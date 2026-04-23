(USA Today Network)
BSJ Live Coverage: 2026 NFL Draft - Patriots trade up with Bills to take OT Lomu
WHERE: Pittsburgh
WHEN: 8 p.m. Thursday, April 23, 2026 (Round 1)
7 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2026 (Rounds 2-3)
12 p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2026 (Rounds 4-7)
TV: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and streamed on NFL+
TIMING: Round 1: 8 minutes per selection
Round 2: 7 minutes per selection
Rounds 3-6: 5 minutes per selection
Round 7: 4 minutes per selection
From the Patriots:
PATRIOTS PICKS AND POSSIBLE POSITIONS
SERRITELLA DRAFT SERIES
For scouting reports on 250+ prospects and a further breakdown of individual player rankings, be sure to check out the BSJ primer series:
GIARDI'S DRAFT COLUMNS
BEDARD'S DRAFT THOUGHTS
Was all set to do a big draft thing this morning but ... yeah, other things have been going on with the team (cough, Vrabel). Blame him.
Some last-minute thoughts, including my projected pick at 31:
• Patriots are hoping to get a shot at Missouri OT Max Ihenachor at 31, but they are not optimistic.
• Blake Miller (Clemson) would be acceptable for them.
• Vanderbilt's Eli Stowers is the preferred top-end TE. They don't care about his lack of blocking.
• Mid-round TE: Tanner Koziol (Houston). I wanted to really like Stanford's Sam Rousch but his arms are only 31 inches and he has a 12% drop rate.
• At edge in their range, Zion Young (Missouri) and Akheem Mesidor (Miami) have character concerns.
• Cashius Howell, R Mason Thomas, Gabe Jacas and Malachi Lawrence are cleaner, but the first two have arm length concerns.
• Expect the Patriots to attempt to leave the draft with OT, TE, an interior player that can snap the ball, possibly a third QB and young RB to add to the room. Edge, LB, S and possibly a cornerback.
• My prediction for the Patriots' 31st pick: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson.