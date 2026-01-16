BSJ Live Q&A: Red Sox make first move in free agency adding Ranger Suárez while rest of roster remains incomplete - 12 p.m. Monday 01.19.26 taken at BSJ Headquarters (Red Sox)

BSJ Live Q&A: Red Sox make first move in free agency adding Ranger Suárez while rest of roster remains incomplete - 12 p.m. Monday 01.19.26

By Chris Henrique

Jan 16, 20264 hours ago

Boston’s offseason officially began (despite the trades for Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras) with the signing of Ranger Suárez to a five-year, $130 million contract, giving Craig Breslow another frontline left-hander to anchor the rotation. Yet as spring training looms, the Red Sox still have work to do to round out a roster that remains short on clarity in key areas.

Let's talk about free agency and more as free agency becomes to come to an end. Please refrain from commenting on others questions. 

