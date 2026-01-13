Podcast: Bedard on Patriots-Texans, Herbert and win over Chargers with Felger & Mazz 01.13.26

Hour 1
- (0:00) Greg Bedard of BostonSportsJournal.com joins the guys and opens the show discussing how the Patriots match up with the Texans. Plus, discussing the breaking news that Mike Tomlin is stepping down as Head Coach of the Steelers.
- (12:41) More thoughts from Bedard on the Patriots. Plus, the callers give their thoughts.
- (22:58) Bedard’s (and Mazz’s) 3 up and 3 down from the Patriots win over the Chargers.
- (31:54) Bedard’s thoughts on the performance of Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert in the team’s loss.
Hour 2
- (0:00) Greg Bedard of BostonSportsJournal.com joins the guys and they open the second hour of the show taking calls on the Patriots.
- (9:57) 10 questions from Around the NFL following Wild Card weekend.
- (25:09) Could the Texans be without their top Wide Receiver Nico Collins on Sunday?
- (30:55) Final thoughts from Bedard ahead on Sunday’s matchup for the Patriots with the Texans.