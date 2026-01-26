NHL Notes: Neely aides in ending Geekie B's slump

As much as there was no doubt that Morgan Geekie was mired in a slump as he went 12 straight games without a goal, it is abundantly clear that stretch of futility is now over for Boston’s resident sniper.

The B’s winger had two goals in Saturday’s 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens at TD Garden and now has three goals in his last three games while also scoring his 100th career NHL goal with the game-winner against the Habs last weekend.

It’s good to see Morgan Geekie back to being a scoring machine. pic.twitter.com/XxbECNXwx6 — Jamie Gatlin (@JamieGatlin17) January 25, 2026

Geekie admitted that he was keenly aware of his drought when he was in the middle of it, and attempted many different remedies – from changing his visor on his helmet to altering the tape job on his stick -- before breaking out shortly after his baby boy Max was born a little less than two weeks ago.

“I thought it would matter more,” said Geekie of breaking through the 12-game dry spell. “It sucks when you’re in it but we’ve been winning the whole time, so I don’t know. Obviously you want to have personal success but it makes it pretty easy to come to the rink when you win eight, nine games.

“Obviously, I want to produce, I want to help the team win but I’m OK to take a back seat and watch other guys do it, for sure. Guys are stepping up and I think that’s kudos to the depth we have in here.”

The challenge for a guy like Geekie is that he’s never going to be a high-volume shooter like David Pastrnak, who can sometimes get 10 or more shot attempts in a game based on his skating, puck-handling, playmaking and ability to creatively make things happen with the puck on his stick. Geekie is more of a finisher that is on the receiving end where he can utilize his wicked shot and release to beat goaltenders even when they can see the puck coming from a straight-ahead Geekie shot attempt.

His winning goal versus Montreal on Saturday was a great example where nobody – not even the refs – caught what happened to the puck after it rocketed off his stick with the one-timer attempt at the net. It took a few seconds before players realized the puck was in the back of the net after it deflected slightly off a Canadiens defender before completely baffling Sam Montembeault on the way to the bottom of the net.

It was obvious that the slump was about to end while watching him dating back to the last game of the five game homestand against Seattle that Geekie was again getting the quality scoring chances. It finally did with a blue-collar tipped puck on a PP goal in the meaningless third period of a blowout loss on the road to the Dallas Stars,

“Every player is going to go through this, sometimes,” said Pastrnak, who has battled through his own share of slumps over the years. “That’s just a part of experience. I’ve been through it many times in my career. He’s definitely around [scoring goals] already, like the last four or five games. He came big for us today. It’s good to see. We need him.”