WHERE: Pittsburgh

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2026 (Rounds 2-3)

Noon Saturday, April 25, 2026 (Rounds 4-7)

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL

TIMING: Round 2: 7 minutes per selection

Rounds 3-6: 5 minutes per selection

Round 7: 4 minutes per selection

From the Patriots:





PATRIOTS PICKS AND POSSIBLE POSITIONS









SERRITELLA DRAFT SERIES

For scouting reports on 250+ prospects and a further breakdown of individual player rankings, be sure to check out the BSJ primer series:

GIARDI'S DRAFT COLUMNS

Edge1

Edge2

DT

WR

S

LB

TE

OT

BEDARD'S DAY 2 TOP AVAILABLE

EDGE

Cashius Howell, Texas A&M (6-2½, 257, no 40) : This is more the Patriots' style. He's got explosiveness. He's violent, twitchy. He's versatile, has bend and quickness. Lines up on both sides, gap penetrator. To me, he looks like the prototype for the Patriot system.

R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma (6-2, 242, 4.67) : A Patriots-type player. Violent, explosive, twitchy, little undersized, but that hasn't scared me away. He's got a good first step. He's got some power. Yeah, this guy is up the Patriots' alley. He would fit in their scheme.

Derrick Moore, Michigan (6-4, 256, no 40) : Really like this player. He's got power, he's got quickness. Looks like a smart player. Really good film. Did not test well at the combine.

Keyron Crawford, Auburn (6-4 ½, 252, no 40): A little more fluid than Jacas. Good burst, first step. Another good-looking athlete. He's a pretty good athlete overall. Jacas is more stiff in the hips. Straight line guy. I think he fits what the Patriots want. I like him.

PATRIOTS Gabe Jacas, Illinois (6-3 ½, 260, no 40) : Looks the part, strong big boy. He's got a little bit of everything, not sure what kind of instincts he has or how violent he is. He's got some twitch to him. Will go through tight ends. Pretty player. Plays like an older prospect, but he's only 21.

T.J. Parker, Clemson (6-3½, 264, 4.71) : Can drop into coverage. Looks pretty good doing it. Little skinny in the lower body. Butt is okay, but the rest is a little weak. Sets the edge well in the run game. A pretty good prospect.

Romello Height, Texas Tech (6-2 ½, 238, 4.66): Got a little dip. Corners well and bends. Decent first step. Has some violence to him. Patriots fit but later.

Jaishawn Barham, Michigan (6-3½, 251, 4.66): Played a lot off the ball for the Wolverines, so it's a tough projection. He's got good speed. He's put together well. Definitely violent, good speed. Interesting prospect. Has a nice burst, closing speed on the edge. It depends on how you see him. Can he play off the ball? I'm not sure.

George Gumbs, Jr., Florida (6-4½, 245, 4.66): Pretty player looks the part. He's got some tools. Could see a flyer on him.