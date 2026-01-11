BSJ Game Report: Patriots 16, Chargers 3 - New England finally emerges as defense shuts down Herbert, LA

FOXBOROUGH — Everything you need to know from the Patriots’ win over the Chargers' in quickie form, with BSJ insight and analysis:

HEADLINES

Patriots finally finish off pesky Chargers: It took a while, as the game was within a score into the fourth quarter, but the Patriots finally put Los Angeles away with about 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter with a 7-play, 80-yard touchdown drive capped by Drake Maye finding Hunter Henry for a 28-yard touchdown pass. The key to the play was TreVeyon Henderson, who has struggled in pass protection, picking up blitzing Daiyan Henley to give Maye enough time. The pass got just over the reach of safety Derwin James.

Defense was outstanding: The pass rush, which eventually got to 47% with a two-score lead, had some trouble getting going against a porous Chargers offensive line, but the key to a terrific defensive effort was the Patriots' pass coverage. The final advanced stats won't say much about man coverage (73% zone, 20% man), but that doesn't tell the tale. The Patriots did change up for this game. Before the snap — and before Christian Gonzalez left in concussion protocol — Gonzalez and Carlton Davis would be in the middle of the field waiting for the Chargers to break the huddle, then they matched up. It was often Gonzalez on Quentin Johnston, Davis on Tre Harris or Keenan Allen, and Marcus Jones on Ladd McConkey. Gonzalez would take third-down favorite Allen on third down. Herbert missed some opportunites, but the Patriots' coverage was outstanding, and Chargers OC Greg Roman could never figure out what they were doing. Oh, and the Patriots held the Chargers' running backs to 2.5 yards per carry. A run game was a must for the Chargers in this game and, as expected, the Patriots shut them down.

Herbert was good in the second half (10 of 13, 93 yards), but the Patriots stepped up in the second half. He was 1 of 7 for 0 passing yards until the Patriots led 16-3.

Patriots get first playoff win in seven years: New England tested postseason success for the first time since its Super Bowl LII victory over the Rams. Now they await the winners of the Texans and Steelers, which will be on Sunday with the Monday night game.

TURNING POINT

The Maye to Henry touchdown. A field goal likely would have iced the game, but that definitely did it.

SECOND GUESS

I mean, they won, but if they didn't, the Patriots getting pretty pass happy — even after halftime (67-33 pass in third quarter) — would have been a big second guess in a loss.