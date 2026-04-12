NFL Draft Preview: Late Round Contingency Plans For Pats At Center?

Previous positions:

One area of focus for the New England Patriots' draft plans figures to be on adding interior offensive line reinforcements, especially on the final day of festivities. The team will have a new starting center in Jared Wilson, who struggled at times manning the guard spot last season. New England also retained backup Ben Brown on a new two-year extension at the end of December. While the Patriots would appear to be set at center, adding to the depth and having multiple options is always beneficial.

With an abundance of selections on Day 3 of the draft (eight), there figures to be plenty of remaining talent in what is a rather deep center class. New England could also seek a utility role backup player, able to play all three inside spots. Lastly, having a contingency plan should Wilson fail to hold up or should an injury occur is the best way to solidify roster depth.

Based on recent draft trends, NFL teams typically tend to hold off on selecting centers, which could create some late-round value. Several center prospects also have extensive experience at guard, which would make the most sense for New England. A player such as Pat Coogan of the national champion Hoosiers, or Matt Gulbin of Michigan State, would provide depth at both center and guard. Meanwhile, local product Delby Lemieux of Dartmouth is attempting to make the switch from left tackle to center and could also be a candidate for the Patriots.

When it comes to the offensive line, players who have added versatility allow for additional flexibility when finalizing the 53-man roster, something that executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf must weigh come draft day.

Patriots C Depth Chart: Jared Wilson, Ben Brown

Please find our BSJ 2026 Center Preview below, filled with an overview, rankings and in-depth player evaluations on the top 25 draft-eligible center prospects. [Next Up: Defensive Tackle]



2026 BSJ NFL DRAFT TIGHT END CLASS OVERVIEW

What’s it like to be the center of attention? A top-end center needs to be cerebral, plus serve as an extra set of eyes and ears for his quarterback. He also needs to be able to communicate pre-snap as the leader of the offensive line. In addition, he must be agile enough to pull block and climb the second level. The NFL happens to be in luck, as the center Class of 2026 is a deep group.

With the quality of depth, it can be a ‘catch-22’ proposition, as NFL teams could opt to take a wait-and-see approach. There are a handful of players who should compete immediately for a starting position, including Sam Hecht of Kansas State, Parker Brailsford of Alabama and Jake Slaughter of Florida.

A few collegiate offensive tackles have decided to make the position switch to center, as they transition to the pros, including Brian Parker II of Duke and Delby Lemieux of Dartmouth, two highly intelligent players who have made the move look easy based on early impressions.

While the center spot might be one of the last positions drafted, it’s very possible that more are drafted than usual due to the abundance of depth.

2026 BSJ CENTER BIG BOARD

RANK | PLAYER | SCHOOL | PROJECTION [# = indicates combine invite]

#Sam Hecht, Kansas State, Rd3 #Parker Brailsford, Alabama, Rd3 #Jake Slaughter, Florida, Rd3 #Connor Lew, Auburn, Rd4 #Brian Parker II, Duke, Rd4 #Logan Jones, Iowa, Rd5 #Pat Coogan, Indiana, Rd6 #Jager Burton, Kentucky, Rd7 Delby Lemieux, Dartmouth, HPFA #Matt Gulbin, Michigan State, HPFA James Brockermeyer, Miami, HPFA Bryce Foster, Kansas, HPFA Mason Rudolph, Boise State, HPFA Greg Crippen, Michigan, HPFA Pete Nygra, Louisville, HPFA Ryan Linthicum, Clemson, HPFA Luke Petitbon, Florida State, HPFA Nick Dawkins, Penn State, HPFA Jordan White, Vanderbilt, HPFA Connor Tollison, Missouri, HPFA Gavin Gerhardt, Cincinnati, PFA Jaren Kump, Utah, PFA Jim Bonifas, Iowa State, PFA Jack Walsh, Wyoming, PFA Brock Dieu, Washington State, PFA

BSJ TIGHT END SCOUTING REPORTS

PLAYER PROFILE KEY (How to read the prospect header):

LAST NAME | FIRST NAME | SCHOOL | POSITION | YEAR | JERSEY # | HOMETOWN | PROJECTION

ABBREVIATIONS: HT = Height | WT: Weight | HD = Hand | ARM = Arm | WS: = Wingspan | 40-YD = Forty-Yard Dash | BP = Bench Press | VJ = Vertical Jump | BJ = Broad Jump | SHTL = Short Shuttle | 3C = Three-Cone

**Note**Heights of players are measured to the nearest eighth of an inch – for example, “6003” would stand for 6 ft. and 3/8 inches tall. (The first number refers to the feet, the second two numbers refer to the inches, and the last number refers to eighths of an inch). Arm, hand, and wingspan are written differently – 3012 would mean 30 1/2 inches, 0934 would mean 9 3/4 inches, and 7558 would mean 75 5/8 inches.

1. HECHT, SAM | Kansas State | C | rSr | #75 | Shawnee, KS | Day 2

Combine: HT: 6041 | WT: 303 | HD: 0978 | ARM: 3158 | 40-YD: 5.10 (1.73) | VJ: 28” | BJ: 8-5 | SHTL: 4.71 | 3C: 7.75

Evaluation: An anchor for the Wildcats offensive line, Hecht possesses a strong base and great leverage to keep his defender under control and away from the ball. He owns quick feet, which shows up in his lateral quickness and ability to mirror pass-rushers. In addition, Hecht displays great fundamentals and discipline in his snap delivery, never having a fumble due to his snap, while displaying great awareness and football IQ in his protection calls. A mauler as a run blocker, Hecht drives defenders off the ball with his strength, leverage and violent hands. He excels at climbing to the second level and sustaining blocks, as well as combo blocks and pulling in zone schemes. K-State coaches have noted his wrestling background as aiding his sound hand placement, balance and low center of gravity. Has a high motor finishing every play. In addition, he possesses the versatility to move to guard in jumbo sets. Hecht has struggled in pass-protection at times, as bull-rushes from bigger defensive tackles can cause him to get upright. His short arms can lead to overextending, resulting in him getting off-balance. Overall, Hecht has proven durability and leadership, both on and off the field, as he mentors younger offensive linemen, per staff. Hecht is a solid mid-round prospect who could be an immediate plug-and-play starter and can immediately help upgrade the run game.

Background: Senior Bowl Participant. Appeared in 42 games; started his final 25 games at center. Originally a walk-on at Kansas State in 2021; was awarded a scholarship in 2023 and became the starter in 2024. Named to the 2024 All-Big 12 Second team and is on both the Rimington Trophy and Outland Trophy watchlist in 2025. Awarded academic honors every year in college. Majored in construction science and management. A three-star prospect out of Mill Valley High School where he won two consecutive state championships and earned all-state honors. Prioritized football over Ivy League academics, turning down full scholarships to elite schools like Yale and Princeton. Son of Jon and Shelley Hecht; has three siblings, Ben, Will and Andrew.

2. BRAILSFORD, PARKER | Alabama | C | rJr | #72 | Mesa, AZ | Day 2

Combine: HT: 6020 | WT: 289 | HD: 0948 | ARM: 3200 | 40-YD: 4.95 (1.70) | VJ: 32.5” | BJ: 9-10 | SHTL: 4.72

Evaluation: A battle-tested, two-year starter, Brailsford brings a bulky, physical frame, along with a rare combination of nasty demeanor, elite football IQ and surprising athleticism to the pivot position. He excels at quarterbacking the offensive line, confidently communicating fronts, blitzes and twists pre-snap to keep the unit aligned. In pass protection, Brailsford showcases quick feet on jump sets, elite mirroring ability to handle a wide array of rushers and stout anchoring against power moves, bull rushes and speed-to-power threats. As a run blocker, he possesses tremendous foot speed to pull effectively on gap schemes, maintains active feet through contact, and has a knack for staying square in a phone booth. However, Brailsford can be slow to adapt to defensive stunts and twists, occasionally ending up off-target when a defender crosses his face. His biggest area for growth is hand placement and punch timing, as he needs to refine his initial hand positioning and counter more efficiently against savvy inside moves to limit vulnerabilities. Overall, Brailsford is a plug-and-play NFL starter with early-to-mid Day 2 draft upside, projecting as a high-floor, high-IQ center who thrives in pro-style or gap-heavy schemes that value communication, leverage wins and physical presence at the point of attack. Continued polish on hand usage and stunt recognition could push him toward All-Pro potential.

Background: A transfer from Washington, where he started 15 games in 2023 as an All-Pac-12 Second Team member, a Freshman All-American First Team selection (College Football Network, College Football News, PFF, AFCA, and FWAA), and a Shaun Alexander Award Semifinalist. He missed one game in 2025 due to a high ankle sprain. A four-star recruit from Saguaro High School, where he was a state champion in 2021 and named to the Arizona 5A All-State First Team and the All-5A San Tran First Team.

3. SLAUGHTER, JAKE | Florida | C | Sr | #66 | Sparr, FL | Day 2

Combine: HT: 6050 | WT: 303 | HD: 1000 | ARM: 3238 | 40-YD: 5.10 (1.74) | VJ: 32.5” | BJ: 9-2