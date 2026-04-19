Giardi: Patriots need an edge, and there are plenty who could make an impact in this year's draft

I gave you a sample of this year’s edge class last week. Some would say I damn near gave you the whole meal (or maybe it’s just me saying that). When you speak of me, speak well.

Now comes part two. It is a unique group to say the least. I don’t love it. But I do like it, and think if the Patriots play their cards right, they can get a player who will contribute this year. That’s important when you consider Harold Landry’s knee and the fact that this team struggled mightily to get to the passer with just four rushers. Is it the be-all, end-all? No. The Pats got to the Super Bowl. But would it make life easier on the new defensive coordinator, Zak Kuhr? Hell yeah. Would it put less stress on the secondary? Of course.

TIER ONE : Arvell Reese (6’4”, 241/Ohio State); David Bailey (6’3”, 251/Texas Tech); Rueben Bain (6’2”, 263/Miami); Akheem Mesidor (6’3”, 259/Miami)

I will not dig too deep into this foursome because I don’t envision any scenario in which these guys fall into the back end of the first round. Reese or Bailey is going 2nd overall to the Jets. The one who doesn’t get picked is looking at a floor no lower than 6th. Bailey is the more polished pass rusher, but Reese only got 300 snaps at the edge (he played linebacker before Matt Patricia got his hands on him) and tantalized with his ability there. If he actually has a plan, to go along with his freak athleticism, he could be a Micah Parsons-type player.

Bain has short arms, and now the much-publicized (but already well-known by NFL teams) off-field situation (as written in the NFL Notebook). But he was immense for the Hurricanes in the playoffs, and his power and technique have allowed him to thrive collegiately. Will that carry over to the next level? I can’t imagine he gets out of the top 15, and it's still conceivable he goes as high as 9 to the Chiefs (we know they never have concerns with taking players with off-field issues).

Mesidor is 25 years old. The last time someone 25 or older went in the first round was QB Branden Weeden in 2012. So there’s that. But Mesidor started three years for Miami and had 17.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, and forced 4 fumbles. He’s bendy, can play the run, and goes hard at all times. There is an injury history that teams will have to consider. I wouldn't put him in this tier but too many people have told me otherwise, so...