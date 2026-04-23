• Patriots are hoping to get a shot at Missouri OT Max Ihenachor at 31, but they are not optimistic.

• Blake Miller (Clemson) would be acceptable for them.

• Vanderbilt's Eli Stowers is the preferred top-end TE. They don't care about his lack of blocking.

• Mid-round TE: Tanner Koziol (Houston). I wanted to really like Stanford's Sam Rousch but his arms are only 31 inches and he has a 12% drop rate.

• At edge in their range, Zion Young (Missouri) and Akheem Mesidor (Miami) have character concerns.

• Cashius Howell, R Mason Thomas, Gabe Jacas and Malachi Lawrence are cleaner, but the first two have arm length concerns.

• Expect the Patriots to attempt to leave the draft with OT, TE, an interior player that can snap the ball, possibly a third QB and young RB to add to the room. Edge, LB, S and possibly a cornerback.

• My prediction for the Patriots' 31st pick: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson.