MLB Notebook: Blue Jays strike big, sign Kazuma Okamoto to $60 million deal—removing one suitor for Alex Bregman

The Blue Jays continue to remain aggressive this offseason, reloading for another run at the World Series. Toronto has agreed to a four-year, $60 million deal with Japanese third baseman Kazuma Okamoto. His new deal with the Jays will include a $5 million signing bonus, and the contract includes no opt-outs.

All three top Japanese players who were on the open market have signed with teams before their posting window would come to a close. The Astros added right-handed pitcher Tatsuya Imai earlier this week, and the White Sox were a surprise suitor for slugger Munetaka Murakami.

Okamota, 29, will join a loaded Blue Jays lineup that took the eventual World Series champions, the Dodgers, to seven games this past postseason. Toronto has been looking to make a massive impact on the Japanese market for years, which was evident in their pursuit of Shohei Ohtani two years ago.

The Blue Jays’ new third baseman spent the last 11 seasons with the Yomiuri Giants, establishing himself as one of NPB’s most powerful and well-rounded right-handed hitters.

In 2025, he was limited to just 69 games due to a left elbow injury that he suffered in a collision with a batter running down the line while he was playing first base. Over the course of those 69 games, he hit .327 with 15 homers and 49 RBI while recording a 1.014 OPS.

Okamoto also showcased his talents during the last World Baseball Classic, where he hit .333/.556/.722 with a 1.278 OPS, two homers, and seven RBI, including belting a solo blast off USA’s Kyle Freehand in the championship game.

While in Japan, Okamoto was a power threat in the middle of Yomiuri’s lineup, collecting six straight seasons where he hit 30-plus homers, including hammering 41 in 2023. Toronto will now add his bat, which will add more thump to a lineup that already includes Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Alejandro Kirk, Anthony Santander, George Springer, and Daulton Varsho.

Unlike most elite power hitters, Okamoto shows exceptional plate discipline. Last season in Japan, he struck out just 11.3% of the time—an identical rate to his 11.3% walk percentage—highlighting a rare balance of patience and contact. He capped the year with a .327 BABIP, a .454 wOBA, and a dominant 210 wRC+, underscoring just how complete his offensive profile was.

Okamoto’s bat is reminiscent of former Yankees left-handed slugger Hideki Matsui, who signed with New York during the 2003 offseason. During his MLB career (2003-2012), Matsui hit .282/.360/.462 with an .822 OPS, a 12.4% strikeout rate, a 10.2% walk rate, and a 31.2 WAR, per FanGraphs. Before he made the jump to the United States, he hit .304/.413/.582 in Japan.

The Jays' newest slugger projects as an above-average MLB middle-of-the-order bat with strong on-base skills and the ability to belt 25-30 homers. His strike zone is almost identical to Matsui, who Red Sox fans became very familiar with during the early 2000s when he tormented Boston’s pitching staff. While Okamoto lacks Matsui’s bat speed, his discipline and contact should allow him to settle into Toronto’s lineup, offering protection to Guerrero and Santander.

Another key component to Okamoto signing with Toronto means it’s one less suitor for Alex Bregman. The Blue Jays have been one of a handful of teams connected with the All-Star third baseman this winter. The hot corner remains a question mark for the Red Sox, who remain fully engaged with Bregman and his camp on a return to Boston.