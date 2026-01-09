BOSTON CELTICS (23-13) vs. TORONTO RAPTORS (23-15)

Regular season game 37

TD Garden 7:00 p.m. - NBCS Boston

SCHEDULE ADVANTAGE: Boston. The Raptors played a road game on Wednesday night while Boston was at home.

Toronto has won three in a row and five of their last six.

INJURIES

Boston: Josh Minott (OUT-ankle), Jayson Tatum (OUT-Achilles)

Toronto: Scottie Barnes (OUT-knee), Brandon Ingram (OUT-thumb), Jakob Poeltl (OUT, back)

OFFICIALS

James Capers (#19) Ray Acosta (#54) Danielle Scott (#87)

THINGS I’M LOOKING FOR

1. No letdown: Barnes and Ingram weren’t ruled out until about 90 minutes before game time. It’s one of those development that gets the other team to let their guard down, which can be dangerous. As Doc Rivers said, they pay all the players, so the guys who do get in are going to be expected to play hard, run fast, and defend like crazy. The Celtics can’t fall into the trap of letting down against a banged up Raptors team because they're looking ahead to the Spurs tomorrow night.

2. Jaylen Brown vs. the refs: Not only would I like to see a better all-around game from Brown, I’d like to see him (a) get some calls and (b) not get derailed by not getting the calls. He has to put that kind of stuff behind him.

3. Simons continuing his roll: With a few starters up and the Raptors bench being pushed into starting roles, Simons will get some good minutes against guys who don’t play a ton. This is a real chance to not only keep rolling, but to really take over portions of the game.