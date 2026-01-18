BSJ Game Report: Patriots 28, Texans 16 - New England returns to AFC Championship as defense stars again

FOXBOROUGH — Everything you need to know from the Patriots’ win over the Texans in quickie form, with BSJ insight and analysis:

HEADLINES

Patriots return to AFC Championship Game: It was far from a Picasso, at least from the offense, but the Patriots found a way to make enough plays on both sides of the ball to beat the Houston Texans and advance to the AFC Championship Game next Sunday in Denver. Even better: the Broncos will start former Patriots draft pick Jarrett Stidham, who has not thrown a pass this season, after starter Bo Nix suffered a broken ankle on the next-to-last play of their win over the Bills.

Defense forces five turnovers: The story of the game was the Patriots' defense, which made CJ Stroud look even worse than he did against the Steelers. Stroud threw four interceptions in the first half, one of which was returned for a touchdown by Marcus Jones after K'Lavon Chaisson hit Stroud as he attempted to throw the ball. Stroud completed just 18 of 42 passes (43%) with 4.9 yards per attempt, one touchdown, and he was sacked three times. Stroud was pressure on 43% of his dropbacks, and he was blitzed 49% of the time. It didn't help the Texans that RT Trent Brown did not start the game, and his replacement missed time during the game. Also, TE Dalton Schultz, Houston's leading receiver, was ruled out early in this contest. Stroud was a mess in this game, as he threw several errant passes into traffic and he could have had several more turnovers.





Maye, offense struggles but does enough: There was a lot of consternation at Gillette for much of this contest as Maye and the offense struggled to get much traction. Uh, the Texans are pretty good on defense. The Texans' defense averaged 15.9 points allowed coming into this game. The Patriots scored 21 offensive points, which is tied for the third-most allowed by Houston this season. Seahawks' 27 is the top non-Week 18 game. The Patriots found a way to put together three good drives. It didn't help that Maye fumbled four times, including two that were lost. Will Campbell allowed two strip sacks

TURNING POINT

The Maye to Boutte touchdown. It was lights out after that.

SECOND GUESS

Nothing on defense, other than Carlton Davis' penalties, so that leaves you with the offense, which obviously sputtered, but that's kind of what happens against this Texans defense. It should be no surprise that Maye and the offense had it's worst two games of the season against the two best pass defenses they've seen.

Surprised Josh McDaniels didn't use more jumbo against the Texans, and there had to be a reason he didn't want to boot Maye very much (I'm guessing it was the Texans' team speed). After a conversation with Mike Vrabel, McDaniels booted Maye out for a much-needed first down. But the next one didn't do anything.

Denver's defense is just as good, so time for the offensive operation to step up, even if they are facing their third-straight outgunned offense/quarterback.