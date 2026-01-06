BSJ Live Coverage: Bruins 3 at Kraken 6 (3rd) - Kraken score 2 unanswered goals at end of period

WHO: Bruins (22-18-2) at Kraken (19-14-7)

WHEN: 10 p.m.

WHERE: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle

TV: NESN

RADIO: 98.5-FM The Sports Hub

PROJECTED LINES

Boston

Steeves - E. Lindholm - Geekie

Khusnutdinov - Minten - Pastrnak

Mittelstadt - Zacha - Arvidsson

Eyssimont - Kuraly - Kastelic

Zadorov - McAvoy

Jokiharju - Aspirot

Lohrei - Peeke

Swayman

Korpisalo

Seattle

Kakko - Beniers - Eberle

Tolvanen - Stephenson - Gaudreau

Catton - Wright - McCann

Winterton - Meyers - Melanson

Dunn - Larsson

Lindgren - Fleury

Evans - Oleksiak

Daccord

Grubauer

PREGAME NOTES

The Boston Bruins wrap up their five-game road trip with a stop in Seattle.

Dans Locmelis was named to Latvia’s Olympic hockey team. The Bruins selected the forward in the fourth round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. Locmelis spent two seasons at UMass where he put up 15 goals and 32 assists.

Hampus Lindholm is out for "a little bit" with an undisclosed injury in Vancouver. “It’s not going to be a day-to-day thing.,” Marco Sturm said. “Hopefully not too long. He’s definitely going to be out for a little bit. We have to do more testing when we’re back in Boston.”