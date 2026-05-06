Patriots Rookie Camp Primer: Key Storylines & Players To Watch

The New England Patriots begin their three-day rookie minicamp on Friday, May 8th, with Saturday's session open to the media. It marks the first time that the team gets to see their new first-year players in uniform, fresh off the NFL Draft. In addition, the minicamp serves as a platform for undrafted rookie free agents and tryout types to make their mark in an attempt to earn a spot on the 53-man roster.

Patriots executive vice president of personnel Eliot Wolf commented on the importance of late-round draft picks and undrafted free agents during his post-draft presser, highlighting the value of their front office scouting department. "I think it was business as usual. A lot of conversations with the coaching staff, a lot of conversations with the scouting staff," Wolf stated. "Day 3 of the draft is really the, I would say, scouts' day. It's the chance for some of these unheralded players to have the opportunity to get drafted, maybe some of the guys that some of the coaches didn't even look at."

A strong start to rookie minicamp can set the tone for the season to come. New England identified several prominent rookies from the Southwest who they hope can provide a spark. Wolf made sure to point out a handful of talent evaluators who were responsible for some of the additions. "Alex Brooks does the southwest region for us, and Tucker Ingraham is the cross checker, although Texas Tech this year was Casey Belongia as the cross checker," Wolf said. "That was just kind of how it fell. Obviously, there's a lot of good players in that part of the country, and we drafted three players from really good programs down there."

One of those players included Texas Tech signal-caller Behren Morton. For the first time this decade, New England enters the season with clarity at the quarterback position. Young gun Drake Maye is one of the top signal-callers in the NFL and appears poised for an MVP-type season. The team parted ways with Joshua Dobbs after one season in Foxborough and has since anointed Tommy DeVito as the backup in his second season with the club. However, that did not prevent the Patriots from targeting Morton in the seventh round of the draft.

In addition to Maye, the Patriots also developed former sixth-round pick Joe Milton (2024 NFL Draft), who was eventually traded to the Cowboys in exchange for a fifth-round selection. That bodes well for the development of Morton, who displayed tremendous toughness gutting through injuries this past season, and works the intermediate passing attack with excellent efficiency. While expectations should be tempered as a late-round selection, Morton could be the answer as the long-term backup to Maye. The anticipation begins this weekend as the Red Raiders product will take his first snaps under center in the red, white and blue.

Taking handoffs from Morton will be fellow seventh-round draft choice Jam Miller of Alabama. With the New England running attack experiencing bouts of inconsistency during last season, there could be room in the backfield mix for Miller to carve out a niche for himself as a change-of-pace runner. A compact back who can grind out the tough yardage between the tackles, Miller runs with intent and is quick to hit the hole, making him a potential offensive impact addition.

One acquisition that has been discussed ad nauseam that still lurks is the potential trade for Philadelphia Eagles disgruntled star AJ Brown. While an exchange between the teams has been bandied about all offseason, a deal is not expected to occur until after June 1st, when Brown’s contract becomes much more affordable to fit into the salary cap. Wolf did not take the bait when asked about the topic during his media meetup. “As far as players on other teams, again, going to keep the door open to anything that we think may improve our roster, whether that’s with the player you mentioned or other players,” he said.

Regardless of the outcome, it was noticeable that New England failed to address the wideout spot with any of their nine total draft selections. ”That's how the board fell,” Wolf explained when asked for his thought process. “There were some situations where there were receivers that we liked, that just got picked in front of where we were. It was not a conscious decision and I think we'll probably be pretty competitive here with the undrafted guys at that position."

No undrafted free agent enters rookie camp with more hype than Kyle Dixon of Culver-Stockton. The D-III product was awarded $252,500 guaranteed to sign with the Patriots, the third-highest amount they have ever paid for an undrafted player in franchise history. A true boundary wideout, Dixon is a big-bodied target with top-shelf athleticism, which provides him an outstanding chance to latch on. He would not be the first player that the Patriots have targeted from the NAIA ranks, as defensive tackle Jeremiah Pharms Jr. enters his third season with the team.

As Wolf alluded to, the wide receiver battle at the backend of the roster should be an intense competition given the number of players they brought in to compete. Among them are North Texas accomplished playmaker Cameron Dorner, who provides versatility to line up in multiple spots, plus James Madison standout Nick Degenarro, who flashes fancy footwork and top-notch speed, along with Georgetown phenom Jimmy Kibble, who is seeking to become the first Hoyas player to appear in an NFL game since 1956 (Jim Ricca). All three players signed free agent contracts following the draft.