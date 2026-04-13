Giardi: Could Patriots add a big body on the defensive line? Plus, thinning of the herd at LB

Remember how I published some of the feedback I got on tight ends in this draft class? Well, even before I wrote this piece on the interior defensive line, my phone was blowing up. The issue was this line in my NFL Notebook from this past weekend: ‘This interior defensive line class is lean. Like, maybe only 4 or 5 players going in the top 100.’

It started with one scout talking about the number of draftable prospects they had on their board this year (mid-20s). I was quick to point out that his comments had nothing to do with what I wrote (See? I don’t just chirp back at just you all in the comments).

Another believed the number could be double what I suggested. I understood where he was coming from, but wondered whether other positions (edge and WR in particular) would push a few of these players into the fourth round. That retort wasn’t met with much resistance, although I was reminded that football people still lean on the old phrase, “Bigger is better.” Duly noted.

Overall, this class is heavy on run stuffers, and very few have shown they can actually rush the passer (though a couple have definite potential). Bottom line, there are a bunch of rotational players who will go later on day 2, and a majority on day 3. And that’s why I still wonder if teams will decide to take a dude with a higher ceiling at another spot than ‘settle’ on a first-down or run-only DT.

TOP TIER : Kayden McDonald, Ohio St (6’2”, 327); Caleb Banks, Florida (6’6”, 327)

If you want someone who will be in the league for a decade and just be solid as a rock, that’s McDonald. Hard to move and hard to run against. “Wears the hard hat every day and gives you everything he’s got,” said one assistant. “I think he’s gonna make some team very happy because you’re going to get a high-floor player who finds himself in the backfield a lot against the run game.”

“He can push the pocket,” said another assistant, “but there’s not much pass-rushing juice beyond that. He’s a nose in a 3-4. And he’ll be a good one at that.”

There are some questions about how good an athlete McDonald is, which is why most wonder whether he’ll ever develop enough to play all three downs. He didn’t test.

Banks has the potential to be a planet-type player, but inconsistent production and a foot injury that’s reared its head for a second time could very well cost him round one money. I’d be hard-pressed to find another player who spent as much time in the backfield as this dude did but had as little to show for it. Banks doesn’t tackle well. It shouldn’t be that hard to teach him, should it?

“The way he moves in tight spaces is mind-boggling,” one scout texted. “And he closes on whoever has the ball. But damn kid, get ‘em on the ground.”

“If he gets his hands on you first, he’s winning,” added an assistant. “Gotta clean up the technique and definitely needs to work on lowering his pad level (not easy at 6’6”). I also question his motor.”

Huge hands (10 7/8”) and his arm length was tops at the combine for interior DL (35”).