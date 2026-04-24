BSJ: 2026 NFL Draft Top 100 Tracker - Patriots Could See Value In Tight Ends and Linebackers

The first day of the 2026 NFL Draft was a historic night in many ways, as the city of Pittsburgh set a new all-time round one attendance record that included 320,000 fans, topping the 275,000-plus who attended in Detroit in 2024, per the NFL. By the end of the evening, half of all the first round selections (16) had exchanged hands, making for plenty of climactic moments. New England addressed their offensive line need without having to reach, despite the run on them in round one. After trading up from 31 to 28 with the Bills, the Patriots selected Utah offensive tackle Caleb Lomu, who was rated 30th overall on the BSJ Top 100.

Some of the better value selections, according to our board, would include Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, the No.1 rated player, whom the Cowboys traded up to grab with the 11th overall pick, and Miami defensive end Rueben Bain, the No.5 rated prospect, who was chosen by the Buccaneers with the 15th overall selection. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Georgia Tech offensive guard Keylan Rutledge was ranked the No.66th overall player but was chosen 26th by the Texans, while the Cowboys selected UCF pass-rusher Malachi Lawrence.

Some of the more prominent names to keep a lookout for early on Day 2 include Washington wideout Denzel Boston (No.29), defensive tackles Kayden McDonald of Ohio State (No.33) and Lee Hunter of Texas Tech (No.13), along with his Red Raiders teammate, linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (No.18) and Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy (No.15). The Patriots currently hold the No.63 overall pick in round two and No.95 overall pick in round three. Some tremendous linebacker value still remains, such as Kyle Louis of Pittsburgh (No.20), Anthony Hill Jr. of Texas (No.41), Harold Perkins Jr. of LSU (No.44) and CJ Allen of Georgia (No.46). Solid depth also remains at tight end and could come into play for New England. Prospects still available include Eli Stowers of Vanderbilt (No.37), Oscar Delp of Georgia (No.62), Max Klare of Ohio State (No.64) and Michael Trigg of Baylor (No.68).

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*Below is an updated look at the BSJ Top 100, including chosen players who have been selected and the best available prospects who still remain on the board.

RK | PLAYER | POSITION | SCHOOL | ROUND | PICK | TEAM