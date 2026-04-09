NFL Draft Preview: Patriots Poised To Add TE Depth

The fifth installment of the Boston Sports Journal 2026 NFL Draft Preview Series highlights a key need for the New England Patriots. During a busy offseason for New England, many changes occurred, including the departure of veteran tight end Austin Hooper, whose age and value didn't make much sense for the direction the club is headed. Beyond 32-year-old starter Hunter Henry, there is very little depth aside from a handful of unproven commodities.

So, how soon is too soon? The tight end position isn't an urgent need for the Patriots, but it should rank as a rather significant one. There are also very few tight end prospects that would warrant early-round consideration. Realistically, New England will likely consider a tight end as a starter with their 95th overall selection, or most certainly by round four, when they own the 125th and 131st overall picks.

One player worth monitoring is Oscar Delp of Georgia. One of the Patriots' official '30 visits,' Delp could potentially slide due to a hairline fracture found in his foot at the combine. To his credit, he played through the injury this past season unknowingly. Other potential targets in that area would include Eli Raridon of Notre Dame and Sam Roush of Stanford. Much like Hooper, both are big-bodied tight ends, capable of catching, or blocking. Another player that New England has sniffed around is Nate Boerkircher of Texas A&M, who would help fill the void nicely.

How the Patriots prioritize their need at tight end will play a large part in their draft strategy. Waiting until the fifth round, where they select 175th overall, could run the risk of the well being dry, as this year's tight end class is rather shallow.

New England Patriots TE Depth Chart: Hunter Henry, Julian Hill, CJ Dippre, Marshall Lang



Please find our BSJ 2026 Tight End Preview below, filled with an overview, rankings and in-depth player evaluations on the top 35 draft-eligible tight end prospects. [Next Up: Offensive Tackles]

2026 BSJ NFL DRAFT TIGHT END CLASS OVERVIEW

The sweet spot for the tight end Class of 2026 figures to be on Day 2 of the NFL Draft. NFL teams should temper expectations somewhat in terms of expecting to find high-quality starters, but there is an array of tight end prospects who figure to be impactful contributors.

One tight end who is first-round bound would be Kenyon Sadiq of Oregon. With rare speed (set the NFL Combine tight end record with a 4.39 forty-yard dash) and game-breaking ability from the seam, Sadiq was possibly under-utilized in the Ducks' offense. He’s also a solid blocker but just lacks the prototypical size, which prevents him from bona fide blue-chip status. Still, he figures to be a force at the next level.

Former quarterback-turned-tight end, Eli Stowers of Vanderbilt is as clean of a prospect as they come. He puts the 'Eli' in elite when it comes to athleticism (set NFL combine tight end record with 43.5” vertical jump) and is still developing. Another well-rounded tight end is Max Klare of Ohio State, who doesn’t possess the same upside but is pro-ready and can be plugged in right away.

Two of the more polarizing players at the position are Oscar Delp of Georgia and Michael Trigg of Baylor. For Delp, a medical discovery in Indy prevented him from working out at the combine, forcing scouts to wait until his pro day workout for his testing. His performance would have ranked amongst the best of all tight ends.

Meanwhile, Trigg appeared to be an athletic playmaker on film, but the last glimpse scouts have of Trigg is him pulling a hamstring on a meager 27-inch vertical jump attempt at his pro day, which forced him to shut down all remaining testing at his workout. In closing, the middle rounds should feature a handful of players who yield an excellent return on their investment.

2026 BSJ TIGHT END BIG BOARD

RANK | PLAYER | SCHOOL | PROJECTION [# = indicates combine invite; HPFA = high priority free agent; PFA = priority free agent]

#Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon, Rd1 #Eli Stowers, Vanderbilt, Rd2 #Oscar Delp, Georgia, Rd2 #Max Klare, Ohio State, Rd2 #Michael Trigg, Baylor, Rd3 #Tanner Koziol, Houston, Rd3 #Eli Raridon, Notre Dame, Rd3 #Sam Roush, Stanford, Rd3 #Marlin Klein, Michigan, Rd4 #Justin Joly, North Carolina State, Rd4 #Joe Royer, Cincinnati, Rd4 #Dallen Bentley, Utah, Rd4 #Nate Boerkircher, Texas A&M, Rd5 #Dae’Quan Wright, Ole Miss, Rd5 #John Michael Gyllenborg, Wyoming, Rd5 #Josh Cuevas, Alabama, Rd5 #RJ Maryland, SMU, Rd5 #Jack Endries, Texas, Rd6 #Will Kacmarek, Ohio State, Rd6 #Jaren Kanack, Oklahoma, Rd6 #Matthew Hibner, SMU, Rd7 #Bauer Sharp, LSU, Rd7 Lance Mason, Wisconsin, Rd7 #Lake McRee, USC, Rd7 #Khalil Dinkins, Penn State, Rd7 Dan Villari, Syracuse, HPFA Jerand Bradley, Kansas State, HPFA #DJ Rogers, TCU, HPFA Louis Hansen, UConn, HPFA #Miles Kitselman, Tennessee, HPFA Jeremiah Franklin, Boston College, HPFA Chamon Metayer, Arizona State, HPFA Brett Seither, Georgia Tech, HPFA Jack Velling, Michigan State, HPFA Johncarlos Miller, Texas Tech, HPFA Tyler Moore, Iowa State, PFA Carsen Ryan, BYU, PFA Cody Hardy, North Carolina State, PFA Seydou Traore, PFA Hudson Habermehl, UCLA, PFA Jordan Dingle, South Carolina, PFA Drew Biber, Minnesota, PFA Matt Lauter, Boise State, PFA Tanner Arkin, Illinois, PFA Brandon Frazier, Auburn, PFA JT Byrne, Georgia Tech, PFA Amari Niblack, Texas A&M, PFA Chase Curtis, TCU, PFA Evan Svoboda, Wyoming, PFA Derek Anderson, Northern Iowa, PFA

BSJ TIGHT END SCOUTING REPORTS

PLAYER PROFILE KEY (How to read the prospect header):

LAST NAME | FIRST NAME | SCHOOL | POSITION | YEAR | JERSEY # | HOMETOWN | PROJECTION

ABBREVIATIONS: HT = Height | WT: Weight | HD = Hand | ARM = Arm | WS: = Wingspan | 40-YD = Forty-Yard Dash | BP = Bench Press | VJ = Vertical Jump | BJ = Broad Jump | SHTL = Short Shuttle | 3C = Three-Cone

**Note**Heights of players are measured to the nearest eighth of an inch – for example, “6003” would stand for 6 ft. and 3/8 inches tall. (The first number refers to the feet, the second two numbers refer to the inches, and the last number refers to eighths of an inch). Arm, hand, and wingspan are written differently – 3012 would mean 30 1/2 inches, 0934 would mean 9 3/4 inches, and 7558 would mean 75 5/8 inches.

1. SADIQ, KENYON | Oregon | TE | Jr | #18 | Idaho Falls, ID | Day 1

Combine: HT: 6031 | WT: 241 | HD: 1000 | ARM: 3118 | 40-YD: 4.39 (1.54) | VJ: 43.5” | BJ: 11-0

Evaluation: A Swiss Army Knife, able to slice his way through the opposing defense, Sadiq is a mismatch weapon who lines up all over the field for Oregon. While his pass-catching prowess gains most of the attention, Sadiq is a highly physical blocker on the perimeter and in the second level. In addition, Sadiq displays great effort when pushing the pile to help his running backs gain extra yardage. However, he will need to improve upon his inline blocking when firing off the ball and reaching his blocks. A crisp route runner who hits his landmarks, Sadiq possesses high football intelligence in his zone coverage, as he understands how to find the open seam. While he lacks ideal size, the Idaho product possesses adequate length, along with excellent speed (23.5mph on the GPS) and acceleration in the open field. It is widely expected that Sadiq will be the first tight end off the board.

Background: Pronounced (ken-yen suh-DEEK). Appeared in 42 games in three seasons at Eugene. Named All-Big Ten First Team and Big Ten Tight End of the Year in 2025. A four-star recruit and top-rated player from the state of Idaho; led Skyline High School to three consecutive state championship titles from 2020-2022. Was featured primarily as a running back in a Wing T offense. Began playing football in the fourth grade. Raised by a single mom; has two siblings.

Stats: Played 14 games in 2025, had 51 catches, 560 yards (11.0 average), eight touchdowns. In 42 career games, made 80 catches, 892 yards (11.2 average), 11 touchdowns.

2. STOWERS, ELI | Vanderbilt | TE | rSr | #9 | Denton, TX | Day 2

Combine: HT: 6036 | WT: 239 | HD: 0938 | ARM: 3258 | 40-YD: 4.51 (1.59) | VJ: 45.5” | BJ: 11-3

Evaluation: The headlines on Stowers are how the former quarterback made a seamless transition to the tight end position, improving each season, while demonstrating some of the most athletic testing traits we have ever witnessed. In fact, his 45.5” vertical jump is an all-time record for the NFL Combine. But there is more beneath the surface, as Stowers has refined himself to be a well-polished overall prospect who displayed much improved route runner this past year and has learned the nuances of how to create separation out his breaks. In addition to his rare athleticism and high football IQ, his quickness enables him to pick up additional yards after the catch, while showcasing a dependable set of hands when targeted. Much like Trey McBride (Cardinals), the versatile Stowers comes up slightly short on the prototypical size dimensions desired for the position, so he can have difficulties at times with some of the more massive, stronger defenders. However, his flexibility has allowed him to line up inline, in the slot, out-wide, in the backfield, at H-back and utilized in pre-snap motions. The Texas native has been praised for his leadership and was a big reason why the Commodores were able to turn around their losing ways, to become one of the top programs in the SEC. Unfortunately, some pretty significant injuries occurred earlier in his career, which could dim some of his sparkling accomplishments. As Stowers continues to fill out his frame, he should grow into a dependable multi-use option that would be welcomed addition to any offense.

Background: Last name (rhymes with hours). Combine invite. Appeared in 45 career games (13 starts), playing 24 games (10 starts) at Vanderbilt (2024-25). Had a nagging hamstring injury during training camp (2025). Suffered a torn PCL injury and possibly meniscus damage in his left knee during high school (2020). Tore his labrum in his throwing shoulder during spring practice at Texas A&M (2021). Named John Mackey Award, William V. Campbell Trophy and Unanimous All-American (2025); two-time First-team All-SEC (2024-25). Lower body well developed, upper body still catching up. A role model type player both on and off the field. The spiritual leader of the team; more vocal this year. Extremely mature, didn’t let NIL money get to his head. Gets after it, never waivers. Was very personable interacting with practice visitors. Has a steady girlfriend who he intends to marry. Appeared in 13 games (five starts) in 2024, earning All-SEC First Team honors. Previously played the 2023 season at New Mexico State (All-Conference USA honorable mention) and two years at Texas A&M (2021-22). A four-star quarterback recruit out of Denton Guyer High School, where he also competed in track and won the Texas 6A high jump state title.

Stats: Played 12 games in 2025, had 62 catches, 769 yards (12.4 average), four scores. In 45 career games, had 146 catches, 1,773 yards (12.1 average), 11 touchdowns.

3. DELP, OSCAR | Georgia | TE | Sr | #4 | Cumming, GA | Day 2

Combine: HT: 6050 | WT: 245 | HD: 0918 | ARM: 3158

Evaluation: The most experienced tight end in the room, Delp played alongside Brock Bowers (Raiders) during his first two seasons in Athens. He possesses superb play speed, considering his large size and frame. A dominant run blocker, Delp fires off the ball sturdy, while his physicality is unmatched, especially when it comes to moving defenders off the ball with his hands inside on base blocks, down blocks and double teams. Additionally, Delp provides relentless effort when pushing the pile to gain extra yardage for ball-carriers. On zone schemes, he takes a strong track to the second level while maintaining a firm grip, highlighting his ability to pull effectively. In the passing game, Delp is a polished route runner with a knack for exploiting soft spots in zone coverage. However, he needs to refine his ability to adjust his catch radius, especially in heavy traffic. Increasing his targets in the passing game would take better advantage of his speed mismatch, making Delp an intriguing pro prospect. He created a stir amongst scouts in attendance at his pro day workout, placing him in the Day 2 mix.

Background: Appeared in 55 games during his five years in Athens, starting parts of three seasons. A four-star recruit out of West Forsyth High School; top tight end prospect in the country and fourth-ranked prospect in Georgia. A sport management major who is the recipient of the Green-Sands Scholarship and the James Harold Shepherd Jr. Memorial Scholarship.

Stats: Played 14 games in 2025, had 20 catches, 261 yards (13.1 average), one touchdown. In 55 career games, had 70 catches, 854 yards (15.5 average), nine touchdowns.