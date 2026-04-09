NFL Draft Preview: Patriots Keep One Eye On The Future At Cornerback

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One of the greatest strengths on the New England Patriots roster is at cornerback. With All-Pro-caliber Christian Gonzalez and steady veteran Carlton Davis III locked in as the boundary cornerbacks, along with Marcus Jones in the slot, New England owns a terrific top-three trio. A team captain and return specialist, Jones recently signed a contract extension to keep him in Foxborough through the 2028 season, while Gonzalez is expected to reset the market with his anticipated extension. For Davis, his contract runs through 2027, so there is not necessarily an urgent need to address the position during the draft.

The Patriots did not see much significant change to the depth chart this offseason. They did lose backup Alex Austin (Dolphins) and signed seven-year pro Kindle Vildor (Buccaneers). New England has placed an emphasis on upgrading the bottom of the roster, so adding to the depth could be under consideration in the later rounds. However, when building through the draft, it isn't always about addressing immediate needs. Sometimes, organizations must have one eye on the future. The aforementioned Davis will be 30 years old this season, so grooming a possible replacement is another option.

New England head coach Mike Vrabel has been known to like his corners long and lengthy. One prospect who has been linked to the Pats is Andre Fuller out of Toledo. A smart, physical corner, who also duals as a gunner on special teams, Fuller brings vast experience. Another option could be Bill Belichick protege Thaddeus Dixon from North Carolina. One player to keep an eye on is Charles Demmings from Stephen F. Austin. The FCS small-school talent offers big upside and flashes starter-caliber traits.

A run on cornerbacks is likely to occur on Day 2 of the draft, which might make it a bit difficult to find impactful cornerbacks on the final day, but New England has expendable draft picks to utilize to address immediate concerns, while they also continue to build towards the future.

New England Patriots CB Depth Chart: Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis III, Marcus Jones, Kindle Vildor, Marcellas Dial Jr., Charles Woods, Brandon Crossley, Kobee Minor

Please find our BSJ 2026 Cornerback Preview below, filled with an overview, rankings and in-depth player evaluations on the top 40 draft-eligible cornerback prospects. [Next Up: Safeties]

2026 BSJ NFL DRAFT CORNERBACK CLASS OVERVIEW



For the past decade-plus, the lengthy, speedy, versatile cornerback has become the NFL prototype. For such organizations that value those traits, they’ll be out of luck this year. In what would appear to be an anomaly year for cornerbacks, many of the top prospects measure in a shade under the six-foot threshold.

The clear-cut number one cornerback prospect is Mansoor Delane out of LSU. Opponents were reluctant to throw his way this past year and no receiver was able to snag more than one catch on him in game action. It’s a small sample that speaks to his sticky, lockdown coverage.

Making a late charge up draft boards would be Jermod McCoy, who missed the entire 2025 campaign due to a torn ACL suffered during training. However, McCoy put on a show at his private pro day workout, held just a couple weeks prior to the draft, putting to ease some of the uncertainty surrounding his injury.

Don’t get duped by the helmet sticker when it comes to Chris Johnson of San Diego State. The lengthy Aztecs corner proved down in Mobile that the step up in competition was not too great for him to handle. In fact, Johnson is a smooth mover with fluid hips, able to keep in stride with just about any target and a round one candidate.

Other top prospects include polished Clemson defender Avieon Terrell, South Caroline junior Brandon Cisse, and Miami nickelback Keionte Scott. One player worth noting is D’Angelo Ponds of Indiana, whose talent would seem to warrant a first round grade but his extremely short stature must be factored.

A likely run on cornerbacks is expected to occur starting early on Day 2. The position group overall is weaker than most by comparison, lacking star power up top and shallow on depth.

2026 BSJ CORNERBACK BIG BOARD

RANK | PLAYER | SCHOOL | PROJECTION [# = indicates combine invite; HPFA = high priority free agent; PFA = priority free agent]

#Mansoor Delane, LSU, Rd1 #Jermod McCoy, Tennessee, Rd1 #Chris Johnson, San Diego State, Rd1 #Avieon Terrell, Clemson, Rd1 #Brandon Cisse, South Carolina, Rd2 #Keionte Scott, Miami, Rd2 #Colton Hood, Tennessee, Rd2 #D’Angelo Ponds, Indiana, Rd2 #Davison Igbinosun, Ohio State, Rd2 #Keith Abney, Arizona State, Rd3 #Will Lee III, Texas A&M, Rd3 #Daylen Everette, Georgia, Rd3 #Ephesians Prysock, Washington, Rd3 #Charles Demmings, Stephen F. Austin, Rd4 #Chandler Rivers, Duke, Rd4 #Malik Muhammad, Texas, Rd4 #Toriano Pride, Missouri, Rd5 #Devin Moore, Florida, Rd5 #Julian Neal, Arkansas, Rd5 #Domani Jackson, Alabama, Rd5 #Tacario Davis, Washington, Rd5 #Hezekiah Masses, California, Rd6 #Collin Wright, Stanford, Rd6 #Thaddeus Dixon, North Carolina, Rd6 #Andre Fuller, Toledo, Rd6 Ceyair Wright, Nebraska, Rd7 #Ahmari Harvey, Georgia Tech, Rd7 #Avery Smith, Toledo, Rd7 Ricardo Hallman, Wisconsin, Rd7 Mory Bamba, BYU, Rd7 #Louis Moore, Indiana, HPFA Devon Marshall, North Carolina State, HPFA Jalen McMurray, Tennessee, HPFA Brent Austin, California, HPFA #Jadon Canady, Oregon, HPFA Ayden Garnes, Arizona, HPFA #TJ Hall, Iowa, HPFA #Marcus Allen, North Carolina, HPFA #Latrell McCutchin Sr., Houston, HPFA Tyreek Chappell, Texas A&M, HPFA Devonta Smith, Notre Dame, HPFA #Jaylon Guilbeau, Texas, HPFA Josh Moten, Southern Miss, HPFA Karon Prunty, Wake Forest, HPFA Al’Zillion Hamilton, Fresno State, HPFA DeCarlos Nicholson, USC, HPFA Rashad Battle, Pittsburgh, HPFA De’Shawn Rucker, South Florida, HPFA Ladarius Webb Jr., Wake Forest, HPFA Jaden Rios, Texas State, HPFA Fred Davis II, Northwestern, HPFA Jarod Washington, South Carolina State, HPFA Michael Dansby, Arizona, HPFA Elijah Culp, James Madison, PFA Jalen Jones, William & Mary, HPFA Cam Miller, Rutgers, PFA Nasir Bowers, Toledo, PFA Channing Canada, TCU, PFA Dreyden Norwood, Missouri, PFA DJ Harvey, USC, PFA

BSJ CORNERBACK SCOUTING REPORTS

PLAYER PROFILE KEY (How to read the prospect header):

LAST NAME | FIRST NAME | SCHOOL | POSITION | YEAR | JERSEY # | HOMETOWN | PROJECTION

ABBREVIATIONS: HT = Height | WT: Weight | HD = Hand | ARM = Arm | WS: = Wingspan | 40-YD = Forty-Yard Dash | BP = Bench Press | VJ = Vertical Jump | BJ = Broad Jump | SHTL = Short Shuttle | 3C = Three-Cone

**Note**Heights of players are measured to the nearest eighth of an inch – for example, “6003” would stand for 6 ft. and 3/8 inches tall. (The first number refers to the feet, the second two numbers refer to the inches, and the last number refers to eighths of an inch). Arm, hand, and wingspan are written differently – 3012 would mean 30 1/2 inches, 0934 would mean 9 3/4 inches, and 7558 would mean 75 5/8 inches.

1. DELANE, MANSOOR | LSU | CB | Sr | #4 | Silver Springs, MD | Day 1

Combine: HT: 5116 | WT: 187 | HD: 0878 | ARM: 3000

Evaluation: The highly talented Delane has been a shutdown corner since his days at Virginia Tech, where he garnered a reputation for playing suffocating coverage. Despite his stellar performance for the Hokies, he was rarely discussed when top players at his position were discussed. Hence, he took his talents to ‘DB-U,’ in order to be recognized on the main stage that is the SEC. The Maryland native came up aces this past season in Baton Rouge, demonstrating elite-level instincts and versatility in a Swiss Army knife role for the Tigers' defense. On any given Saturday, Delane could be seen lining up on the boundary, in the slot, or at safety, depending on what the scheme required. That type of flexibility should enable him to transition smoothly to the next level in either a man, or zone scheme. Despite his lack of prototypical size, Delane has been very impressive matching up against receivers of all sizes. He’s unquestionably a high-motor competitor who constantly disrupts plays with fearless physicality, unafraid to engage larger receivers and demonstrates the ability to high-point intended passes for breakups, or interceptions. He also demonstrates sharp field awareness, utilizing the boundary to gain leverage in coverage. Due to his natural instincts, along with superb start-and-stop ability, Delane is able to mirror routes at all levels. In addition, he displays above-average hip explosion on transitions, closing quickly on the ball. Delane is able to leverage his high football IQ and instincts to anticipate quarterback reads, reacting decisively to attack both passer and ball-carrier. Despite an undersized frame, he employs sound technique and body positioning to disrupt passing lanes effectively, compensating for his lack of strength. However, he does tend to get a bit grabby at times. Overall, hIs footwork, fluid hips, reaction skills, and versatility make the tenacious Delane an immediate impact player with All-Pro potential.

Background: Pronounced (MAHN-soor duh-LANE). Appeared in 44 career games (40 starts); started 11 games at LSU (2025) and 33 games (29 starts) in three seasons at Virginia Tech (2022-24). Played through a core muscle injury for much of the 2025 season. Named unanimous All-American and All-SEC First Team (2025); All-ACC Third Team (2024); All-ACC Honorable Mention. A three-star recruit out of Archbishop Spalding, where he also wrestled. The older brother of four-star safety Faheem Delane, who signed with Ohio State.

Stats: Played 11 games in 2025, had 45 tackles, 11 pass deflections, two interceptions. In 44 career games, had 191 tackles, seven tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 27 pass deflections, eight interceptions.

2. MCCOY, JERMOD | Tennessee | CB | Jr | #3 | Whitehouse, TX | Day 1

Combine: HT: 6006 | WT: 188 | HD: 0900 | ARM: 3118

Evaluation: A 2024 All-American selection, McCoy did not suit up this past season due to an ACL injury endured while training back in January of 2025. An aggressive cornerback with ball-hawk instincts, he demonstrates physicality playing press man coverage, along with fluid hips, which allows him to open up and transition smoothly. What separates McCoy from other defensive backs is his astute coverage skills and instincts, as he is able to bait quarterbacks and jump routes. In addition, he was an effective punt returner, averaging 9.8 yards per return in 2024. While he has played the boundary for the Volunteers, his lack of height could limit his effectiveness against taller targets, hence making him a strong candidate to be featured more as a nickelback. The Texas native has endeared himself to coaches, players and scouts alike every step of the way. From his stellar play as a freshman at Oregon State, to dominating wideouts in the SEC, he has been praised for demonstrating an even-keel personality and fitting in as ‘one of the guys.’ Will an NFL team be able to justify using a first-round pick on a potential slot corner who hasn’t played in 16 months? The consensus seems to say so, but McCoy does come with some ‘boom’ or ‘bust’ proposition.

Background: First name pronounced (jur-MOD). Missed 2025 season due to an ACL tear. Played in 24 career games (12 each at Oklahoma State and Tennessee) with 17 starts (five at OSU; 12 at UT). Named All-SEC First Team (2024). Majored in information sciences. A three-star recruit from Whitehouse High School, where he played wideout, cornerback and returner. Also played baseball and track; won UIL 5A state titles in the long jump (23-10.5) and triple jump (50-7.75). Parents are Jason McCoy and Kanesha Brown. Cousin is Travis Gibson, who plays for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Models his game after Jalen Ramsey. Favorite movie is Friday.

Stats: Did not play in 2025. In 25 career games, had 75 tackles, one tackle for loss, one fumble recovery, 16 pass deflections, six interceptions.

3. JOHNSON, CHRIS | San Diego State | CB | #1 | Sr | Eastvale, CA | Day 1

Combine: HT: 6000 | WT: 193 | HD: 0978 | ARM: 3058 | 40-YD: 4.40 (1.54) | VJ: 38” | BJ: 10-6

One-Liner: After earning national attention with steadily improving production, Johnson is a potential CB1 at the next level. He stood out against the competition in 2025, filling the stat sheet even more as a senior, while leading the Mountain-West in interception return yards, notching two pick-six returns, and showcasing elite ball-hawking instincts. Primarily a boundary corner, he blends a strong football IQ in multiple schemes, along with sticky coverage and heavy hands to dominate his territory with confidence and swag. He shined in clutch moments with range, including a game-sealing interception from an awkward position during a low-scoring affair. His twitchy athleticism and versatility remind defenses of his multi-faceted threat. Johnson displays explosive hip snap and elite footwork to generate a downhill closing burst, allowing strong contributions in run fits and stunts, though he needs consistent improvement in form tackling at the next level. His standout performance at the Senior Bowl served as a coming-out party for Johnson, and he did exceptionally well at the combine. Johnson is a dark-horse candidate to hear his name called on Day 1 of the draft.

Background: Full name is Anthony Christopher Johnson (Chris Johnson), a cornerstone of the San Diego State Aztecs football program from 2022–2025, had a stellar season in 2025, earning AP Second-Team All-American honors, Mountain West Co-Defensive Player of the Year, and Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist recognition. As a sophomore, he was named the program’s Special Teams Player of the Year after contributing impressively as a true freshman. A consensus three-star recruit from Eleanor Roosevelt High School, Johnson is the son of Anthony.

Stats: Played 11 games in 2025, had 49 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, nine pass deflections, four interceptions, two touchdowns. In 47 career games, had 152 tackles, three and a half tackles for loss, one sack, five forced fumbles, 14 pass deflections, six interceptions, two touchdowns.

4. TERRELL, AVEION | Clemson | CB | Jr | #8 | Atlanta, GA | Day 1

Combine: HT: 5112 | WT: 186 | HD: 0858 | ARM: 3100

Evaluation: Displaying great athleticism, along with fluid hips, high football IQ and a propensity for creating turnovers, Terrell is one of the more experienced cornerbacks in this year’s draft who has proven battle-tested with 31 career starts under his belt. An athletic, feisty corner, Terrell shows clean hip transitions, acceleration and speed to stay in phase on vertical routes, mirroring receivers effectively downfield. He displays excellent zone awareness with elite eyes and anticipation to read routes, jump passing lanes, closing quickly and disrupting throws. A productive blitzer and run supporter, Terrell plays with a high motor, physicality, and competitiveness—he’s unafraid to engage bigger receivers or attack downhill in support. In press coverage, he shows strength to jam and reroute at the line, though occasional leverage lapses can occur. His smaller frame is a key limitation, as he can get re-routed, or overpowered at release by larger, more physical wideouts and struggles to win contested situations against size mismatches. Adding mass and continued refinement in press technique could mitigate this. In 2025, he collected 40 tackles, with four and a half tackles for loss, nine pass breakups and led the ACC with five forced fumbles. The Atlanta native also set a new school record with eight forced fumbles in his career and has three interceptions during his time in ‘Death Valley.’ While he primarily lined up on the opponents’ top wideout for Clemson, Terrell projects as a nickel corner in the pros.

Background: Last name pronounced (AY-vee-on turr-ELL). The 2025 All-American and Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist, started 31-of-39 career games at Clemson. A two-time All-ACC selection and set Clemson records for a defensive back in forced fumbles in a season (five in 2025) and a career (eight from 2023-25). Majored in sociology. A four-star recruit out of Westlake High School, where he also ran track and was part of Westlake’s 6A state title 4×100 relay team. Older brother is All-Pro AJ Terrell (Falcons via Clemson), who was a first-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Stats: Played 12 games in 2025, had 48 tackles, four and a half tackles for loss, three sacks, five forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, nine pass deflections. In 39 career games, had 125 tackles, nine tackles for loss, four sacks, eight forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, 25 pass deflections, three interceptions.

5. CISSE, BRANDON | South Carolina | CB | Jr | #15 | Sumter, SC | Day 2

Combine: HT: 5116 | WT: 189 | HD: 0918 | ARM: 3038 | VJ: 41.5” | BJ: 10-11

Evaluation: A fast-riser down the stretch of the season, Cisse has climbed up draft boards due to his physical man coverage ability, which could develop into bona fide lockdown status should he polish up some of his technique. A notorious football junkie, Cisse brings a strong passion to the game, which rubbed off on teammates since his arrival from cross-town rival North Carolina State. A press-oriented cornerback with excellent athletic traits, Cisse displays fluid hip transitions to mirror receivers effectively, staying in phase throughout the route. In addition, he demonstrates quick burst and change-of-direction ability to recover ground, transitioning smoothly from his backpedal to close in on the ball when the play develops underneath, or on underneath throws. He possesses solid footwork and balance to maintain pace with vertical routes, plus is versatile enough to line up on the boundary, or in the slot/nickel role. His high football IQ shines through in leveraging the sideline and field positioning to his advantage. Cisse exhibits excellent ball skills and instincts, consistently competing to high-point throws, while generating pass breakups. In run support, Cisse is aggressive and willing to attack downhill, showing strong lateral agility to navigate traffic, pursue and track ball-carriers effectively. While he can adapt to various defensive schemes, his game translates best to man-heavy concepts, where his physicality and jamming ability are maximized. He flashes potential as a blitzer when dialed up. Areas for improvement include consistency in zone coverage, where he can occasionally be vulnerable to double moves, or route manipulation that creates separation. Overall, Cisse profiles as a high-upside, athletic corner with starter traits in press-man schemes, bolstered by his explosiveness, competitive nature and growth shown in his standout junior campaign.

Background: Last name pronounced (see-say). Started 12 games at South Carolina (2025). Appeared in 22 games (nine starts) at North Carolina State (2023-24). A three-star recruit out of Lakewood High School; also played basketball and ran track, posted best times of 11.12 in the 100m and 22.09 in the 200. Majored in services management. Younger brother, Cedric, is also a member of the South Carolina football team.

Stats: Played 12 games in 2025, had 27 tackles, one and a half tackles for loss, one forced fumble, five pass deflections, one interception. In 34 career games, had 65 tackles, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble, 10 pass deflections, two interceptions.

6. SCOTT, KEIONTE | Miami | CB | rSr | #0 | San Diego, CA | Day 2

Combine: HT: 5112 | WT: 193 | HD: 0958 | ARM: 3138

Evaluation: An explosive, jack-of-all-trades with a hot motor and a nose for the ball, Scott needs to be more consistent in his pursuit away from the ball. He possesses elite speed, which he uses to be a glue in man coverage. Scott has fluid change of direction, loose hips and superb lateral movement, which unlock his elite read-and-react ability. Scott is highly instinctive and intelligent, diagnosing reads and closing with explosive speed to make plays using his ball skills, as showcased in the CFP matchup against Ohio State on the pick-six. Scott is the type of defensive back who isn’t afraid to lay down the lumber with his heavy-hitting style when making tackles. Therefore, he needs to take a more consistent tackling angle, as he tends to whiff at times. Scott has top-notch blitzing ability. However, he needs to use his hands more efficiently, as he relies solely on finesse moves in his outside counters. Additionally, he needs to show more fight in block destruction, as he tends to be stagnant in hand combat when shedding blocks. His versatility, lining up at safety, corner, slot defender and outside linebacker, is an NFL defensive coordinator’s dream as long as Scott ends up in the right system.

Background: A double transfer from Auburn via Snow College, where he started 32 of 52 games. He missed three games in 2023 at Auburn due to a high ankle sprain that required tightrope surgery. In 2024, he missed one game after tweaking his ankle in practice. He missed the final three games of the 2025 regular season with a right foot injury. A zero-star recruit from Helix High School.

Stats: Played 14 games in 2025, had 64 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, five pass deflections, two interceptions, two touchdowns. In 47 career games, made 179 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 14 pass deflections, three interceptions, two touchdowns.

7. HOOD, COLTON | Tennessee | CB | rSo | #8 | McDonough, GA | Day 2

Combine: HT: 5115 | WT: 193 | HD: 0900 | ARM: 3138 | 40-YD: 4.44 (1.58) | VJ: 40.5” | BJ: 10-5

Evaluation: A versatile cover corner, Hood possesses excellent athletic traits and a competitive fire. He displays a quick first step off the snap and maintains tight phase coverage, staying in stride with receivers on vertical and intermediate routes. His hip fluidity and explosive pop allow sharp direction changes and rapid recovery when challenged. In addition, Hood leverages the boundary effectively, showing strong instincts to undercut routes, disrupt passing lanes and attack downhill. He tracks the ball well in the air, competes at the high point with physicality and frequently forces incompletions or limits yards after catch through contact at the catch point.In run support, he attacks the line of scrimmage with aggression and physicality, contributing reliably against the run. The Georgia native offers scheme versatility, excelling in man coverage while also holding up in zone responsibilities. His solid length and willingness to play through the whistle add toughness and he brings added value as a special teams contributor. At times, Hood can become overly handsy and too physical as routes extend downfield, risking penalties or flags. His pursuit angles show occasional inconsistency, leading to lunging or reaching instead of squaring up for clean tackles. Overall, Hood projects as a high-upside, scheme-versatile corner with starter potential in man-heavy defenses, thanks to his athleticism, ball skills and competitive mentality.

Background: Senior Bowl participant. Earned All-SEC honors in lone season with Volunteers after transferring from Colorado. Began career at Auburn. Appeared in 29 games with 13 starts in career. He is majoring in journalism and media. He played high school at Eagle Landings Christian Academy where he was a four-star recruit. He played cornerback, wide receiver, quarterback, and running back and helped lead the team to the second round of the state playoffs. Named Athlete of the Year for Region 5-2A in 2022. Also was a three-time all-region baseball player and all-state in track and field (4x100) and lettered in basketball. He is the son of Bengie and Crystal Hood and has two sisters and five brothers. His brother, Brandon, played running back at Colorado in 2024 and transferred to UMass. His uncle, Roderick, played eight seasons in the NFL after a 47 game career at Auburn.

Stats: Played 12 games in 2025, had 50 tackles, four and a half tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one touchdown, eight pass deflections, one interception. In 29 career games, had 77 tackles, five and a half tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one touchdown, 14 pass deflections, three interceptions.

8. PONDS, D’ANGELO | Indiana | CB | Jr | #5 | West Park, FL | Day 2

Combine: HT: 5085 | WT:182 | HD: 0958 | ARM: 2938 | WING: 7214 | VJ: 43.5”

Evaluation: A sleeper prospect who has flown under the radar among the nation’s top cornerbacks, Ponds has done nothing but produce at an exceptionally high level since transferring to Indiana. The elephant in the room when discussing this standout cornerback is his projection to the next level, given that he falls well below the average size standard of an NFL boundary corner. Standing below five-foot-nine and under 180 pounds, Ponds doesn’t hold much functional mass in his frame, which impacts his ability to be physical at the point of attack in both the run game and the pass game. Although he may be slighter than average, Ponds carries a high ceiling when projecting him as a slot corner at the professional level due to his elite speed and agility that supplement his abilities in man and zone coverage. The top dog in Indiana’s secondary, He displays great fluidity in his movement with loose hips that allow for him to make rapid transitions, while maintaining strong leverage in coverage. The Florida native is able to utilize his elite athleticism and mesh it with impressive ball skills that have resulted in a slew of pass deflections and interceptions. Despite his small frame, which minimizes his physical impact, the young stud tends to play with a fearless, violent mindset that can counteract his natural limitations. Due to his size concerns, Ponds is expected to fall further in the draft than his talents dictate. However, if he lands within the right scheme (preferably zone heavy), an organization will be getting a player that has early Day 2 talent and has people wondering as to why he fell so far.

Background: Appeared in 40 career games (36 starts); Spent two seasons at Indiana (2024-25); missed only career game due to injury at Iowa (2025). Previously played at James Madison (2023). Was Rose Bowl defensive Player of the Game (2026) and Peach Bowl defensive Most Outstanding Player (2026). CFP national champion (2025); named All-American First Team (2025); Two-time All-Big Ten First Team (2024-25). All-Sun Belt Second Team (2023). Hails from Chaminade-Madonna High School.

Stats: Played 15 games in 2025, had 61 tackles, four tackles for loss, one forced fumble, 11 pass deflections, two interceptions, one touchdown. In 41 career games, had 169 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, 33 pass deflections, seven interceptions, two touchdowns.

9. IGBINOSUN, DAVISON | Ohio State | CB | Sr | #1 | Union, NJ | Day 2

Combine: HT: 6021 | WT: 189 | HD: 0918 | ARM: 3278 | 40-YD: 4.45 (1.68) | VJ: 34” | BJ: 10-0