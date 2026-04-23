Bedard: Mike Vrabel's ego sparked a preventable inferno that threatens his job and the Patriots

Statement from the New England Patriots:

“The New England Patriots fully support Mike Vrabel’s decision to prioritize his family first, as well as his own well-being. Mike has been open with us about his commitment to being the best version of himself for his family, this team, and our fans, and we respect the steps he is taking to follow through on that commitment.

“We are confident in the leadership and communication Mike has established with our personnel staff throughout this pre-draft process. While he will not be present at the facility on Saturday, we know the draft evaluations are complete, and Eliot Wolf and his personnel staff are prepared to execute our draft as planned this weekend.”

__________________________

Well, that escalated quickly.

Less than 48 hours after Mike Vrabel's off-field issues seemed to be dissipating and fading into the background after he finally addressed the issue publicly for the first time, the head coach has brought on a full-scale media storm that now threatens his future, and the prospects for a promising 2026 campaign for the football team.

We're now at this point because after midnight, Vrabel announced to ESPN that he would not be present for Saturday's third day, as he was "committed to seeking counseling, starting this weekend."

On the surface, Vrabel's decision to step away made no sense. He addressed his off-field controversy, which centered on New York Post photos showing him and former The Athletic writer Dianna Russini at an Arizona couples' retreat, first with the team on Monday. Team and player sources were very satisfied with the interaction and were ready to move on quickly to the task at hand. On Tuesday, Vrabel addressed the issue for the first time in front of the media. While Vrabel did not totally come clean and apologize in an open forum, he did seem contrite, remorseful and humbled. It was enough to allow most of the media and the public to move on. It seemed like the worst, long after it should have been addressed, was largely over.

And then came Vrabel's midnight declaration. Up until then, the episode's impact on the football team was minimal, with some trust likely needing to be earned back by Vrabel. By stepping away from the draft on a day when the Patriots are scheduled to use eight of their 11 draft picks, the impact on the team could not be ignored or minimized.

His decision to step away made no sense. It not only made it a real football story, but it has also embroiled the franchise in a full-blown media story — football, news, and gossip — that has not been seen around in these parts since the Aaron Hernandez fallout. The Vrabels, the Patriots, Russini and others associated with this story will now be hounded like the sports version of Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky.

Even if Vrabel was going to undertake counseling, it made much more sense for him and his family to do it in private after the draft, when Vrabel isn't officially scheduled to face the media until May 27.

At the time, there were three possibilities about the change: 1) he withheld his true intended actions from the team and the media, 2) his family did not want to wait to come to a resolution, or 3) another story was going to break, and Vrabel attempted to get ahead of it, like a celebrity announcing they were checking in to rehab.

Number 1 didn't make much sense, not with Vrabel trying to rebuild trust. No. 2 was definitely possible and completely understandable. No. 3 was the fear and the worst-case scenario for all involved. This afternoon, we got our answer:

Dianna Russini and married Mike Vrabel caught kissing at NYC bar in bombshell new photos — taken 6 years before scandal https://t.co/8LYRy8oyvQ pic.twitter.com/v5431eXWoV — Page Six (@PageSix) April 23, 2026

From the report: "Page Six contacted both Vrabel and Russini on Wednesday afternoon regarding the photos. While neither commented for this story, Vrabel told ESPN just hours later that he will miss Day 3 of the NFL draft to enter counseling."

And here we are.

Everything is now open to question. Will Vrabel be the Patriots' coach for the '26 season? Will he be fired? Will he resign? Will he take a sabbatical, with an interim head coach (Terrell Williams, Josh McDaniels, Doug Marrone, Thomas Brown) be put in place for at least a season? Has this episode made Vrabel and those around him — specifically the Krafts — question his instincts off a Super Bowl season to the point that the A.J. Brown trade may not happen? If Vrabel may not be the coach in '26, does Brown still make sense for the Patriots? Will the team trade out of the first round because they don't want to put Vrabel on the podium in front of what will likely be an over-the-top media atmosphere tonight?

Everything is fair game now by everyone — yes, including me, who didn't want to touch this off-field story 48 hours ago. What was a marginal football story 48 hours ago most definitely affects the Patriots on the field, and threatens to derail a franchise that seemed to have re-established itself as one of the league's elite.

And it didn't have to be that way. It shouldn't have been this way.

How did we get here? Equal parts arrogance, ego, bravado, and staggering over-confidence by Vrabel.

Vrabel having an apparent affair, even with a media member, is not unusual in the NFL, where knowledge or rumors about infidelity are commonplace when it comes to owners, executives, front office members, coaches, and players — even with media members. But unless there are assault allegations or intra-workplace dynamics at play, they are treated as private affairs between consenting adults, and fallout is between them, their families, and God, if they believe in one.

For Vrabel, especially, to be so brazen in public settings as a former player on championship teams, a seven-year head coach, and coming off a Super Bowl appearance, just reeks of off-the-scales arrogance.

Then came Vrabel's initial response, which really set this off.

“These photos show a completely innocent interaction and any suggestion otherwise is laughable,” Vrabel said in a statement to Page Six at the time. “This doesn’t deserve any further response.”

Laughable? Did Vrabel think the spouses were going to laugh off the photos? Were their employers?

It was obvious from Vrabel's statement that he didn't consult with any public relations professionals. That, or he ignored them completely, thinking he's the smartest guy in the room — a charge that goes back to his playing days — and that he was beyond reproach.

What Vrabel should have done, at the very least, was issue a non-denial denial to buy a few days to meet with crisis PR managers to craft a real response that would allow everyone to move on as quickly as possible. Admit enough to be vulnerable and humbled. Ask for forgiveness and privacy while you work on becoming the husband, father, and coach everyone expects you to be. Basically, much of what Vrabel did on Tuesday, just 10 days earlier.

Instead, he doubled down and taunted the NY Post, which was basically asking for more dirt digging. It was evident that something was going on. Not only was he untruthful about that, but he was also defiant. If you're caught, admit it, ask forgiveness, and move on. It normally works.

But Vrabel, for whatever reason (likely his misplaced reliance on speaking to the players personally when they all live their lives on their phones), waited two weeks to address it again. Meanwhile, Russini resigned from her job and issued a statement that took no accountability and lashed out at the media. And with Vrabel silent on the matter, gossip sites, blogs, social media, and talk radio kept the story alive and fanned the flames during a dead time in the NFL calendar before a buzz-less draft. If you choose not to address something, others are going to fill the void with their oxygen, hoping for a spark.

Vrabel's arrogance, fueled by his flawless run to the Super Bowl in his first season, was an open flame. The Post's new revelations — brought about by Vrabel's initial statement and his inaction for two weeks — and his decision to step away from the team during the draft have triggered an inferno that might swallow - and follow- the franchise for the foreseeable future.