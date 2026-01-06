Podcast: Bedard on state of Patriots, matchup with Chargers with Felger & Mazz 01.06.27

Hour 1
- (0:00) Greg Bedard of BostonSportsJournal.com joins the show and kicks off the first hour of the show breaking down the Patriots upcoming playoff matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.
- (12:11) More thoughts from Bedard on the Chargers and how they match up for the Patriots.
- (22:17) Bedard’s (and Mazz’s) 3 up and 3 down from the Patriots season.
- (36:53) Who is Bedard’s NFL MVP for the 2025 season?
Hour 2
- (0:00) Greg Bedard of BostonSportsJournal.com joins the show and kicks off the hour with some thoughts on Jim Harbaugh and how he sounded at his press conference on Monday.
- (9:07) 10 questions from Around the NFL following week 18 of the 2025 NFL season.
- (25:15) The callers weigh in with their thoughts and questions on the Patriots.
- (29:56) Final thoughts from Bedard ahead of the Patriots vs Chargers Wild Card matchup.