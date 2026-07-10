.@PrizePicks Bedard Patriots Podcast: Responding to Christian Gonzalez's fair post; 53-man projections

Greg responds to Christian Gonzalez's tweet this morning - which was totally fair (he's been a popular topic of conversation since he was a first-round pick) - and gives more context than what the aggregators put out there. Then Greg gives his initial defensive roster as part of his 53-man roster projection, which does NOT include a Gonzalez trade.

0:00 - Welcome in

1:18 - Greg responds to Christian Gonzalez's tweet

18:26 - Prizepicks

20:00 - Greg Bedard’s Initial Patriots 53-Man Roster Projection on Defense

20:12 - EDGE Rusher

22:07 - Defensive Tackle

22:32 - Off Ball Linebacker

24:25 - Cornerback

25:54 - Safety

26:18 - Special Teams

26:31 - Final Thoughts on Initial Patriots 53-Man Roster Projection on Defense

27:00 - Wrapping up!

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PREVIOUS PODCAST

Greg goes solo to talk about some Patriots nuggets in Seth Wickersham's Sean Payton piece and where Patriots players are falling on the ESPN positional surveys. And then Greg breaks down his initial 53-man roster on the offensive side of the ball, along with some pertinent questions.

0:00 - Welcome in!

1:47 - Takeaways from Seth Wickersham’s article

10:17 - Reaction to Patriots Rankings on ESPN Positional Survey

10:43 - TreVeyon Henderson latest

13:47 - Christian Gonzalez ranked 3rd best CB in NFL

14:28 - Looking at potential Christian Gonzalez Contract

17:36 - Prizepicks

19:13 - Greg Bedard’s Initial Patriots 53-Man Roster Projection on Offense

19:33 - Quarterback

21:31 - Running Backs

22:43 - Wide Receiver

26:39 - Tight End & Full Back

28:15 - Offensive Line

35:41 - Wrapping up!