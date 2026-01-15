Final: Bruins 4, Kraken 2 - Bruins win on Chara's jersey retirement night

The Boston Bruins finish with a perfect record on their home stand with a 4-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken.

Tonight was Zdeno Chara's jersey retirement, and with a plethora of Bruins alumni in the stands to celebrate the night, the Bruins put on a performance.

Three minutes into the game, the Bruins scored back-to-back goals that erupted the TD Garden crowd. Marat Khusnutdinov started the scoring with a backhand goal through Joey Daccord while skating into Seattle's zone.

KHUSY WASTES NO TIME! pic.twitter.com/Y5vl8TTNVH — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 16, 2026

The Bruins then extended their lead thanks to their second line. Pavel Zacha lead the charge skating in Seattle zone and curling up ice to find Viktor Arvidsson for a one timer goal that deflected off Casey Mittelstadt's skate.

Boston's quick goals prompted the Kraken to call a timeout and readjust. Jonathan Aspirot received a holding penalty and Seattle pick up a power play goal seconds later which killed the bleeding by Boston. The Bruins went into the first intermission up one goal.

In the second period, Seattle continued applying pressure to Boston, and they received another opportunity on an early power play. However, it was the Bruins this time that scored on Seattle's power play.

As the Kraken regrouped in their own zone, Mark Kastelic pick-pocketed Matty Beniers, and the righty tucked another backhand goal through Daccord to give the Bruins breathing room.

ON YOUR MARK. GET SET. SHORTY. pic.twitter.com/JZovEIC5Xy — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 16, 2026

Midway into the period, the Kraken went on the power play for a third time, and Eeli Tolvanen scored on a rebound shot that didn't hit the net. Yet again, the Bruins entered another intermission up only one goal.

that was meannnnnnn, eeli 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/j1PSrqR6nn — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) January 16, 2026

In the third period, Jeremy Swayman and Boston's defense stayed strong to preserve their one-goal lead. The Bruins limited Seattle's offensive chances with clean transitions into their offensive zone, and Swayman made key stops through the final 20 minutes.

With only a few seconds remaining, David Pastrnak sealed win with a short-handed goal, capping off a successful road trip for the Bruins.

10 STRAIGHT 20-GOAL CAMPAIGNS 🍝 pic.twitter.com/aAdgPrrFyc — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 16, 2026

Despite the amount of penalties from Boston, the Bruins played a quality defensive game. Swayman made the stops he needed, and Boston played a turnover-free game preventing Seattle from spending too much time in Boston's zone.

The Bruins will now begin a road trip starting in Chicago on Saturday. Puck drop against the Blackhawks will be at 8 p.m.

PREGAME NOTES

The Boston Bruins face-off against the Seattle Kraken on Zdeno Chara's jersey retirement night.

This is the second and final time the Bruins will face the Kraken this season. Boston lost 7-4 to Seattle on Jan. 6th.

David Pastrnak passed Bobby Orr on the Bruins’ all-time points list during their game against the Detroit Red Wings.

Hampus Lindholm returned to practice on Wednesday wearing a non-contact practice jersey.