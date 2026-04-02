NFL Draft Preview: WR Depth Plays Well To Patriots Needs

Much like downtown Pittsburgh, as they brace for the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots wideout corps has been under construction for much of the offseason. Several changes have already occurred, as the franchise aborted the Stefon Diggs experiment after just one season and has since acquired Romeo Doubs from the Green Bay Packers.

A key free agent signing, Doubs brings plenty of experience and figures to be a top target. The Patriots' depth chart now carries four wideouts who had at least 30 catches and 400 receiving yards in 2025. The 725 yards recorded by Doubs a year ago is more than any receiver on the team, and while there are plenty of competent wideouts on the roster, it begs the question of whether there is truly a WR1.

It would be a bit surprising to see New England use its first-round pick on a wideout, but it remains an option. Some possibilities that exist would include fast-rising Omar Cooper Jr. of Indiana and big-bodied Denzel Boston of Washington. There is also the possibility that the lingering hamstring issues of Arizona State playmaker Jordyn Tyson may cause him to slide, at which point the Pats would be facing an interesting dilemma.

Should the team bypass a receiver in round one, they could look increase the competition by adding one later in the draft. One player who has been ascending up draft boards is Ted Hurst of Georgia State. A tall, fast, ultra-productive target, Hurst has impressed throughout the draft process and would offer up help on the boundary. Other tantalizing outside wideouts include Ja'Kobi Lane of USC, a projected Day 2 prospect and Malachi Fields, who is likely to land on Day 3.

If the Pats seek additional slot options, players such as Brenen Thompson of Mississippi State, Deion Burks of Oklahoma and Skyler Bell of UConn could garner mid-round interest. The wide receiver position isn't necessarily a dire need, but there is certainly room for improvement.

New England Patriots WR Depth Chart: Romeo Doubs, Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams, Efton Chism III, John Jiles, Lorenz Metz, Jeremiah Webb



Please find our BSJ 2026 Wide Receiver Preview below, filled with an overview, rankings and in-depth player evaluations on the top 60 draft-eligible wide receiver prospects. [Next Up: Tight Ends]



2026 BSJ NFL DRAFT WIDE RECEIVER CLASS OVERVIEW

The wideout Class of 2026 can be a bit deceptive on the surface, as no eligible player would seem to project as a true bona fide number one target in the NFL. However, there are numerous solid options atop the draft, and once you begin to dig a bit further down below, teams should be pleasantly surprised with the overall depth of this group.

A handful of targets are expected to come off the board early, including Carnell Tate of Ohio State, Makai Lemon of USC and Jordyn Tyson of Arizona State. While the figure to be sure-fire first round selections, each one comes with a different set of concerns. For Tate, some critics argue that he was never truly the WR1 on his own team. Despite the nepotism, Tate often out-produced many of his teammates. Others may point to his ‘slow’ forty-yard dash time, in comparison to others. Overall, like many Buckeyes wide receivers of recent drafts, Tate appears to be the most polished of the bunch.

How high is too high for a slot option? It’s a discussion currently transpiring around NFL war rooms, as Lemon provides ultra game-breaking ability. His smaller stature is sure to come into play in terms of just how high he can go. Several members of the media were critical of his combine podium interview but decision-makers are well aware of the rare explosiveness of Lemon, who is expected to be an immediate contributor in the pros.

A top-tier talent when healthy, Tyson has struggled with durability issues dating back to his high school days and recently endured a setback on a strain hamstring that he has been nursing for several months. The situation surrounding his medical status could ultimately result in Tyson sliding a bit come draft day.

Other Day 1 candidates include the electrifying Omar Cooper Jr. of the national champion Hoosiers, big-bodied target Denzel Boston of Washington, who also boasts strong NFL bloodlines and Georgia jitterbug Zachariah Branch, one of the speedier prospects in the draft. Another wideout currently nursing an injury is Chris Bell of Louisville. A late-season ACL injury has somewhat dampened the momentum he had built, but this player lurking could end up making a bigger impact than any of the players listed above.

With adequate depth that should extend well into the final day of the draft, the class is littered with a variety of options from boundary-to-slot, along with some dynamite return men.

2026 BSJ WIDE RECEIVER BIG BOARD

RANK | PLAYER | SCHOOL | PROJECTION [# = indicates combine invite; HPFA = high priority free agent; PFA = priority free agent]

#Carnell Tate, Ohio State, Rd1 #Makai Lemon, USC, Rd1 #Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State, Rd1 #Chris Bell, Louisville, Rd1 #Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana, Rd1 #Denzel Boston, Washington, Rd1 #Zachariah Branch, Georgia, Rd2 #Germie Bernard, Alabama, Rd2 #KC Concepcion, Texas A&M, Rd2 #Kevin Coleman Jr., Missouri, Rd2 #Ja’Kobi Lane, USC, Rd3 #Antonio Williams, Clemson, Rd3 #Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee, Rd3 #Brenen Thompson, Mississippi State, Rd3 #De’Zhaun Stribling, Ole Miss, Rd3 #Deion Burks, Oklahoma, Rd3 #Skyler Bell, UConn, Rd3 #Ted Hurst, Georgia State, Rd4 #Malachi Fields, Notre Dame, Rd4 #Kaden Wetjen, Iowa, Rd4 #Elijah Sarratt, Indiana, Rd4 #Donaven McCulley, Michigan, Rd4 #Barion Brown, LSU, Rd5 #Bryce Lance, North Dakota State, Rd5 #Caleb Douglas, Texas Tech, Rd5 #Josh Cameron, Baylor, Rd5 #Zavion Thomas, LSU, Rd6 Cyrus Allen, Cincinnati, Rd6 #J.Michael Sturdivant, rSr, Florida, Rd6 #Eric McAlister, TCU, Rd6 #Trey Wallace III, Ole Miss, Rd7 #Jeff Caldwell, Cincinnati, Rd7 Tyren Montgomery, John Carroll, Rd7 Lewis Bond, Boston College, Rd7 #Reginald Virgil, Texas Tech, Rd7 #Emmanuel Henderson Jr., Kansas, HPFA DT Sheffield, Rutgers, HPFA #Kendrick Law, Kentucky, HPFA #Dillon Bell, Georgia, HPFA #Eric Rivers, Georgia Tech, HPFA #Malik Benson, Oregon, HPFA #CJ Daniels, Miami, HPFA #Chase Roberts, BYU, HPFA Anthony Smith, ECU, HPFA #Aaron Anderson, LSU, HPFA Romello Brinson, SMU, HPFA #Colbie Young, Georgia, HPFA Hank Beatty, Illinois, HPFA #Chris Hilton Jr., LSU, HPFA Octavion Smith Jr., Maryland, HPFA #Vinny Anthony II, Wisconsin, HPFA Noah Thomas, Georgia, HPFA #Jordan Hudson, SMU, HPFA Will Pauling, Notre Dame, HPFA #Caulin Lacy, Louisville, HPFA #Jalen Walthall, Incarnate Word, HPFA Keelan Marion, Miami, HPFA Daniel Sobkowicz, Illinois State, HPFA Brady Boyd, Utah State, HPFA Nick DeGennaro, James Madison, HPFA Jalil Farooq, Maryland, PFA Wesley Grimes, North Carolina State, PFA Shaleak Knotts, Maryland, PFA Shamir Hagans, Duke, PFA EJ Williams, Indiana, PFA Ty Pezza, Brown, PFA La’Vontae Shenault, Northeastern State, PFA Camden Brown, Georgia Southern, PFA Cameron Dorner, North Texas Dean Patterson, Georgia Tech, PFA Nolan Ulm, Eastern Washington, PFA Andrel Anthony, Duke, PFA Jack Morvan, Nichols, PFA Trebor Pena, Penn State, PFA Dane Key, Nebraska, PFA

BSJ WIDE RECEIVER SCOUTING REPORTS

PLAYER PROFILE KEY (How to read the prospect header):

LAST NAME | FIRST NAME | SCHOOL | POSITION | YEAR | JERSEY # | HOMETOWN | PROJECTION

ABBREVIATIONS: HT = Height | WT: Weight | HD = Hand | ARM = Arm | WS: = Wingspan | 40-YD = Forty-Yard Dash | BP = Bench Press | VJ = Vertical Jump | BJ = Broad Jump | SHTL = Short Shuttle | 3C = Three-Cone

**Note**Heights of players are measured to the nearest eighth of an inch – for example, “6003” would stand for 6 ft. and 3/8 inches tall. (The first number refers to the feet, the second two numbers refer to the inches, and the last number refers to eighths of an inch). Arm, hand, and wingspan are written differently – 3012 would mean 30 1/2 inches, 0934 would mean 9 3/4 inches, and 7558 would mean 75 5/8 inches.

1. TATE, CARNELL | Ohio State | WR | Jr | #17 | Chicago, IL | Day 1

Combine: HT: 6022 | WT: 192 | HD: 1018 | ARM: 3138 | 40-YD: 4.53 (1.61)

Evaluation: The vocal leader of the Buckeyes offense, Tate established himself as one of the most consistent performers in college football, possessing some very fancy footwork, crisp route running and has a release off the line of scrimmage that is second-to-none. A technical route runner with fluid hips, Tate is a smooth strider, who owns the full route tree in his arsenal and does a fantastic job of selling his moves to create separation from the defender. Tate incorporates a variety of moves to manipulate defenders, including head fakes and arm gyrations. He demonstrates top-notch instincts, as he does a phenomenal job of tracking the ball on vertical routes and also understands when to work his way back to the quarterback when the play breaks down. In addition, the Chicago native owns a great catch radius and shows the toughness to come down with the ball in traffic, as well as being a physical contributor in the run game as an astute blocker. His versatility to line up anywhere on the field is an added bonus, making him one of the most complete draft-eligible wideout prospects in the draft. Tate could very well wind up as the first wideout off the board come April.

Background: Grew up in West Chicago, where drug abuse and violence were a common occurrence and was raised by his mother, Ashley Griggs. In July 2023, his mother was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in West Garfield Park, Chicago. He has done a “blowing a kiss” celebration in honor of his mother, which he says is his way of telling her he knows that she is watching. A five-star recruit out of IMG Academy who appeared in 39 games (26 starts); had a reception in 37-of-39 games played. Missed three games in 2025 due to a calf strain. A 2025 Second Team All-American and First Team All-Big Ten selection; CFP national champion (2024). A Big Ten Conference Distinguished Scholar, a two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree and a two-time OSU Scholar-Athlete. Can make it five consecutive years that Ohio State has had a wide receiver chosen on the first day of the draft, joining Emeka Egbuka (2025), Marvin Harrison Jr. (2024), Jaxson Smith-Njigba (2023), along with Garrett Wilson (2022) and Chris Olave (2022).

Stats: Played 11 games in 2025, had 51 catches, 875 yards (17.2 average), nine touchdowns. In 39 career games, made 121 catches, 1,872 yards (15.5 average), 14 touchdowns.

2. LEMON, MAKAI | USC | WR | Jr | #6 | Los Alamitos, CA | Day 1

Combine: HT: 5111 | WT: 192 | HD: 0838 | ARM: 3018

Evaluation: A true deep threat, Lemon is capable of taking the top off of the defense at any moment for a big play. The calling card in his development revolves around his game-breaking speed. Multiple illustrations of these fireworks were put on display throughout the season by the dynamite playmaker, serving as a preview of what is to come at the NFL level. Despite his speed being his most attractive asset, the third-year player holds more nuance to his game. A fine route runner who is able to use his swiftness to cut sharply through his breaks without switching gears, Lemon creates separation effortlessly. However, due to his size, there will be questions about how effective he can be in contested-catch situations. Despite having a smaller-than-average frame, the shifty, agile receiver has no issues being a scrappy player at the catch point. Lemon possesses a set of very dependable hands that rarely seem to fail him when catching away from his body. With his speed and separation ability, Lemon has not had to fight for his catches very often but he has shown to be more than adequate in those situations when they do arise. While Lemon is likely suited for the slot, his value still warrants top ten consideration.

Background: First name pronounced (muh-KYE). Appeared in 32 games in three seasons at USC. Earned Unanimous All-American, Fred Biletnikoff Award, Polynesian College Football Player of the Year and All-Big Ten First Team in 2025. Majored in Communications. Made the 2022 All-CIF Division I Team, the 2022 MaxPreps All-America First Team, the 2022 MaxPreps California All-State First Team and the 2022 Los Angeles Times All-Star Team as a senior wide receiver at Los Alamitos High School; named 2023 Under Armour All-American and was selected to compete in the 2023 Polynesian Bowl.

Stats: Played 12 games in 2025, had 79 catches, 1,156 yards (14.6 average), 11 touchdowns. In 33 career games, made 137 catches, 2,008 yards (14.7 average), 14 touchdowns.

3. TYSON, JORDAN | Arizona State | WR | rJr | #0 | Allen, TX | Day 1

Combine: HT: 6021 | WT: 203 | HD: 0918 | ARM: 3018

Evaluation: After a breakout redshirt sophomore season, Tyson unleashed more havoc throughout his 2025 campaign, when healthy. He possesses all of the necessary physical traits to be valued as a bona fide WR1, but there were still development needed in the nuances of his route running entering the year. Witnessing exactly as hoped for, the Sun Devils' playmaker developed into one of the most effortless separators in the nation, capable of winning at every level of the field. One of the more advanced receiving prospects in the 2026 draft class, Tyson is capable of carving up both man and zone coverages with his innate feel for space and tempo. Routinely, the superstar is able to manipulate defenses by exposing the blind spots of opposing defensive backs, while also utilizing sophisticated footwork and hand technique to create a throwing window. Most importantly, he makes the basics look simple now that he has developed the desired crispness in his technique. More than just an extraordinary technician, Tyson has shown to be a one-man wrecking crew with highlight reel ability due to having a pair of sticky hands. Contested catches that many would struggle with are converted with relative ease due to his acrobatic skills. Blending his reliable hands with dangerous yards-after-catch ability that comes as a result of his swift gliding movements, Tyson has molded himself into a player who has all-around alpha receiver potential at the next level. The concerns surrounding the dynamic threat in relation to his on-field performance are relatively limited. There are times that he can be disrupted at the line of scrimmage when facing lengthy corners that are willing to get physical with him in press coverage, but his technical excellence has mitigated these concerns at the collegiate level. Most of the worries regarding Tyson is his ability (or rather inability) to stay healthy. Across his three seasons, in which he has gotten significant playing time, the productive receiver has seen himself missing significant time. Despite a propensity for injuries, Tyson does attempt to battle through the pain, as evidenced in the Texas Tech game this past year, where he strained both hamstrings but remained in the game, making big play after big play. Health issues aside, the Sun Devils product is one of (if not the most) polished receivers in this draft and should see his name called early come draft time.

Background: Durability is a major concern; has missed action every year. Missed four weeks in 2025 due to a hamstring injury. Suffered a broken collarbone in 2024, ruling him out of their bowl game. Also endured a severe knee injury (ACL, MCL and PCL) that ended his freshman season prematurely. Was mentored by NFL Hall of Fame inductee Hines Ward, who is the Sun Devils wide receiver coach. Appeared in 33 games (23 starts) at Arizona (2023-25) and Colorado (2022). A two-time All-Big 12 selection (2024-25); Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year (2024). A three-star recruit coming out of Allen High School where he produced over 1,500 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns during his senior season. Older brother Berron played college football at South Alabama, where he now serves as a strength and conditioning coach, while his older brother Jaylon currently plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA). His father John Tyson played football at Florida A&M.

Stats: Played nine games in 2025, had 61 catches, 711 yards (11.7 average), eight touchdowns. In 33 career games, had 158 catches, 2,282 yards (14.4 average), 22 touchdowns.

4. BELL, CHRIS | Louisville | WR | Sr | #0 | Yazoo City, MS | Day 1

Combine: HT: 6017 | WT: 222 | HD: 1000 | ARM: 3138

Evaluation: A man amongst boys, Bell is a dynamic yards-after-catch weapon. Unfortunately, a torn ACL suffered in late November has somewhat dampened his draft stock and has kept his name flying way under the radar. A big, physical, aggressive, fiery wideout, Bell is the complete package, capable of running the full route tree, is a natural hands catcher and is able to gain valuable yards after the catch. He owns the prototype boundary wide receiver frame, with long arms, a big catch radius and thick, powerful calves, which helps with his burst off the line of scrimmage. An excellent route runner, Bell is a fluid athlete with some wiggle to his game after the catch and excellent change of direction capability. He possesses elite toughness, loves to block and plays with an edge (coaches need to chill him out at times). Described by staff as ‘hyped up violence,’ Bell will remind you of TJ Houshmandzadeh. A first-round talent, the Yazoo City native does come with some attitude adjustment needed. However, when it’s all said and done, it would not be surprising to see Bell emerge as the most impactful wide receiver from this year’s draft class.

Background: Had surgery in December of 2025 to repair torn ACL; reported to be a ‘clean-tear,’ which puts him on track to return in time for training camp. Appeared in 47 games (24 starts) at Louisville (2022-25); named First-team All-ACC (2025). Grew up in a small town with his father; mom was not in the picture, moved around a lot. Puts in extra work on JUGS and with quarterbacks after practice. On time, works hard, always has a big smile. Carries a major chip on his shoulder and will confront teammates who are not living up to the standard. Overly competitive, to the point where practice can get heated. Emotions run deep, can be a blessing and a curse, per coaches. Good off the field. Known to be religious. Craves to be special and has unlimited athletic potential. Timed 22.5 in the 200-meter dash during high school track.

Stats: Played 11 games in 2025, made 72 catches, for 917 yards (12.7 average), six touchdowns. In 47 career games, made 151 catches, for 2,166 yards (14.3 average), 12 touchdowns.

5. COOPER JR., OMAR | Indiana | WR | rJr | #3 | Indianapolis, IN | Day 1

Combine: HT: 6001 | WT: 199 | HD: 0958 | ARM: 3014 | WING: 7514 | 40-YD: 4.42 (1.55) | VJ: 37”