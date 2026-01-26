Podcast: Bedard reacts to Patriots' win over Broncos, Super Bowl berth with CLNS and 98.5 The SportsHub

Greg Bedard joins John Zannis as Greg reacts to the Patriots victory over the Denver Broncos claiming the AFC Title and heading to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2019.
