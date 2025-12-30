Podcast: Bedard on Stefon Diggs' charges, Maye and Patriots over Jets with Felger & Mazz 12.30.25

Hour 1
- 0:00) Matt McCarthy & Alex Barth – in for Felger & Massarotti – welcome Greg Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal to the show to get his expert analysis about the Patriots. The panel react to breaking news from earlier in the day, as Stefon Diggs is facing a felony assault charge stemming from a December 2nd incident.
- (14:44) More reaction to the Stefon Diggs situation. The callers weigh in.
- (25:25) 3 Up and 3 Down from the Patriots blowout victory over the Jets.
- (33:17) McCarthy, Barth and Bedard continue to take calls after the breaking news of the day – Stefon Diggs is facing assault charges that alleges strangulation.
Hour 2
- (0:00) Greg Bedard of BostonSportsJournal.com joins Matt McCarthy & Alex Barth – in for Felger & Massarotti – as they begin the second hour debating over the NFL MVP, after odds became more favorable for Drake Maye following a less than stellar night by Matthew Stafford vs the Falcons. Bedard isn’t buying Maye as the odds-on favorite for MVP.
- (9:35) 10 questions from Around the NFL following week 17 of the 2025 NFL season.
- (24:55) Bedard analyzes the pressure rate without Will Campbell in the lineup and is critical of the 1st-round pick’s game. The guys get into the state of the offensive line.
- (34:52) The decision for the Chargers to sit Justin Herbert and calls on the Diggs fiasco with Greg Bedard!