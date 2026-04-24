BSJ: 2026 NFL Draft Top 100 Tracker - Patriots Could See Value In Tight Ends and Linebackers taken at BSJ Headquarters (NFL DRAFT COVERAGE)

(USA Today Network)

Eli Stowers

NFL DRAFT COVERAGE

BSJ: 2026 NFL Draft Top 100 Tracker - Patriots Could See Value In Tight Ends and Linebackers

By Ric Serritella

Apr 24, 20262 hours ago

8comment-bubble

The first day of the 2026 NFL Draft was a historic night in many ways, as the city of Pittsburgh set a new all-time round one attendance record that included 320,000 fans, topping the 275,000-plus who attended in Detroit in 2024, per the NFL. By the end of the evening, half of all the first round selections (16) had exchanged hands, making for plenty of climactic moments. New England addressed their offensive line need without having to reach, despite the run on them in round one. After trading up from 31 to 28 with the Bills, the Patriots selected Utah offensive tackle Caleb Lomu, who was rated 30th overall on the BSJ Top 100

Some of the better value selections, according to our board, would include Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, the No.1 rated player, whom the Cowboys traded up to grab with the 11th overall pick, and Miami defensive end Rueben Bain, the No.5 rated prospect, who was chosen by the Buccaneers with the 15th overall selection. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Georgia Tech offensive guard Keylan Rutledge was ranked the No.66th overall player but was chosen 26th by the Texans, while the Cowboys selected UCF pass-rusher Malachi Lawrence.

Some of the more prominent names to keep a lookout for early on Day 2 include Washington wideout Denzel Boston (No.29), defensive tackles Kayden McDonald of Ohio State (No.33) and Lee Hunter of Texas Tech (No.13), along with his Red Raiders teammate, linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (No.18) and Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy (No.15). The Patriots currently hold the No.63 overall pick in round two and No.95 overall pick in round three. Some tremendous linebacker value still remains, such as Kyle Louis of Pittsburgh (No.20), Anthony Hill Jr. of Texas (No.41), Harold Perkins Jr. of LSU (No.44) and CJ Allen of Georgia (No.46). Solid depth also remains at tight end and could come into play for New England. Prospects still available include Eli Stowers of Vanderbilt (No.37), Oscar Delp of Georgia (No.62), Max Klare of Ohio State (No.64) and Michael Trigg of Baylor (No.68).

*Below is an updated look at the BSJ Top 100, including chosen players who have been selected and the best available prospects who still remain on the board.

RK | PLAYER | POSITION | SCHOOL | ROUND | PICK | TEAM

  1. Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State - Rd1.No.11 (Cowboys)

  2. Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame - Rd1.No.3 (Cardinals)

  3. Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State - Rd1.No.7 (Commanders)

  4. Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State - Rd1.No.5 (Giants)

  5. Rueben Bain Jr., ER, Miami - Rd1.No.15 (Buccaneers)

  6. Olaivavega Ioane, OG, Penn State - Rd.1No.14 (Ravens)

  7. Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU - Rd1.No.6 (Chiefs)

  8. Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana - Rd1.No.1 (Raiders)

  9. Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State - Rd.1No.4 (Titans)

  10. David Bailey, ER, Texas Tech - Rd1.No.2 (Jets)

  11. Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami - Rd1.No.10 (Giants)

  12. Makai Lemon, WR, USC - Rd.1No.20 (Eagles)

  13. Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech, 6034, 318, 0928, 3328, 5.18, Rd1

  14. Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia - Rd.1No.19 (Panthers)

  15. Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee, 6006, 188, 0900, 3118, 4.38, Rd1

  16. Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama - Rd1.No.12 (Dolphins)

  17. Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon - Rd1.No.16 (Jets)

  18. Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech, 6013, 231, 0918, 3078, 4.57, Rd1

  19. Chris Bell, WR, Louisville, 6017, 222, 1000, 3138, n/a, Rd1

  20. Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh, 5117, 220, 0948, 3118, 4.53, Rd2

  21. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo, 6034, 201, 0918, 3218, 4.52, Rd1

  22. Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State - Rd1.No.8 (Saints)

  23. Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama - Rd.1No.13 (Rams)

  24. Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State - Rd.1No.21 (Steelers)

  25. Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State - Rd.1No.27 (Dolphins)

  26. TJ Parker, ER, Clemson, 6035, 263, 0948, 3328, 4.68, Rd1

  27. Spencer Fano, OT, Utah - Rd.1No.9 (Browns)

  28. Omar Cooper Jr., C, Indiana - Rd.1No.30 (Jets)

  29. Denzel Boston, WR, Washington, 6035, 212, 0938, 3200, n/a, Rd1

  30. Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah - Rd1.No.28 (Patriots)

  31. Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon - Rd.1No.25 (Bears)

  32. Zion Young, ER, Missouri, 6060, 262, 0948, 3300, 4.75, Rd1

  33. Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State, 6020, 326, 0978, 3228, n/a, Rd1

  34. Peter Woods, DT, Clemson - Rd1.No.29 (Chiefs)

  35. Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia, 5085, 177, 0900, 2938, 4.35, Rd2

  36. Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson, 5106, 186, 0858, 3138, n/a, Rd1

  37. Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt, 6036, 239, 0938, 3258, 4.51, Rd2

  38. Caleb Banks, DT, Florida - Rd.1No.18 (Vikings)

  39. Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina, 5116, 189, 0918, 3038, 4.46, Rd2

  40. Keionte Scott, CB, Miami, 5112, 193, 0958, 3138, 4.37, Rd2

  41. Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas, 6020, 238, 0958, 3238, 4.51, Rd2

  42. Akheem Mesidor, ER, Miami - Rd1.No.22 (Chargers)

  43. R Mason Thomas, ER, Oklahoma, 6022, 241, 0878, 3158, 4.67, Rd2

  44. Harold Perkins, LB, LSU, 6010, 223, 0818, 3138, 4.40, Rd2

  45. Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama, 6012, 206, 0978, 3038, 4.48, Rd2

  46. CJ Allen, LB, Georgia, 6006, 230, 1018, 3148, n/a, Rd2

  47. Cashius Howell, ER, Texas A&M, 6024, 253, 0928, 3028, 4.59, Rd2

  48. KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M - Rd.1No.24 (Browns)

  49. Blake Miller, OT, Clemson - Rd1.No.17 (Lions)

  50. Bud Clark, S, TCU, 6007, 188, 0900, 3148, 4.41, Rd2

  51. Dani Dennis-Sutton, ER, Penn State, 6055, 256, 1018, 3348, 4.63, Rd2

  52. Gabe Jacas, ER, Illinois, 6040, 260, 1000, 3300, n/a, Rd2

  53. Jadarian Price, RB, Notre Dame - Rd1.No.32 (Seahawks)

  54. Keldric Faulk, ER, Auburn - Rd.1No.31 (Titans)

  55. Chase, Bisontis, OG, Texas A&M, 6052, 315, 0968, 3168, 5.02, Rd3

  56. Malachi Lawrence, ER, UCF - Rd.1No.23 (Cowboys)

  57. Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee, 5115, 193, 0900, 3138, 4.44, Rd2

  58. Emmanuel Pregnon, OG, Oregon, 6042, 314, 1100, 3358, 5.21, Rd3

  59. Dametrious Crownover, OT, Texas A&M, 6072, 319, 1000, 3538, 5.14, Rd3

  60. D’Angelo Ponds, CB, Indiana, 5085, 182, 0958, 2938, 4.31, Rd2

  61. Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State, 6021, 189, 0918, 3278, 4.45, Rd2

  62. Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia, 6050, 245, 0918, 3158, 4.49, Rd2

  63. Carver Willis, OT, Washington, 6050, 303, 0948, 3248, 5.11, Rd2

  64. Max Klare, TE, Ohio State, 6040, 246, 0918, 3218, n/a, Rd2

  65. Christen Miller, OT, Georgia, 6036, 321, 1000, 3300, n/a, Rd2

  66. Keylan Rutledge, OG, Georgia Tech - Rd.1No.26 (Texans)

  67. Gracen Halton, DT, Oklahoma, 6025, 293, 1000, 3128, 4.82, Rd2

  68. Michael Trigg, TE, Baylor, 6040, 240, 1018, 3418, n/a, Rd3

  69. Treydan Stukes, S, Arizona, 6005, 190, 0818, 3138, 4.33, Rd2

  70. Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU, 6020, 203, 0918, 3038, n/a, Rd2

  71. Caleb Tiernan, OT, Northwestern, 6080, 323, 0900, 3228, n/a, Rd2

  72. Trey Zuhn III, OT, Texas A&M, 6064, 312, 1000, 3248, 5.03, Rd2

  73. Zakee Wheatley, S, Penn State, 6020, 203, 0948, 3100, 4.65, Rd2

  74. Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati, 6044, 239, 0948, 3178, 4.62, Rd3

  75. Kaytron Allen, RB, Penn State, 5110, 216, 0918, 2948, n/a, Rd2

  76. Darrell Jackson Jr., DT, Florida State, 6054, 315, 1100, 3478, n/a, Rd3

  77. Gennings Dunker, OG, Iowa, 6050, 319, 1000, 3348, 5.18, Rd2

  78. Aiden Fisher, LB, Indiana, 6010, 232, 0948, 3118, 4.78, Rd3

  79. Keith Abney, CB, Arizona State, 5100, 187, 0938, 3000, 4.48, Rd3

  80. Zane Durant, DT, Penn State, 6011, 290, 1058, 3178, 4.75, Rd3

  81. Jalon Kilgore, S, South Carolina, 6013, 210, 0938, 3278, 4.40, Rd3

  82. Kaleb Proctor, DT, Southeastern Louisiana, 6020, 291, 0948, 3300, 4.79, Rd3

  83. Will Lee III, CB, Texas A&M, 6014, 189, 0900, 3238, 4.52, Rd3

  84. Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama, 6030, 226, 0918, 3178, n/a, Rd3

  85. Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State, 6037, 208, 0938, 3258, 4.42, Rd3

  86. Daylen Everette, CB, Georgia, 6012, 196, 0958, 3178, 4.38, Rd3

  87. Mike Washington Jr., RB, Arkansas, 6010, 223, 0928, 3358, 4.33, Rd2

  88. Robert Spears-Jennings,S, Oklahoma, 6017, 205, 1038, 3248, 4.32, Rd3

  89. Ja’Kobi Lane, WR, USC, 6043, 200, 1018, 3258, 4.47, Rd3

  90. Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington, 5080, 220, 0918, 2878, n/a, Rd3

  91. Ephesians Prysock, CB, Washington, 6033, 196, 0938, 3318, 4.45, Rd3

  92. De’Zhaun Stribling, WR, Ole Miss, 6021, 207, 1018, 3158, 4.38, Rd3

  93. Derrick Moore, ER, Michigan, 6040, 255, 0918, 3338, n/a, Rd3

  94. Beau Stephens, OG, Iowa, 6054, 315, 0928, 3118, 5.35, Rd2

  95. Jaydn Ott, RB, Oklahoma, 5107, 202, 0848, 3128, 4.49, Rd3

  96. Deion Burks, WR, Oklahoma, 5096, 180, 0928, 2938, 4.30, Rd3

  97. Romello Height, ER, Texas Tech, 6026, 239, 0948, 3228, 4.64, Rd3

  98. Brenen Thompson, WR, Mississippi State, 5093, 164, 0900, 2938, 4.28, Rd3

  99. Cole Payton, North Dakota State, 6025, 232, 1018, 3158, 4.56, Rd3

  100. Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee, 6040, 198, 0900, 3238, 4.37, Rd3

Show Comments
Loading...
Loading...
8
Show comments for this article