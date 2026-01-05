Bedard: Four sequences to a win - Big plays on offense and defense, and taking advantage of the Dolphins

Breaking down four key sequences from the Patriots' win over the Dolphins, mostly through video analysis, including:

• Milton Williams going unblocked, and Anfernee Jennings and Jack Gibbens combining for a 4th-down stop;

• Drake Maye pulling out a play on third down, and selling the flea flicker to Efton Chism;

• A bad playcall on 3rd and 17 gets bailed out by a rookie QB and Jaylinn Hawkins

• Good blocking and Rhamondre Stevenson showing his ability on a 35-yard touchdown run.

2-2-NE 9 (7:17) (Shotgun) J.Wright right end to NE 15 for -6 yards (M.Williams).

3-8-NE 15 (6:34) (Shotgun) Q.Ewers pass short right to T.Washington to NE 8 for 7 yards (C.Davis).

4-1-NE 8 (5:57) D.Brunskill reported in as eligible. Q.Ewers pass incomplete short right to C.Wilson (J.Gibbens) [A.Jennings].

Williams goes completely unblocked, as this was a good call by Zak Kuhr and shows the shortcomings of a Kyle Shanahan offense because they don't really adjust at the line; they just run the play.