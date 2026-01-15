BSJ Live Coverage: Celtics at Heat, 7:30 p.m. - Brown returns as C's look to bounce back

BOSTON CELTICS (24-15) at MIAMI HEAT (21-19)

Regular season game 40

Kaseya Center, 7:30 p.m. - NBCS Boston

SCHEDULE ADVANTAGE: Slightly Miami. They played at home Tuesday night. Boston did have two days off in between, so while they had the extra day in Miami, the Heat haven't had to travel this week.

INJURIES

Boston: Josh Minott (OUT-ankle), Jayson Tatum (OUT-Achilles)

Miami: Jaime Jaquez, Jr. (OUT-knee), Davion Mitchell (OUT-shoulder)

OFFICIALS

Josh Tiven (#58) Gediminas Petraitis (#50) Suyash Mehta (#82)

THINGS I’M LOOKING FOR

1. Focus: The Heat are missing some key players, but they still have some of their most dangerous guys. Any letdown from the Celtics will be costly. Also, with all the talk about the officials lately, the Celtics almost have an obligation to come in with the right mindset so they don’t have to answer questions about calls later in the game.

2. Jaylen Brown: He sat out that game against Indiana, so he should be extra rested and ready to go. The officiating thing especially applies to him, because he’s made it the focal point of his last two postgame press conferences. He can’t get caught up in missed calls, and he especially can’t let it impact his play.

3. Bench vs. bench: This falls mostly on Anfernee Simons, but the Celtics bench has to step up in this game and put up its fair share against a team missing key second unit players. I’m looking for Simons to get to his spots against small defenders and have a big night.