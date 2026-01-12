Bedard: 3 sequences to a playoff victory - A goal line stand, defense and offense getting a big FG at halftime; McDaniels dialing up a TD









Analyzing three key sequences from the Patriots' win over the Chargers, mostly through video analysis, including:

• The big goal line stand, which featured blanket coverage and Justin Herbert missing his best chance at a touchdown;

• The defensive and offensive series that produced a big field goal before halftime;

• And Josh McDaniels manipulating the Chargers' defense to produce Hunter Henry's touchdown.

1-10-NE 10 (7:30) (Shotgun) J.Herbert scrambles up the middle to NE 6 for 4 yards (A.Jennings).

2-6-NE 6 (6:45) (Shotgun) T.Penning reported in as eligible. J.Herbert right end to NE 3 for 3 yards (J.Gibbens; C.Davis).

3-3-NE 3 (6:01) (Shotgun) J.Herbert scrambles left guard to NE 2 for 1 yard (M.Jones).

4-2-NE 2 (5:17) (Shotgun) J.Herbert pass incomplete short right to K.Allen

On first down, the Patriots have all four of the Chargers' major routes completely shut down with six in coverage against them. Justin Herbert could have possibly checked it down to Ladd McConkey way over in the left flat, but Milton Williams and Cory Durden ran a twist that prevented Herbert for doing that. Williams forced Herbert to his right, and Durden came free. Herbert had no choice to scramble.

The designed run for Herbert should have scored a touchdown but WR Tre' Harris and FB Scott Matlock both didn't execute their blocks. Harris missed Jack Gibbens, but Herbert still could have scored if Matlock blocked Carl Davis, which he should do in his sleep.

On third down, Patriots again blanket the three main routes with seven in coverage. Marcus Jones makes a great tackle on Herbert — most defensive backs bounce off him — and I think Jones might have injured Herbert, a charley horse or something, because he was slow to get up and looked at his left quad.