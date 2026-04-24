BSJ: 2026 NFL Draft Top 100 Tracker - Patriots Could See Value In Tight Ends and Linebackers

The first day of the 2026 NFL Draft was a historic night in many ways, as the city of Pittsburgh set a new all-time round one attendance record that included 320,000 fans, topping the 275,000-plus who attended in Detroit in 2024, per the NFL. By the end of the evening, half of all the first round selections (16) had exchanged hands, making for plenty of climactic moments. New England addressed their offensive line need without having to reach, despite the run on them in round one. After trading up from 31 to 28 with the Bills, the Patriots selected Utah offensive tackle Caleb Lomu, who was rated 30th overall on the BSJ Top 100.
Some of the better value selections, according to our board, would include Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, the No.1 rated player, whom the Cowboys traded up to grab with the 11th overall pick, and Miami defensive end Rueben Bain, the No.5 rated prospect, who was chosen by the Buccaneers with the 15th overall selection. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Georgia Tech offensive guard Keylan Rutledge was ranked the No.66th overall player but was chosen 26th by the Texans, while the Cowboys selected UCF pass-rusher Malachi Lawrence.
Some of the more prominent names to keep a lookout for early on Day 2 include Washington wideout Denzel Boston (No.29), defensive tackles Kayden McDonald of Ohio State (No.33) and Lee Hunter of Texas Tech (No.13), along with his Red Raiders teammate, linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (No.18) and Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy (No.15). The Patriots currently hold the No.63 overall pick in round two and No.95 overall pick in round three. Some tremendous linebacker value still remains, such as Kyle Louis of Pittsburgh (No.20), Anthony Hill Jr. of Texas (No.41), Harold Perkins Jr. of LSU (No.44) and CJ Allen of Georgia (No.46). Solid depth also remains at tight end and could come into play for New England. Prospects still available include Eli Stowers of Vanderbilt (No.37), Oscar Delp of Georgia (No.62), Max Klare of Ohio State (No.64) and Michael Trigg of Baylor (No.68).
*Below is an updated look at the BSJ Top 100, including chosen players who have been selected and the best available prospects who still remain on the board.
RK | PLAYER | POSITION | SCHOOL | ROUND | PICK | TEAM
Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State - Rd1.No.11 (Cowboys)
Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame - Rd1.No.3 (Cardinals)
Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State - Rd1.No.7 (Commanders)
Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State - Rd1.No.5 (Giants)
Rueben Bain Jr., ER, Miami - Rd1.No.15 (Buccaneers)
Olaivavega Ioane, OG, Penn State - Rd.1No.14 (Ravens)
Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU - Rd1.No.6 (Chiefs)
Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana - Rd1.No.1 (Raiders)
Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State - Rd.1No.4 (Titans)
David Bailey, ER, Texas Tech - Rd1.No.2 (Jets)
Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami - Rd1.No.10 (Giants)
Makai Lemon, WR, USC - Rd.1No.20 (Eagles)
Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech, 6034, 318, 0928, 3328, 5.18, Rd1
Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia - Rd.1No.19 (Panthers)
Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee, 6006, 188, 0900, 3118, 4.38, Rd1
Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama - Rd1.No.12 (Dolphins)
Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon - Rd1.No.16 (Jets)
Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech, 6013, 231, 0918, 3078, 4.57, Rd1
Chris Bell, WR, Louisville, 6017, 222, 1000, 3138, n/a, Rd1
Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh, 5117, 220, 0948, 3118, 4.53, Rd2
Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo, 6034, 201, 0918, 3218, 4.52, Rd1
Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State - Rd1.No.8 (Saints)
Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama - Rd.1No.13 (Rams)
Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State - Rd.1No.21 (Steelers)
Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State - Rd.1No.27 (Dolphins)
TJ Parker, ER, Clemson, 6035, 263, 0948, 3328, 4.68, Rd1
Spencer Fano, OT, Utah - Rd.1No.9 (Browns)
Omar Cooper Jr., C, Indiana - Rd.1No.30 (Jets)
Denzel Boston, WR, Washington, 6035, 212, 0938, 3200, n/a, Rd1
Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah - Rd1.No.28 (Patriots)
Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon - Rd.1No.25 (Bears)
Zion Young, ER, Missouri, 6060, 262, 0948, 3300, 4.75, Rd1
Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State, 6020, 326, 0978, 3228, n/a, Rd1
Peter Woods, DT, Clemson - Rd1.No.29 (Chiefs)
Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia, 5085, 177, 0900, 2938, 4.35, Rd2
Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson, 5106, 186, 0858, 3138, n/a, Rd1
Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt, 6036, 239, 0938, 3258, 4.51, Rd2
Caleb Banks, DT, Florida - Rd.1No.18 (Vikings)
Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina, 5116, 189, 0918, 3038, 4.46, Rd2
Keionte Scott, CB, Miami, 5112, 193, 0958, 3138, 4.37, Rd2
Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas, 6020, 238, 0958, 3238, 4.51, Rd2
Akheem Mesidor, ER, Miami - Rd1.No.22 (Chargers)
R Mason Thomas, ER, Oklahoma, 6022, 241, 0878, 3158, 4.67, Rd2
Harold Perkins, LB, LSU, 6010, 223, 0818, 3138, 4.40, Rd2
Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama, 6012, 206, 0978, 3038, 4.48, Rd2
CJ Allen, LB, Georgia, 6006, 230, 1018, 3148, n/a, Rd2
Cashius Howell, ER, Texas A&M, 6024, 253, 0928, 3028, 4.59, Rd2
KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M - Rd.1No.24 (Browns)
Blake Miller, OT, Clemson - Rd1.No.17 (Lions)
Bud Clark, S, TCU, 6007, 188, 0900, 3148, 4.41, Rd2
Dani Dennis-Sutton, ER, Penn State, 6055, 256, 1018, 3348, 4.63, Rd2
Gabe Jacas, ER, Illinois, 6040, 260, 1000, 3300, n/a, Rd2
Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame - Rd1.No.32 (Seahawks)
Keldric Faulk, ER, Auburn - Rd.1No.31 (Titans)
Chase, Bisontis, OG, Texas A&M, 6052, 315, 0968, 3168, 5.02, Rd3
Malachi Lawrence, ER, UCF - Rd.1No.23 (Cowboys)
Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee, 5115, 193, 0900, 3138, 4.44, Rd2
Emmanuel Pregnon, OG, Oregon, 6042, 314, 1100, 3358, 5.21, Rd3
Dametrious Crownover, OT, Texas A&M, 6072, 319, 1000, 3538, 5.14, Rd3
D’Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana, 5085, 182, 0958, 2938, 4.31, Rd2
Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State, 6021, 189, 0918, 3278, 4.45, Rd2
Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia, 6050, 245, 0918, 3158, 4.49, Rd2
Carver Willis, OT, Washington, 6050, 303, 0948, 3248, 5.11, Rd2
Max Klare, TE, Ohio State, 6040, 246, 0918, 3218, n/a, Rd2
Christen Miller, OT, Georgia, 6036, 321, 1000, 3300, n/a, Rd2
Keylan Rutledge, OG, Georgia Tech - Rd.1No.26 (Texans)
Gracen Halton, DT, Oklahoma, 6025, 293, 1000, 3128, 4.82, Rd2
Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor, 6040, 240, 1018, 3418, n/a, Rd3
Treydan Stukes, S, Arizona, 6005, 190, 0818, 3138, 4.33, Rd2
Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU, 6020, 203, 0918, 3038, n/a, Rd2
Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern, 6080, 323, 0900, 3228, n/a, Rd2
Trey Zuhn III, OT, Texas A&M, 6064, 312, 1000, 3248, 5.03, Rd2
Zakee Wheatley, S, Penn State, 6020, 203, 0948, 3100, 4.65, Rd2
Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati, 6044, 239, 0948, 3178, 4.62, Rd3
Kaytron Allen, RB, Penn State, 5110, 216, 0918, 2948, n/a, Rd2
Darrell Jackson Jr., DT, Florida State, 6054, 315, 1100, 3478, n/a, Rd3
Gennings Dunker, OG, Iowa, 6050, 319, 1000, 3348, 5.18, Rd2
Aiden Fisher, LB, Indiana, 6010, 232, 0948, 3118, 4.78, Rd3
Keith Abney, CB, Arizona State, 5100, 187, 0938, 3000, 4.48, Rd3
Zane Durant, DT, Penn State, 6011, 290, 1058, 3178, 4.75, Rd3
Jalon Kilgore, S, South Carolina, 6013, 210, 0938, 3278, 4.40, Rd3
Kaleb Proctor, DT, Southeastern Louisiana, 6020, 291, 0948, 3300, 4.79, Rd3
Will Lee III, CB, Texas A&M, 6014, 189, 0900, 3238, 4.52, Rd3
Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama, 6030, 226, 0918, 3178, n/a, Rd3
Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State, 6037, 208, 0938, 3258, 4.42, Rd3
Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia, 6012, 196, 0958, 3178, 4.38, Rd3
Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas, 6010, 223, 0928, 3358, 4.33, Rd2
Robert Spears-Jennings,S, Oklahoma, 6017, 205, 1038, 3248, 4.32, Rd3
Ja’Kobi Lane, WR, USC, 6043, 200, 1018, 3258, 4.47, Rd3
Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington, 5080, 220, 0918, 2878, n/a, Rd3
Ephesians Prysock, CB, Washington, 6033, 196, 0938, 3318, 4.45, Rd3
De’Zhaun Stribling, WR, Ole Miss, 6021, 207, 1018, 3158, 4.38, Rd3
Derrick Moore, ER, Michigan, 6040, 255, 0918, 3338, n/a, Rd3
Beau Stephens, OG, Iowa, 6054, 315, 0928, 3118, 5.35, Rd2
Jaydn Ott, RB, Oklahoma, 5107, 202, 0848, 3128, 4.49, Rd3
Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma, 5096, 180, 0928, 2938, 4.30, Rd3
Romello Height, ER, Texas Tech, 6026, 239, 0948, 3228, 4.64, Rd3
Brenen Thompson, WR, Mississippi State, 5093, 164, 0900, 2938, 4.28, Rd3
Cole Payton, North Dakota State, 6025, 232, 1018, 3158, 4.56, Rd3
Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee, 6040, 198, 0900, 3238, 4.37, Rd3