Podcasts: Bedard breaks down Patriots' rout of the Jets, Drake Maye with CLNS and 98.5 The SportsHub

BSJ’s Greg Bedard joins CLNS Media’s John Zannis react to the Patriots 42-10 victory over the New York Jets in week 17. Drake Maye shined in the victory throwing for 256 Yards and 5 Passing TDs in just a little over 2.5 quarters of play as Maye was removed late in 3rd Quarter with Patriots holding a comfortable lead. Rhamondre Stevenson had 2 touchdowns in the victory as well one via the air and another on the ground. With a depleted WR room for this one. Stefon Diggs continued to shine for the Patriots leading the team with 6 Receptions and also 101 Receiving Yards and even added a TD in the victory. The Patriots improved to 13-3 with the win.