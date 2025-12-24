Podcast: Bedard on Patriots' win over Ravens, Maye & Gonzalez with Felger & Mazz 12.23.25 taken at BSJ Headquarters (Patriots)

Podcast: Bedard on Patriots' win over Ravens, Maye & Gonzalez with Felger & Mazz 12.23.25

By Greg A. Bedard

Dec 24, 202512:00 am

Hour 1

  • 00:00) Felger and Mazz, with Paul Perillo and Jake Seymour filling in, welcome Greg Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal to the show to get his expert analysis about the Patriots. 
  • (15:14) We continue by examining Drake Maye’s performance.
  • (23:44) It’s time for Three Up, Three Down.
  • (34:35) We finish hour No. 1 with your lovely phone calls.

Hour 2

  • (00:00) Felger and Mazz, with Paul Perillo and Jake Seymour filling in, are joined by Boston Sports Journal owner Greg Bedard, who shared his analysis of Drake Maye.
  • (10:44) It’s time for everyone’s favorite segment: 10 Questions with Bedard.
  • (26:34) We wrap up our time with Bedard with a discussion about Christian Gonzalez.

