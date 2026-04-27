NFL Draft: Patriots UDFA Class Signals Increased Competition at Wideout

Following the conclusion of the NFL Draft, the undrafted free agent (UDFA) signing process immediately begins, also referred to as the eighth round. For NFL teams, they are given a league-mandated cap of roughly $200,000 in total bonus money to put towards signing any targets who were not selected. However, organizations can offer larger guaranteed base salaries to entice players. All UDFA players sign a standard three-year contract.

The New England Patriots wound up making a total of nine selections during the 2026 NFL Draft and will have over a dozen UDFA players in the rookie mini-camp (May 8-10). Typically, each franchise will see at least two or three UDFA players earn a roster spot each year, while many others tend to land on practice squads. In fact, UDFA players consist of approximately one-third of all NFL players at any given time.

Let's examine some of the players who will be battling to claw their way onto the Patriots' 53-man roster as an UDFA. One thing is clear: they have intensified the wide receiver competition.

2026 NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS UDFA CLASS

Position | Player | School | Height | Weight | Hand | Arm | Forty

RB Myles Montgomery, UCF, 5102, 198, 0928, 3038, 4.46 - With a solid combination of size and speed, Montgomery led the Knights with 705 rushing yards this past season, serving as one of their team captains. A capable pass-catcher out of the backfield, Montgomery is also an astute blocker, some of the attributes that he showcased during the week of Hula Bowl practice back in January. While he figures to have an uphill climb making the roster, he could potentially land on the practice squad as a developmental third-down back.

WR Nick DeGennaro, James Madison, 5117, 193, 0928, 3100, 4.41 - A triple transfer, DeGennaro began his career at Maryland, with a detour in Richmond before finishing up at JMU, where he had 500 receiving yards and five scores this past season. Known for his route running and footwork, the New Jersey native can sometimes dance around too much, creating a slow release off the line of scrimmage. However, he does bring speed (21.48 mph on the catapult) and carries some special teams experience. DeGennaro also owns impressive strength for a wideout, with a 375-pound squat and 315-pound bench, according to his strength coach back in August.

WR Kyle Dixon, Culver-Stockton, 6021, 209, 0918, 3200, 4.51 - One of the top small school prospects along the all-star game trails, Dixon created a bit of a buzz for himself during the American Bowl, where the Patriots were well attended. A boundary wideout with adequate speed, Dixon began at Southern Illinois before finishing up at Culver-Stockton in Missouri, where he had back-to-back seasons of 1,100-plus receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in each of the past two years. New England liked what it saw, as they awarded him with $252,500 in guaranteed money to sign.