcome in
1:18 - Greg responds to Christian Gonzalez's tweet
18:26 - Prizepicks
20:00 - Greg Bedard’s Initial Patriots 53-Man Roster Projection on Defense
20:12 - EDGE Rusher
22:07 - Defensive Tackle
22:32 - Off Ball Linebacker
24:25 - Cornerback
25:54 - Safety
26:18 - Special Teams
26:31 - Final Thoughts on Initial Patriots 53-Man Roster Projection on Defense
27:00 - Wrapping up!
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PREVIOUS PODCAST
Greg goes solo to talk about some Patriots nuggets in Seth Wickersham's Sean Payton piece and where Patriots players are falling on the ESPN positional surveys. And then Greg breaks down his initial 53-man roster on the offensive side of the ball, along with some pertinent questions.
0:00 - Welcome in!
1:47 - Takeaways from Seth Wickersham’s article
10:17 - Reaction to Patriots Rankings on ESPN Positional Survey
10:43 - TreVeyon Henderson latest
13:47 - Christian Gonzalez ranked 3rd best CB in NFL
14:28 - Looking at potential Christian Gonzalez Contract
17:36 - Prizepicks
19:13 - Greg Bedard’s Initial Patriots 53-Man Roster Projection on Offense
19:33 - Quarterback
21:31 - Running Backs
22:43 - Wide Receiver
26:39 - Tight End & Full Back
28:15 - Offensive Line
35:41 - Wrapping up!