Giardi: Barmore charged with assault and domestic battery; Vrabel, others, address situation and possible distraction

FOXBOROUGH - Patriots defensive lineman Christian Barmore is facing domestic assault charges for an incident on August 8th. The complaint was filed on December 16. Barmore is scheduled to be arraigned in Attleborough District Court on February 3.

Attleboro court records reveal that Barmore is accused of throwing the mother of his child to the floor of his apartment following an early morning argument over the air conditioning.

The accuser claims that the 26-year-old woke up around 7 a.m., unhappy that the temperature was set to 70 degrees instead of the 68 he preferred. During the initial disagreement, she told police that Barmore removed their daughter from the master bedroom and slammed the door shut.

According to the report, the victim then claims Barmore allegedly stopped her from leaving the house later in the day after another argument. She “intended to open the door and scream for help, but Christian grabbed her before she could and threw her to the floor.” He eventually allowed her to get up, get their child, and repair to another room to continue packing in her quest to leave the apartment

The report continues, stating, “Christian then rushed at her but didn’t make any contact,” adding that “her daughter tried to jump into her arms when this happened,” and that is why she believes there wasn’t more physical contact.

A car service, provided by the Patriots, then took her to Delaware.

Asked why she didn’t report the issue sooner, she told police, “she is in fear of Christian and his ‘handlers’, especially since he is wealthy and an NFL player.”

During his press conference this afternoon, Mike Vrabel was asked whether he was disappointed by the potential distractions, with references not just to the Barmore situation but, obviously, the one that surfaced on Tuesday regarding Stefon Diggs.

“I would say, not disappointing at all,” Vrabel said. “These are allegations ... It’s things that we have to handle, and every day that there are distractions, some are smaller than others. Confident that we’ll focus on the Dolphins, and those two individuals that you mentioned will be able to handle the ongoing legal process.

“Again, there are ongoing legal matters. These, again, are allegations. We’ve made a statement, we’ve taken the allegations very seriously. What comes of that, then we’ll have another discussion, but I don’t think that we have to jump to any sort of conclusions right now, and let the process take its toll.”

In the statement the Patriots released about Diggs, a line read, “We support Stefon,” and made note that the receiver categorically denied the accusations. There was no such mention of either of those in today’s statement regarding Barmore.

“Yeah, I’m not going to focus on any of the conversations that we’ve had with the players, or I’ve had with the players,” Vrabel said, declining to comment on the difference. “So, going to let the ongoing court process take its course, and I’m going to focus on the Dolphins and coaching this football team.”