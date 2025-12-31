BSJ Game Report: Celtics 129, Jazz 119 - White's huge second half, career defensive night, leads C's win. taken at BSJ Headquarters (Celtics)

BSJ Game Report: Celtics 129, Jazz 119 - White's huge second half, career defensive night, leads C's win.

By John Karalis

Dec 31, 20255 hours ago

Everything you need to know about the Celtics win over the Jazz, with BSJ insight and analysis.

IN A NUTSHELL

The Celtics came out slow, got torched, and only ended up down eight thanks to Luka Garza and the bench. The reserves built a 10-point lead but the starters gave it all back and then some, going down five at the half. The third quarter turned into a shootout, which ended with Boston ahead by three. Derrick White owned the fourth quarter to seal the win for Boston.

HEADLINES

- Derrick White did WHAT?: White blocked seven shots in this game. SEVEN. That's a career high for him, and part of a historic stat line. 

White also scored 13 points in the fourth fuel the win. 

- Bench steps up: Anfernee Simons and Luka Garza were especially good, and the bench as a whole was critical in keeping this game within reach in the first half until the rest of the guys got their heads on straight. 

- Jaylen Brown’s streak over: The 30-point streak is over thanks to a tough first half shooting night, but Brown didn’t really force the issue and he made up for it by being a distributor. I guess he’ll have to settle for just being tied with Larry Bird. 

TURNING POINT

