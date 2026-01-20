Podcast: Bedard on Maye, Patriots' win over Texans, matchup with Broncos with Felger & Mazz 01.20.26

Hour 1
- (0:00) Greg Bedard of BostonSportsJournal.com joins Felger and Mazz and opens the hour with his takeaways from the Patriots Divisional Round win over the Texans.
- (13:13) The callers weigh in on the Patriots with Bedard.
- (21:58) Bedard’s (and Mazz’s) 3 up and 3 down from the Patriots Divisional Round win over the Texans.
- (30:16) More thoughts from the caller on the Patriots.
Hour 2
- (0:00) Greg Bedard of BostonSportsJournal.com joins Felger and Mazz and opens the hour with thoughts on Broncos QB Jarrett Stidham ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship.
- (13:50) 10 Questions from Around the NFL following the NFL’s Divisional Round.
- (29:23) The callers weigh in on the Patriots.
- (36:31) Final thought from Bedard on the Broncos ahead of the Patriots AFC Championship matchup with them in Denver.