Final: Bruins 10, Rangers 2 - Pastrnak tallies 6 assists, Khusnutdinov and Zacha make NHL history

The Boston Bruins dominate the New York Rangers in a 10-2 offensive onslaught.

Not only was this a dominant offensive game for Boston, but they also made history in the process, headlined by David Pastrnak, Marat Khusnutdinov, and Pavel Zacha.

Despite an early goal by Mika Zibanejad, the Bruins took over and responded with three consecutive goals through the first 20 minutes.

A minute after New York's first goal, Khusnutdinov responded with a breakaway goal against Johnathan Quick. Five minutes later, Zacha put the Bruins in front with a snapshot towards the top right corner of the net.

The offense continued for Boston in the final minutes of the first period. The Rangers took consecutive minor penalties, giving the Bruins a late five-on-three power play. The Bruins initially went into the first intermission without scoring on the power play, but replay review showed Zacha’s shot had crossed the goal line, making it 3–1.

In the second period, the offense continued for the Bruins. Frasier Minten scored his first goal off a one-timer assisted by Viktor Arvidsson.

Then Kusnutidnov scored his second of the game off an assist in front of the net by Pastrnak.

Khusy jumps, Khusy scores!



Five minutes later, Zacha recorded his first career hat trick to give the Bruins their sixth goal of the game.

The Rangers responded with a goal, but Boston responded within a minute as Pastrnak found Charlie McAvoy for a cross crease goal to make it a 7-2 game going into the second intermission.

Even with a five-goal lead, Boston continued to press offensively. For the second time this game, the Boston crowd threw hats on the ice, as Khusnutdinov tipped in a Pastrnak shot for his third of the game. Khusnutdinov also recorded his first career hat trick in this game.

Zacha and Khusnutdinov's hat tricks marked history for the Bruins. It's the first time since 1964 that two Bruins players recorded hat tricks in a game, and this was the first time the Bruins did this at home. Today was also the first time two teammates recorded their first hat tricks in the same game in NHL history.

To finish the game, Minten and Khusnutdinov added two goals to put Boston at double digit goals. On Minten's second goal, Pastrnak also made history tying Bobby Orr and Ken Hodge for the most assists in a single game by a Bruin.

Today was Boston's most complete performance of the season. They recorded 10 goals on 34 shots, a-near perfect game on offense. This game is more impressive considering Morgan Geekie, Boston's current leader in goals, left after the first period due to a family emergency.

It's great to see other forwards like Khusnutdinov, Zacha, and Minten put up offensive numbers in this game. Not to mention, Jeremy Swayman played a great game in net stopping 27 of 29 shots including a penalty shot against Vincent Trochek.

The Bruins played like a playoff team, and they are now only one point out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Tomorrow, Boston stays home to face the Pittsburgh Penguins with puck set for 5 p.m.

WHO: Bruins (23-19-2) at Rangers (20-19-6)

WHEN: 1 p.m.

WHERE: TD Garden, Boston

TV: ABC

RADIO: 98.5-FM The Sports Hub

PROJECTED LINES

Boston

Khusnutdinov - E. Lindholm - Pastrnak

Mittelstadt - Zacha - Arvidsson

Steeves - Minten - Geekie

Jeannot - Kuraly - Kastelic

Aspirot - McAvoy

Zadorov - Jokiharju

Lohrei - Peeke

Swayman

Korpisalo

New York

Panarin - Zibanejad - Cuylle

Miller - Trocheck - Lafreniere

Perrault - Laba - Raddysh

Brodzinski - Carrick - Rempe

Gavrikov - Schneider

Robertson - Borgen

Morrow - Soucy

Quick

Martin

PREGAME NOTES

The Boston Bruins play back-to-back weekend games starting with a Saturday Matinee against the New York Rangers.

“What I would recommend for him to do, is play like (Viktor Arvidsson) today. Why did Casey score? Why did Mason score? Because of Arvidsson. Yes, he didn’t score, but he was around the net the whole night." Marco Sturm said about Morgan Geekie, who currently is in a scoring slump.