Haggerty: Bruins' back end feeling Lindholm absence

As they already realized for most of last season, life without stalwart D-man Hampus Lindholm can be pretty rocky for the Boston Bruins.

With Lindholm out of the lineup and dealing with an undisclosed injury that will cause him to miss an extended period of time, the Boston Bruins sprung leaks defensively against the Seattle Kraken and came up short in a 7-4 game at Climate Pledge Arena.

That’s the same Seattle team that’s hovering near the bottom of the NHL in offense while averaging 2.78 goals per game, even as they’ve climbed into playoff position in the Pacific Division. But a second-period breakdown in the final minutes before the intermission ultimately doomed the Black and Gold just as they were locked in a fairly even 2-2 game while looking to conclude their five-game road trip on a positive note.

“The details matter and it cost us,” said Marco Sturm as the Bruins finished 2-2-1 on the final road swing through the West Coast this season. “It’s a bitter taste today because that’s something that we have to learn as a group.

“Very immature. 60 minutes today [and we win]. Those are the games we have to learn [from]. But looking back, I would take the five [points] on the road trip. Any time…any time. But we have a long way to go.”

It was Mason Lohrei who was the chief culprit behind the second-period breakdown, as he lost a series of puck battles behind the Boston net and then failed to rim the puck up the boards once he had brief control before again losing possession to fourth liner Tye Kartye.

BENNY BOY! 🚨



A great shift for the fourth line ends with Tye Kartye setting up Ben Meyers.



3-2 #SeaKraken pic.twitter.com/vk7F1ui2ja — Sound Of Hockey (@sound_hockey) January 7, 2026

Seconds later, the puck ended up in the back of Boston’s net, and a little over 90 seconds later, the Kraken got a last-second PP goal that served as the backbreaker.

The Bruins got close enough in the third period to futilely pull the goalie at the end of the game, but the issue ostensibly was players like Lohrei being elevated into a top-4 role with Lindholm’s workhorse presence missing from the B’s back end.

Lohrei was third in ice time for B’s defensemen behind Charlie McAvoy (23:51) and Nikita Zadorov (23:14), and both he and Jonathan Aspirot had critical errors in the second period that really cost the Black and Gold. It was Henri Jokiharju’s turn in the third period as he couldn’t keep the puck in the offensive zone on an ill-fated pinch that turned into a transition goal for the Kraken at the other end of the ice.

McAvoy correctly assessed the loss afterward and lamented that they wasted away two possible points with self-inflicted mistakes that were team-wide, of course, but also most glaring for a suddenly undermanned B’s back end that’s trying to figure it out again without Lindholm.

“Just mental mistakes. We put ourselves behind the 8-ball,” said McAvoy. “We absolutely did this to ourselves tonight. We should have been more prepared and we should have had better legs. Mentally we gave them everything they had tonight.

“Compete…compete…Wherewithal mentally. You can’t sleep. We talked about them going into the slot. The second goal we do it to ourselves on a turnover and it comes back down the other way. The third one, it’s just ‘win a battle.’ It’s not just about being in the right spot, but it’s about doing your job when you are there. We have guys in good spots, but they’re just not ready for [the Kraken] in the slot. That’s just completely on us. It’s just frustrating…it really is.”

Not to disagree with McAvoy’s assessment, but there were also some physical mistakes as well, compounded by the mental breakdowns, a disappointing bit of execution against a Kraken team that was on the second night of back-to-back games.