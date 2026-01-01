BOSTON CELTICS (20-12) at SACRAMENTO KINGS (8-25)

Regular season game 33

Golden 1 Center, 10:00 p.m. - NBCS Boston

SCHEDULE ADVANTAGE: Neither. Both teams played Tuesday night in different cities.

Sacramento has lost two in a row.

INJURIES

Boston: Jayson Tatum (OUT-Achilles)

Sacramento: Zach LaVine (OUT-ankle), Domantas Sabonis (OUT-knee)

OFFICIALS

Bill Kennedy (#55) Kevin Cutler (#34) Simone Jelks (#81)

THINGS I’M LOOKING FOR

1. Keep them uncomfortable: The Kings are bad, but they put up big scoring numbers in the few wins they have. They score 121.4 ppg in wins and 107.7 in losses. So keep them uncomfortable, challenge their shots, and things will go well. Do not let this get to a shootout.

2. Move the ball: The last thing this needs to turn into is a Jaylen Brown/DeMar DeRozan iso battle. The Celtics have better players and more depth. Use it.

3. Wings: My Spidey-sense is tingling when it comes to the Jordan Walsh/Josh Minott/Hugo Gonzalez trio. I feel like it might be time for Joe Mazzulla to mix things up. I’m not sure how that will look, but I feel like some interesting lineup decisions are coming up.

This is a total feel thing. It’s like when someone says they can feel the rain coming in their bones. We’ll see how good my bones are with this team.