Podcasts: Bedard breaks down Patriots' win over Dolphins and match up with Chargers with CLNS and 98.5 The SportsHub

BSJ’s Greg Bedard joins CLNS Media’s John Zannis react to the Patriots 38-10 victory over the Miami Dolphins in week 18. Drake Maye had a solid performance in the victory going 14-18 with 191 Yards through the air and 1 Passing TD. Maye also added 41 yards on the ground. The Patriots offense was lead by their Running Backs Rhamondre Stevenson had a monster performance finishing with 131 Rushing Yards on just 7 Carries and added 2 rushing TDs as well, Stevenson also had a third TD through the air. The rookie RB TreVeyon Henderson also found his way into the enodzone twice on the ground as the Patriots cruised past the Dolphins and they are now onto the playoffs where the Patriots will play the Los Angeles Chargers in Round 1 at home.