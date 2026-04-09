NFL Draft Preview: Patriots On Guard For Draft Possibilities

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New England must keep quarterback Drake Maye upright in order to see him take the next step in his development. The Patriots allowed 48 sacks in 2025, just eight teams in the NFL allowed more. Much of the pressure allowed came up the middle of the offensive line, something the organization was sure to make note of entering the offseason.

The team continued to solidify the offensive line during free agency with the addition of former first-round pick Alijah Vera-Tucker (Jets), who missed all of last season due to a torn triceps injury suffered in training camp. Despite the setback, New England is optimistic that Vera-Tucker can bounce back to form, as he owns 43 career starts under his belt. Unfortunately, durability remains a concern when it comes to the case of Vera-Tucker. While he appeared in 15 games during the 2024 campaign, he missed 12 games in 2023 and 10 games in 2002. Established veteran Mike Onwenu provides a stable presence as the opposite starter, but he enters the final year of his contract, making guard depth amongst the list of Patriots needs.

With 11 total draft selections, eight of which belong on Day 3, the Patriots will likely look to address this need during the middle-to-late rounds. One early Day 3 option whom New England has done their homework on is SEC-mauler Jeremiah Wright of Auburn. His draft stock has picked up some steam leading up to the draft, so if they happen to miss out on Wright, some later round candidates would include Anez Cooper of Miami, or Logan Taylor of Boston College, a player that the team if very familiar with.

Clearly, reinforcements will be needed. Whether it's the short-term health of Vera-Tucker or the pending long-term contract status of Onwenu, New England needs to keep one eye on the future when implementing its draft day strategy.

New England Patriots OG Depth Chart: Mike Onwenu, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Caedan Wallace, Andrew Rupcich, Mehki Butler

Please find our BSJ 2026 Offensive Guard Preview below, filled with an overview, rankings, and in-depth player evaluations on the top 30 draft-eligible offensive guard prospects. [Next Up: Centers]

2026 BSJ NFL DRAFT OFFENSIVE GUARD CLASS OVERVIEW

Smart, successful NFL organizations place a greater emphasis on the interior of the offensive line than others. It often separates contenders from pretenders. Securing the inside of the offensive line if one of the most critical components of constructing a championship caliber roster, so be leery of those who view offensive guard as a ‘devalued’ position.

In fact, Olaivavega Ioane of Penn State is arguably the premier offensive line prospect in the entire draft. The Nittany Lions mauler is surely worthy of top ten consideration and possesses All-Pro type upside. A tough, gritty brawler, Keylan Rutledge of Georgia Tech carries a chip on his shoulder the size of Gibraltar and projects as a plug-and-play starter.

Iowa offensive tackle Gennings Dunker found his way to our guard rankings after an up-and-down Senior Bowl performance, where he looked much better-suited playing on the inside. His counterpart Beau Stephens is a true guard who is fundamentally sound and as sturdy as they come.

Another college tackle who projects to guard is Kage Casey of Boise State. However, an underwhelming draft season has somewhat dampened his draft stock, while Chase Bisontis of Texas A&M and Emmanuel Pregnon of Oregon have gained steam headed into the draft.

The second and third day of the projected guards features some mammoth-sized prospects that should have NFL decision-makers giddy.

2026 NFL DRAFT BIBLE GUARD BIG BOARD

RANK | PLAYER | SCHOOL | PROJECTION [# = indicates combine invite; HPFA = high priority free agent; PFA = priority free agent]

#Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State, Rd1 #Keylan Rutledge, Georgia Tech, Rd2 #Gennings Dunker, Iowa, Rd2 #Beau Stephens, Iowa, Rd2 #Chase, Bisontis, Texas A&M, Rd3 #Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon, Rd3 #Kage Casey, Boise State, Rd3 #Jalen Farmer, Kentucky, Rd4 #Jeremiah Wright, Auburn, Rd4 #Ar’maj Reed-Adams, Texas A&M, Rd4 #Fernando Carmona Jr., Arkansas, Rd5 Caden Barnett, Wyoming, Rd5 #Logan Taylor, Boston College, Rd5 #Micah Morris, Georgia, Rd6 #Febechi Nwaiwu, Oklahoma, Rd6 #Joshua Braun, Kentucky, Rd6 #Jaeden Roberts, Alabama, Rd7 #Dillon Wade, Auburn, Rd7 Trevor Brock, Buffalo, Rd7 #Billy Schrauth, Notre Dame, HPFA #DJ Campbell, Texas, Sr, HPFA Ethan Onianwa, Ohio State, HPFA #Anez Cooper, Miami, HPFA #Evan Beernsten, Northwestern, HPFA Joshua Thompson, LSU, HPFA Anthony Carter Jr., North Carolina State, HPFA Walker Parks, Clemson, HPFA Giovanni El-Hadi, Michigan, HPFA Temi Ajirotutu, Villanova, HPFA Joe Cooper, Slippery Rock, HPFA Tomas Rimac, Virginia Tech, HPFA Daniel King, North Carolina, HPFA Jacob Rizy, Florida State, HPFA Austin Leausa, BYU, HPFA Albert Reese IV, Mississippi State, HPFA Josh Gesky, Illinois, HPFA Henry Lutovsky, Nebraska, HPFA Fintan Brose, Delaware, HPFA Kobe Baynes, Kansas, HPFA Melvin Priestly, Illinois, HPFA

BSJ OFFENSIVE GUARD SCOUTING REPORTS

1. IOANE, OLAIVAVEGA | Penn State | OG | rJr | #71 | Graham, WA | Day 1

Combine: HT: 6042 | WT: 320 | HD: 1048 | ARM: 3268

Evaluation: The massive Ioane has been a model of consistency, stonewalling opponents, as he has not allowed a sack during the past two seasons (just two quarterback pressures allowed). With 44 games played, including 32 starts, Ioane brings vast experience and has exceeded high expectations. A physical monster that repeatedly displays immense raw power, the Nittany Lions' mauler has shown to be a player who operates with a tenacious style of play. His most extensive success in the ground game stems from plays that rely on vertical displacement and down blocks that allow Ioane to use his size and strength to overwhelm his opponent (see Ohio State film). Albeit being a good run blocker, the fourth-year junior is an even superior pass blocker. Through the 2025 season, Ioane has been nearly flawless when protecting his quarterback and has yet to allow a sack or even a hit on them. The sheer display of power that the Penn State star displays contributes to his elite anchor that enables him to effectively neutralize his opponent. Furthermore, he specializes in maintaining a square frame which keeps him properly balanced and leveraged throughout his set while also delivering a shattering blow that can completely wipe out his target. However, he is not a perfect prospect. There are technical refinements that he must make strides in if he wishes to be a dominant lineman at the professional level. His hand technique and strike timing must become more consistent as he occasionally will default to his sturdy anchor which will cause him to miss some opportunities to win his rep sooner. Nevertheless, Ioane has displayed the necessary qualities to be a plug-and-play starter at the NFL level and could be considered one of the more reliable prospects in the draft.

Background: Pronounced (VENG-uh YO-wahn-ay). A fourth-year junior and three-year starter (three-time All-Big Ten selection). A three-star recruit out of Graham-Kapowsin High School; team went 15-0 as a senior and won a Class 4A state championship. Son of Aifai and Tausisi Ioane; one of nine siblings. Has five brothers, Joe, Chico, Avei, David and Tausisi Jr., and three sisters, Hana, Mata and Lili. Enjoys cooking and hiking in his free time.

2. RUTLEDGE, KEYLAN | Georgia Tech | OG | Sr | #77 | Royston, GA | Day 2

Combine: HT: 6040 | WT: 316 | HD: 1000 | ARM: 3328 | 40-YD: 5.05 (1.81) | VJ: 32.5” | BJ: 8-8 | SHTL: 4.54 | 3C: 7.54

Evaluation: The Georgia Tech ground game is stabilized by strong, mauling guard Keylan Rutledge. The physical, hard-nosed guard utilizes his hands extremely well, showcasing the ability to engage defenders early with violent hands. He plays with a mean streak and attacks defenders with a quick first step, demonstrating sound footwork when entangled with defenders, plus adequate lateral agility to mirror defenders. Rutledge makes excellent use of his lower body strength and churns his legs to push back defenders to seal them from running/rush lanes. He sheds very well and climbs to the second level with ease due to savvy and instincts. Rutledge rarely gets caught out of position and does a nice job not to over-reach, or over-extend himself. A leader on the offensive line who communicates and adjusts well before the snap, he projects as a natural fit in gap schemes, or run-heavy offenses. The polished Rutledge owns the size and build to be a potential plug-and-play NFL guard, making him a solid mid-round investment.

Background: Senior Bowl participant.The first non-specialist Georgia Tech player to earn First-Team all-America recognition since Shaq Mason in 2014. Previously spent two seasons at Middle Tennessee (2022-23), appearing in 22 games (17 starts). A three-star recruit out of high school, where he was an All-State football, basketball and track standout.

3. DUNKER, GENNINGS | Iowa | OT | rSr | #67 | Lena, IA, | Day 2

Combine: HT: 6050 | WT: 319 | HD: 1000 | ARM: 3348 | 40-YD: 5.18 (1.83) | VJ: 32.5” | BJ: 9-0 | SHTL: 4.63

Evaluation: A mauler who plays with violent hands and high motor, Dunker possesses great hand usage to engage defenders early in the snap to gain a leverage advantage. He uses a strong upper body to deliver vicious body jabs and drive defenders away from the pocket. Dunker displays the necessary agility needed to seal the edge, along with the footwork to counter edge rushers, plus the ability to change direction and mirror defenders. In addition, he demonstrates stout lower-body strength to drive defenders and open up running lanes. The Illinois native plays with great instincts and owns a high football IQ, as evidenced by minimal penalties and pressures allowed. Dunker is well-coached, with sound technique to counter defense and not be moved out of position. He also flashes a strong lower-body drive and has shown improvement in pass protection year-over-year. Viewed as one of the Hawkeyes team leaders, Dunker has entrenched himself as one of the upper-echelon of offensive line prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft. When speaking to NFL teams, opinions vary as to whether they view him as a tackle or guard at the next level. However, there is no doubt that Dunker projects as an instant impact starter.

Background: Senior Bowl participant. A three-year starter at right tackle at Iowa. Suffered a minor ankle injury requiring cartilage work and cleanup in the spring of 2025. Also missed two games due to injury in 2023. Broke his sesamoid bone in high school, which carried over and required surgery shortly after he arrived at Iowa. This injury ended his first season before it began. a human physiology major. Earned all-state honors as a junior at Lena-Winslow High, where he led the team to two state titles and three appearances in the semifinals. Did not have a senior season due to the pandemic. Also wrestled and participated in track in high school. The son of Michelle and Mike Dunker.