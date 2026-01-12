BOSTON CELTICS (24-14) at INDIANA PACERS (8-31)

Regular season game 39

Gainbridge Fieldhouse 7:30 p.m. - NBCS Boston/Peacock

SCHEDULE ADVANTAGE: Indiana. They played at home Saturday night.

Indiana has won two games in a row.

INJURIES

Boston: Jaylen Brown (OUT-back), Josh Minott (OUT-ankle), Jayson Tatum (OUT-Achilles), Sam Hauser (QUESTIONABLE-hamstring)

Indiana: Benedict Mathurn (OUT-thumb), Obi Toppin (OUT-foot), Isaiah Jackson (OUT-concussion), Tyrese Haliburton (OUT-Achilles)

OFFICIALS

Pat Fraher (#26) Eric Dalen (#37) Brandon Schwab (#86)

THINGS I’M LOOKING FOR

1. Don’t let them get hot: We’ve been here before, and I didn’t like it one bit. The Celtics propensity for allowing 3-pointers, especially in the weak side corner, has allowed teams to get going and it’s been tough to cut that water off sometimes. One of these days, the Celtics will figure out how to challenge those shots more effectively. Tonight would be a great start

2. Payton Pritchard: He is coming off a tough night and Jaylen Brown is sitting this game out, which means it’s time for Drew Carter to start coming up with all the crazy nicknames. I can see Pritchard going for 30 tonight.

3. Anfernee Simons: He had a stinker the other night too. With Brown out, there will be a need for other guys to help make up the difference. Simons might get some extended run off the bench to put up some points.