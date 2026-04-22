NFL Mock Draft: Will Patriots Be Selecting For Eagles?

Las Vegas Raiders: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana – The Raiders, led by Tom Brady and company, have spent their entire offseason building around Mendoza, adding new offensive mastermind head coach Klint Kubiak, quarterback whisperer Mike Sullivan, veteran backup Kirk Cousins and Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum. The infrastructure around the new franchise signal-caller has been built for success.

New York Jets: Arvell Reese, LB, New York Jets – New York head coach Aaron Glenn has stated that he would like for the defense to have more flexibility in their alignments. The selection of Reese would be conducive to a more hybrid scheme, enabling the team to take advantage of his multi-faceted skill set.

Arizona Cardinals: David Bailey, ER, Texas Tech – Additional pass-rush help is one of many glaring needs for the Cardinals and Bailey presents an excellent bookend partner to pair opposite of last year's prized offseason acquisition Josh Sweat. It’s also very possible that Arizona could have several trade suitors for his services.

Tennessee Titans: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame – Since the departure of Derrick Henry, the Titans have had difficulty finding productivity and durability from the running back position. The backfield combination of franchise quarterback Cam Word and Love, a true workhorse, could become one of the best in the NFL for many years to come. A three-down back, it's time to hop aboard the Tennessee Love train.

New York Giants: Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State – Arguably the top overall talent in the draft, Downs is a cornerstone-type prospect who can line up at either safety spot and would be a coup for the Giants. New head coach John Harbaugh is looking to change the culture of the organization, and Downs brings NFL bloodlines, high football intelligence, and a pro-ready level of maturity to build around.

[PROJECTED TRADE] Kansas City Chiefs (via Browns): Reuben Bain, ER, Miami – Plenty of teams will be seeking to add an edge rusher and Bain might be the best of the bunch. Despite the criticism of his short arms, he possesses a non-stop motor, with elite bend and power, generating tremendous lower body strength, while controlling his opponents with violent hands.

Washington Commanders: Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State – A new quarterback of the defense for head coach Dan Quinn, the cerebral Styles has made tremendous strides since converting from safety and is an ascending prospect who is poised to make an immediate impact. His lateral coverage, aggressiveness, physicality, situational pass-rush ability and pass coverage makes him a blue-chip talent.

New Orleans Saints: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State – Sometimes the smoke catches fire and talks have heated up that New Orleans could gamble on the upside of Tyson, who brings ultimate big-play ability but does come with an injury background that extends over multiple seasons. However, the tandem of Chris Olave and Tyson could be just what the doctor ordered for quarterback Tyler Shough.

[PROJECTED TRADE] Cleveland Browns (via Chiefs): Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami – After a trade down with Kansas City, the Browns still land Mauigoa, who is considered to be the premier offensive tackle prospect in the draft. A recent report indicated that Mauigoa has a herniated disk in his back, but there have been no indications that it is expected to impact his draft stock as of this post.

New York Giants (via Bengals): Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State – No organization wants to part ways with an All-Pro talent such as Dexter Lawrence, but weeding out the bad apples was a must. Acquiring this pick from the Bengals enables the Giants to assemble a dynamic duo of Malik Nabers and Tate, which would be highly beneficial for the development of quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Miami Dolphins: Spencer Fano, OT, Utah – New starting quarterback Malik Willis will need added protection, and the plug-and-play talent of Fano would provide him with much-needed security. The quick, athletic Fano specializes in run blocking and could compete for a starting tackle position, or possibly even begin his pro career inside at guard.

Dallas Cowboys: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU – With a run on the premium positions up top, Delane falls into the laps of Dallas, who desperately needs to shore up their secondary. His press-man coverage and speed would fit perfectly into their defensive scheme and can provide long-term stability alongside starter Trevon Diggs.

Los Angeles Rams (via Falcons): Makai Lemon, WR, USC – Look for the Rams to capitalize on the small window of opportunity surrounding quarterback Matthew Stafford. Injecting Lemon into the mix with All-Pro stars such as Puka Nacua and Davante Adams could make for the most terrifying trio of wideouts in the league.

Baltimore Ravens: Olaivavega Ioane, OG, Penn State – The DNA makeup of Ioane seems tailor-made for the Ravens organization and addresses a major need up front. Arguably one of the top talents in the draft, landing the Penn State mauler here would be an ultimate value selection, as he figures to be a linchpin for the next decade-plus.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Keldric Faulk, ER, Auburn – With pass-rush help needed, Faulk offers the ability to get after the quarterback but also does a nice job of setting the edge against the run, which should fit in well into the Todd Bowles-led defense.

New York Jets (via Colts): Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana – A fast-riser leading up to April, Cooper provides some much-needed ammunition on offense with his ability to stretch the field and gives the Jets a bona fide number two target opposite of Garrett Wilson, as they continue to build towards the future.

Detroit Lions: Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia – Lions head coach Dan Campbell has stated his desire to switch Penei Sewell from right tackle to left tackle, paving the way for Freeling to occupy the right side, which would be better-suited for the still-developing one-year starter out of Athens.

Minnesota Vikings: Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo – All indications are that the Vikings have been sniffing around safeties and McNeil-Warren figures to be an immediate impact factor due to his ball-hawk tendencies and ability to crash the line of scrimmage.

Carolina Panthers: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon – The safety group has not been vastly hyped leading up to the draft but Thieneman would make it three in the first round, a feat that hasn’t happened since the 2017 draft. A highly athletic safety, Thisneman can stuff the run at an efficient rate.

Dallas Cowboys (via Packers): Cashius Howell, ER, Texas A&M – The quest for a Cowboys edge rusher lands at Howell, who projects as a standup linebacker due to his lack of length. However, he displays one of the quickest first steps, along with major explosiveness, making him a situational mismatch.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama – The concern surrounding Proctor is his fluctuating weight, which has ballooned up to 390 pounds at times, but he moves extraordinarily well for a big man and presents inside/outside flexibility with his ability to play tackle or guard.

Los Angeles Chargers: TJ Parker, ER, Clemson – It has been widely rumored within league circles that the Chargers could be looking to move up to address their edge rusher need. Should they not find a trade partner, they could wind up landing Parker if they stay put. Not a bad consolation prize, as Parker brings size, pedigree, and athleticism.

Philadelphia Eagles: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington – All signs indicate that wide receiver AJ Brown will eventually be dealt to the Patriots post-June 1st. Adding another big-bodied wideout in Boston to fill the projected void seems logical, as the Eagles have already stockpiled veteran wideouts in anticipation of the exchange.

[PROJECTED TRADE] Arizona Cardinals (via Browns from Jaguars): Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama – With starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett's current demands for a pay raise coming off a season in which he went 1-11 as the starter, Arizona would be wise to consider an alternate option such as Simpson, who lacks experience but oozes potential.

Chicago Bears: Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech – Master of the ‘Peanut Punch,’ the Red Raiders turnover machine has been working with Charles Tillman during the draft process and Rodriguez would give the Bears an excellent playmaker in the middle of their defense.