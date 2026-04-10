NFL Draft Preview: New England In The Market For offensive tackle

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The Patriots' offensive line was vastly improved in 2025, largely in part due to the selection of first-round pick Will Campbell and last year's offseason acquisition of Morgan Moses, providing quarterback Drake Maye with a pair of new bookend offensive tackles. Despite the progress, the team seeks to upgrade the position entering the 2026 NFL Draft.

New England was a bit more reserved during free agency this year, but they did manage to sign journeyman James Hudson III, who can serve as an emergency swingman with experience at both left and right tackle. The franchise is also grooming some developmental players currently on the roster, as they continue to coach up in-house options.

It is widely assumed that the organization will add an offensive tackle early, and quite possibly with their first-round selection at No. 31 overall. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was spotted along the pro day trails getting hands-on with offensive tackle Jude Bowry at Boston College and Max Iheanachor at Arizona State, who could be in play on Day 1. Should New England look to go in another direction in round one, some potential second round candidates at pick No.63 would include Caleb Tiernen of Northwestern, or Trey Zuhn III of Texas A&M, both of whom bring a proven resume at the 'Power-Four' level.

With offensive tackle acting as the most glaring need for numerous organizations, New England will need to act fast if they wish to nab an impact player at the position. Due to the popular demand, NFL teams must often over-draft offensive tackles during the draft, but the Patriots seem prepared to act accordingly.

New England Patriots OT Depth Chart: Will Campbell, Morgan Moses, James Hudson III, Marcus Bryant, Lorenz Metz, Sebastian Gutierrez

Please find our BSJ 2026 Offensive Tackle Preview below, filled with an overview, rankings and in-depth player evaluations on the top 30 draft-eligible offensive tackle prospects. [Next Up: Guards]



2026 BSJ NFL DRAFT OFFENSIVE TACKLE CLASS OVERVIEW

Get ready for the rush. No, it’s not gold they’re seeking, it’s offensive tackles. The NFL is deficient in top-end offensive tackles. Almost every organization is seeking to add one to this draft. Due to the demand, we can expect to see at least a half dozen offensive tackles, or more, land in round one.

This position group does not feature a true ‘consensus’ prospect. However, there are several contenders to be the first tackle off the board. Miami stalwart Francis Mauigoa helped anchor the Hurricanes all the way to the national championship this past season. While some scouts have had reservations as to whether or not he should move inside to guard, Mauigoa appears to be the most polished of the bunch.

Oozing with potential is the lengthy Georgia product, Monroe Freeling. One of the youngest players in the draft, Freeling is still developing, but flashes brilliance of dominance and tremendous mobility. Few are bigger than Kadyn Proctor of Alabama, who has battled weight issues in the past but has shown to be extremely nimble, as the big man brings physicality and flexibility.

It’s been nearly a decade since Utah had a player chosen in the first round (Garrett Bolles, No.20 overall to the Denver Broncos in 2017). This year, they could have two in offensive tackles that land on the first day in Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu, a pair of dancing Bears poised to make their mark at the next level.

Gaining steam during the draft process would be Max Iheanachor of Arizona State. A native of Nigeria, he did not attend a high school that had a football program, so he grew up playing soccer. Considered a true right tackle, Iheanachor has made immense strides in such a short period of time and brings a feisty demeanor in the trenches.

When you factor in the size and athleticism of Clemson right tackle Blake Miller, it’s easy to see how he could also possibly land on the first day. The depth runs deep into Day 2, so much to the delight of NFL decision-makers, it’s an excellent year to nab an offensive tackle, it just requires quick initiative.

2026 BSJ OFFENSIVE TACKLE BIG BOARD

RANK | PLAYER | SCHOOL | PROJECTION [# = indicates combine invite; HPFA = high priority free agent; PFA = priority free agent]

#Francis Mauigoa, Miami, Rd1 #Monroe Freeling, Georgia, Rd1 #Kadyn Proctor, Alabama, Rd1 #Max Iheanachor, Arizona State, Rd1 #Spencer Fano, Utah, Rd1 #Caleb Lomu, Utah, Rd1 #Blake Miller, Clemson, Rd2 #Carver Willis, Washington, Rd2 #Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern, Rd2 #Dametrious Crownover, Texas A&M, Rd2 #Trey Zuhn III, Texas A&M, Rd2 #Drew Shelton, Penn State, Rd3 #Austin Barber, Florida, Rd3 #Isaiah World, Oregon, Rd4 #Markel Bell, Miami, Rd4 #Jude Bowry, Boston College, Rd4 #Fa’amoe Fa’alili, Wake Forest, Rd5 #JC Davis, Illinois, Rd5 Micah Pettus, Florida State, Rd5 #Alan Herron, Maryland, Rd6 #Aamil Wagner, Notre Dame, Rd6 Nolan Rucci, Penn State, Rd6 Jayden Williams, Ole Miss, Rd6 #Diego Pounds, Ole Miss, Rd7 James Neal III, Iowa State, Rd7 #Travis Burke, Memphis, Rd7 #Keagan Trost, Missouri, HPFA #Alex Harkey, Oregon, HPFA Riley Mahlman, Wisconsin, HPFA #Enqrique Cruz Jr., Kansas, HPFA #Garrett DiGiorgio, UCLA, HPFA Gunnar Hansen, Florida State, HPFA Tristan Leigh, Clemson, HPFA Bruno Fina, Duke, HPFA Will Jados, Texas Tech, HPFA Sam Hagen, South Dakota State, HPFA #Chris Adams, Memphis, HPFA Derek Simmons, Oklahoma, HPFA Izavion Miller, Auburn, HPFA Christian Jones, San Diego State, HPFA Rasheed Miller, Louisville, HPFA JonDarius Morgan, UAB, HPFA Jeff Persi, Pittsburgh, HPFA Mason Murphy, Auburn, HPFA Trevonte Sylvester, Louisville, HPFA Courtland Ford, UCLA, HPFA Alex Wollschlaeger, Kentucky, PFA Shiyazh Pete, Kentucky, PFA Corey Robinson II, Arkansas, PFA Ruben Fatheree II, Texas A&M, PFA Seth Anderson, North Dakota, PFA

BSJ TIGHT END SCOUTING REPORTS

PLAYER PROFILE KEY (How to read the prospect header):

LAST NAME | FIRST NAME | SCHOOL | POSITION | YEAR | JERSEY # | HOMETOWN | PROJECTION

ABBREVIATIONS: HT = Height | WT: Weight | HD = Hand | ARM = Arm | WS: = Wingspan | 40-YD = Forty-Yard Dash | BP = Bench Press | VJ = Vertical Jump | BJ = Broad Jump | SHTL = Short Shuttle | 3C = Three-Cone

**Note**Heights of players are measured to the nearest eighth of an inch – for example, “6003” would stand for 6 ft. and 3/8 inches tall. (The first number refers to the feet, the second two numbers refer to the inches, and the last number refers to eighths of an inch). Arm, hand, and wingspan are written differently – 3012 would mean 30 1/2 inches, 0934 would mean 9 3/4 inches, and 7558 would mean 75 5/8 inches.

1. MAUIGOA, FRANCIS | Miami | OT | Jr | #61 | Ili’ili, American Samoa | Day 1

Combine: HT: 6054 | WT: 329 | HD: 1058 | ARM: 3328

Evaluation: A star since the mammoth tackle has stepped foot on the Miami campus, Mauigoa has solidified himself as an early first-round selection. The true junior is a powerful and ferocious mauler in the run game, harnessing the strength to move defenders out of position with ease. Despite his size, the colossal lineman is very well-built in his lower body, granting him the ability to exhibit a stout anchor that benefits him in both the run game and the pass game. Rarely does the right-side stalwart get driven back into the quarterback by defenders as he is able to sink his hips and halt any bull rush attempts. His overbearing power combines with a surprising athletic profile for his size as he will repeatedly showcase nimble feet in pass protection and moving to the second level of the defense. The blend of power and agility creates the hype around the young offensive lineman, building the vision of his high-level play carrying over to the professional level. However, Mauigoa must become more consistent with his pad level and hand placement on an every-play basis. On occasion, the elite tackle can get beat or taken advantage of when he raises his pad level and places his hands too wide on pass sets. Nevertheless, the inconsistency can be coached out of him by a committed offensive line coach that is willing to show patience in his development. An immediate high-impact prospect, Mauigoa is a foundational building block for any franchise.

Background: Last name pronounced (mau-ee-NO-uh). Has started 26 games to begin his career at Miami, demonstrating the ability to stay on the field. Awarded with an All-ACC second team selection in 2024 after being part of a unit that paved the way for one of the top offenses in the nation. Prior to a standout 2024 season, Mauioga was named a Freshman All-American and an honorable mention for the All-ACC team in 2023, displaying his potential since his first game. The superstar lineman was a consensus five-star recruit coming out of IMG Academy, where he was an undisputed top-five tackle prospect in the high school ranks.

2. FREELING, MONROE | Georgia | OT | Jr | #57 | Charleston, SC | Day 1

Combine: HT: 6073 | WT: 315 | HD: 1068 | ARM: 3468 | 40-YD: 4.93 (1.71) | VJ: 33.5” | BJ: 9-7

Evaluation: A classic mauler, Freeling brings a nasty, physical demeanor with a mean streak that punishes defenders through the whistle and sets a tone up front. He explodes with a solid first step to engage early, uses violent, active hands to control and displace opponents in pass protection and maintains a strong, wide base to anchor effectively against edge rushers and bull rushes. His leverage is generally good, allowing him to win at the point of attack, while natural strength, hip flexibility and body control help him mirror laterally, shed initial blocks, climb to the second level and create running lanes in the ground game. Freeling shows solid agility when pulling or blocking downhill in zone schemes, sharp instincts to read stunts/blitzes and has cleaned up pressures allowed with improved technique. However, inconsistencies persist; Freeling occasionally rises in pad level, losing leverage and allowing defenders to win. At other times, he tends to overreach on blocks, sacrificing his base and balance. He can be vulnerable when technique falters against savvy or explosive rushers. Overall, Freeling projects as a high-floor, physical run-game dominator and reliable pass protector with starter potential in gap/power or man-heavy schemes, though continued refinement in pad level and hand placement will determine if he becomes a true elite mauler or a dependable rotational piece. His best fit will be for NFL teams seeking a tone-setting interior lineman or right tackle who thrives on finishing blocks with violence.

Background: Played in 34 career games (16 starts) for the Bulldogs, where he helped the team average 32 points per game in 2025. Anchor on the offensive line that allowed 18 sacks during the season in 2025. Majored in finance. Played high school at Oceanside Collegiate Academy, where he was a four-star recruit and top-rated prospect in South Carolina. Helped the team reach the Class 2A Championship as a senior; also played basketball.

3. PROCTOR, KADYN | Alabama | OT | Jr | #74 | Des Moines, IA | Day 1

Combine: HT: 6065 | WT: 351 | HD: 0968 | ARM: 3338 | 40-YD: 5.21 (1.84) | VJ: 32.5” | BJ: 9-1

Evaluation: A five-star recruit who lived up to the billing, Proctor immediately won the starting left tackle job as a true freshman and has been a stalwart over the past two seasons. He especially shines in the run game, where he shows excellent mobility for a man of his size and demonstrates the ability to finish his blocks with authority. Along with tremendous power, Proctor also possesses impressive athleticism and quick feet. He’ll need to refine some of his pass protection technique, such as better hand placement. Proctor did miss the first two games of 2024 due to a shoulder injury, so playing a full slate of games this past season certainly helped to solidify his top draft status amongst NFL decision-makers. In an impressive display of athleticism, Proctor caught a screen pass against Georgia earlier this past season and rumbled for a 10-yard score, while carrying multiple Bulldogs defenders on his back. His size, experience and technique would make for an immediate impact pro player. In fact, there is a very strong chance that Proctor could be one of the first offensive tackles off the board.

Background: Has struggled with weight in the past, weighing as much as 380 pounds. Appeared in 40 games in three seasons at Alabama (2023-25). Briefly transferred to Iowa in the spring of 2024, following the retirement of Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban but transferred back to Tuscaloosa in time for the Fall after realizing that Iowa City was not a good fit. Named consensus All-American, SEC Jacobs Blocking Trophy and First-team All-SEC (2025); Second-team All-SEC (2024); Freshman All-American (2023). A five-star recruit out of Southeast Polk High School (Anthony Muñoz Award in 2022); also played basketball and participated in track.

4. IHEANACHOR, MAX | Arizona State | OT | rSr | Los Angeles, CA | Day 2

Combine: HT: 6057 | WT: 321 | HD: 0900 | ARM: 3378 | 40-YD: 4.91 (1.73) | VJ: 30.5” | BJ: 9-7