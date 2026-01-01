Giardi: Two key pieces on the verge of a return for the Patriots

FOXBOROUGH - For the first time in his football life, Will Campbell was forced to miss games. The Patriots’ left tackle sprained his MCL in the win over Cincinnati, and the team quickly put him on injured reserve, meaning he was sidelined for four games (at the bare minimum).

“I was miserable,” Campbell said. “It obviously isn’t fun, but it’s a part of this game. And just tried to attack the rehab process and get better.”

But Campbell made great strides in his recovery over the last couple of weeks, even traveling with the team for both of their last two games. He requested that; Mike Vrabel explained earlier this week that it’s not necessarily common.

“I think Will cares deeply about this team and the players on it,” he said on Monday.

“It definitely gives you some time to think, especially with this being the first time this ever happened to me,” Campbell said. “I’ve just really tried to keep my [mind] straight, because it is tough watching from the sidelines or at home.”

His return to practice drew a large media contingent around his locker (he was listed as a full participant), and Morgan Moses cued up his phone, playing The Undertaker’s theme song while announcing Campbell’s height and weight. That drew laughter from the rest of the offensive line.

“Hopefully, he still knows how to get in a football stance, so we’ll see how it goes,” Moses deadpanned. “No, it’s going to be great, man, in what he brings to the table. You know the toughness, the DNA of the offensive line. When we talk about identity, and when Vrabel preaches identity, he’s the definition of that.”

“We’re definitely excited to get him back,” Garrett Bradbury added. “I don’t think anyone’s more excited than he is. He’s been itching the last couple of weeks, wanting to be out there, and we’re glad he’s healthy and glad he’s glad he’s healed up. But he’s definitely ready to get back.”