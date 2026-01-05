Bedard: Four sequences to a win - Big plays on offense and defense, and taking advantage of the Dolphins

Breaking down four key sequences from the Patriots' win over the Dolphins, mostly through video analysis, including:
• Milton Williams going unblocked, and Anfernee Jennings and Jack Gibbens combining for a 4th-down stop;
• Drake Maye pulling out a play on third down, and selling the flea flicker to Efton Chism;
• A bad playcall on 3rd and 17 gets bailed out by a rookie QB and Jaylinn Hawkins
• Good blocking and Rhamondre Stevenson showing his ability on a 35-yard touchdown run.
2-2-NE 9 (7:17) (Shotgun) J.Wright right end to NE 15 for -6 yards (M.Williams).
3-8-NE 15 (6:34) (Shotgun) Q.Ewers pass short right to T.Washington to NE 8 for 7 yards (C.Davis).
4-1-NE 8 (5:57) D.Brunskill reported in as eligible. Q.Ewers pass incomplete short right to C.Wilson (J.Gibbens) [A.Jennings].
Williams goes completely unblocked, as this was a good call by Zak Kuhr and shows the shortcomings of a Kyle Shanahan offense because they don't really adjust at the line; they just run the play.
On fourth down, good job by Jennings avoiding the block by the back and closing off the backside, where Ewers wants to go. Gibbens has great initial coverage and was right there on a borderline drop. Shoutout to Dolphins OL Daniels Brunskill for going out for a pass and getting in the way.