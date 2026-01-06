(Steven Bisig-Imagn Images)
BSJ Live Coverage: Bruins 3 at Kraken 6 (3rd) - Kraken score 2 unanswered goals at end of period
WHO: Bruins (22-18-2) at Kraken (19-14-7)
WHEN: 10 p.m.
WHERE: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle
TV: NESN
RADIO: 98.5-FM The Sports Hub
PROJECTED LINES
Boston
Steeves - E. Lindholm - Geekie
Khusnutdinov - Minten - Pastrnak
Mittelstadt - Zacha - Arvidsson
Eyssimont - Kuraly - Kastelic
Zadorov - McAvoy
Jokiharju - Aspirot
Lohrei - Peeke
Swayman
Korpisalo
Seattle
Kakko - Beniers - Eberle
Tolvanen - Stephenson - Gaudreau
Catton - Wright - McCann
Winterton - Meyers - Melanson
Dunn - Larsson
Lindgren - Fleury
Evans - Oleksiak
Daccord
Grubauer
PREGAME NOTES
The Boston Bruins wrap up their five-game road trip with a stop in Seattle.
Dans Locmelis was named to Latvia’s Olympic hockey team. The Bruins selected the forward in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. Locmelis spent two seasons at UMass where he put up 15 goals and 32 assists.
Hampus Lindholm is out for "a little bit" with an undisclosed injury in Vancouver. “It’s not going to be a day-to-day thing.,” Marco Sturm said. “Hopefully not too long. He’s definitely going to be out for a little bit. We have to do more testing when we’re back in Boston.”
Henri Jokiharju was added to the active roster and will play tonight, Sturm said. It's his first game since Nov. 28 after suffering an injury. Tanner Jeannot is also returning to the lineup from injury.