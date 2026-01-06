Podcast: Bedard on state of Patriots, matchup with Chargers with Felger & Mazz 01.06.27 taken at BSJ Headquarters (Patriots)

Patriots

Podcast: Bedard on state of Patriots, matchup with Chargers with Felger & Mazz 01.06.27

By Greg A. Bedard

Jan 6, 20262 hours ago

Hour 1

  • (0:00) Greg Bedard of BostonSportsJournal.com joins the show and kicks off the first hour of the show breaking down the Patriots upcoming playoff matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. 
  • (12:11) More thoughts from Bedard on the Chargers and how they match up for the Patriots. 
  • (22:17) Bedard’s (and Mazz’s) 3 up and 3 down from the Patriots season. 
  • (36:53) Who is Bedard’s NFL MVP for the 2025 season?

Hour 2

  • (0:00) Greg Bedard of BostonSportsJournal.com joins the show and kicks off the hour with some thoughts on Jim Harbaugh and how he sounded at his press conference on Monday. 
  • (9:07) 10 questions from Around the NFL following week 18 of the 2025 NFL season. 
  • (25:15) The callers weigh in with their thoughts and questions on the Patriots. 
  • (29:56) Final thoughts from Bedard ahead of the Patriots vs Chargers Wild Card matchup.

 

