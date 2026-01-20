Podcast: Bedard on Maye, Patriots' win over Texans, matchup with Broncos with Felger & Mazz 01.20.26 taken at BSJ Headquarters (Patriots)

Patriots

Podcast: Bedard on Maye, Patriots' win over Texans, matchup with Broncos with Felger & Mazz 01.20.26

By Greg A. Bedard

Jan 20, 20268 minutes ago

Hour 1

  • (0:00) Greg Bedard of BostonSportsJournal.com joins Felger and Mazz and opens the hour with his takeaways from the Patriots Divisional Round win over the Texans. 
  • (13:13) The callers weigh in on the Patriots with Bedard. 
  • (21:58) Bedard’s (and Mazz’s) 3 up and 3 down from the Patriots Divisional Round win over the Texans. 
  • (30:16) More thoughts from the caller on the Patriots.

Hour 2

  • (0:00)  Greg Bedard of BostonSportsJournal.com joins Felger and Mazz and opens the hour with thoughts on Broncos QB Jarrett Stidham ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship. 
  • (13:50) 10 Questions from Around the NFL following the NFL’s Divisional Round. 
  • (29:23) The callers weigh in on the Patriots. 
  • (36:31) Final thought from Bedard on the Broncos ahead of the Patriots AFC Championship matchup with them in Denver.

