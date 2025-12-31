BSJ Game Report: Celtics 129, Jazz 119 - White's huge second half, career defensive night, leads C's win.

Everything you need to know about the Celtics win over the Jazz, with BSJ insight and analysis.

IN A NUTSHELL

The Celtics came out slow, got torched, and only ended up down eight thanks to Luka Garza and the bench. The reserves built a 10-point lead but the starters gave it all back and then some, going down five at the half. The third quarter turned into a shootout, which ended with Boston ahead by three. Derrick White owned the fourth quarter to seal the win for Boston.

HEADLINES

- Derrick White did WHAT?: White blocked seven shots in this game. SEVEN. That's a career high for him, and part of a historic stat line.

Derrick White is the first guard, the first Celtic (and 13th man overall) in NBA history to put up these numbers...



27 points

7 rebounds

6 assists

7 blocks — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) December 31, 2025

White also scored 13 points in the fourth fuel the win.

- Bench steps up: Anfernee Simons and Luka Garza were especially good, and the bench as a whole was critical in keeping this game within reach in the first half until the rest of the guys got their heads on straight.

- Jaylen Brown’s streak over: The 30-point streak is over thanks to a tough first half shooting night, but Brown didn’t really force the issue and he made up for it by being a distributor. I guess he’ll have to settle for just being tied with Larry Bird.