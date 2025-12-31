NBA Notebook: Biggest Celtics stories of 2025 and an early All-Star ballot

The NBA released its first round of All-Star fan voting on Monday afternoon, featuring Jaylen Brown as the lone appearance among the east's top-15 with 808,276 votes. The Celtics have campaigned for Derrick White and Payton Pritchard to join Brown, a relative lock at the moment, in Los Angeles during the Feb. 13-15 weekend. The league announced that the format will shift to USA vs. World after a string of overhauls in recent years.

Voting will take place between Dec. 17-Jan. 14 for the same process as usual, that'll select five starters from each conference, regardless of position. The fan vote counts for 50%, media selections account for 25% and players choose the remaining 25%. The head coaches around the league pick the reserves. Luka Dončić, Nikola Jokić, Steph Curry, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Victor Wembanyama currently lead the voting in the west while the east's top-five included Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tyrese Maxey, Jalen Brunson, Cade Cunningham and Donovan Mitchell ahead of Brown.

Given the international nature of the competition, Adam Silver will select additional players to reach the 16 US and eight international player minimums.

Here's my ballot as it stands...

Eastern Conference:

Jalen Brunson (USA): 29.5 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 6.4 APG, 2.2 TOV, 48% FG, 38% 3PT, +3.7 BPM, +3.5 EPM, 4.0 WS, +1.4 VORP.

The driving force behind the Knicks' standout start to the season and one of the biggest stars in the NBA playing in New York City. His MVP case should receive some scrutiny for his defensive deficiency, posting a stunningly low -1.9 EPM. Offensively, he's as good as anyone in the league and fully deserves a starting spot in the east.

Cade Cunningham (USA): 26.5 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 9.6 APG, 1.5 SPG, 3.9 TOV, 46.2% FG, 33.1% 3PT, +6.0 BPM, +3.9 EPM, 3.8 WS, +2.1 VORP.

A star last year who appears on the verge of one or two improvements across his game to become a player capable of leading his team to a championship. His efforts at questionable efficiency have already vaulted the Pistons atop the East standings through the first third of the season. Breaking a record for misses stands out from his first half, but he's the best player in the East I've watched against the Celtics this season.

Donovan Mitchell (USA): 30.2 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 5.4 APG, 1.4 SPG, 3.1 TOV, 49.7% FG, 39.0% 3PT, +5.8 BPM, +5.2 EPM, 3.6 WS, +2.1 VORP

Thriving on a disappointing team that can't survive with him off the court. One of the most dynamic and exciting scorers to watch around the league and an easy choice for the game. It's less clear whether he deserves a starting spot over his conference counterparts who have won at a higher level to this point. He leads Jaylen Brown by less than 50,000 votes in fan voting for the fifth and final spot in the East.

Tyrese Maxey (USA): 30.7 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 6.9 APG, 1.8 SPG, 2.7 TOV, 46.1% FG, 39.1% 3PT, +6.2 BPM, +3.4 EPM, 4.0 WS, +2.3 VORP

Astonishing leap while carrying the Sixers through Joel Embiid and Paul George's sporadic availability. The Maxey era is here in Philadelphia and in the east, where he's a slam-dunk starting candidate. Currently second in voting to Giannis Antetokounmpo and outside of Brown's nightly exploits for the Celtics and Cade Cunningham, he's the most impressive east player I've watched in person this season. If you're counting, this gets us to four US players.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (World): 28.7 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 5.9 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.9 BPG, 3.2 TOV, 64.3% FG, 40.7% 3PT, +11.0 BPM, +7.6 EPM, 3.2 WS, +1.8 VORP

Owns the largest share of the vote and, aside from his roughly month-long absence with a calf injury, is the strongest candidate in the East with his nightly earth-shattering performances on both ends of the floor. He'll lead the world team alongside Nikola Jokić and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the three perennial MVP candidates, but will Antetokounmpo represent the Bucks at the games?

Jaylen Brown (USA): 29.7 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 4.8 APG, 1.1 SPG, 3.7 TOV, 50.6% FG, 37.0% 3PT, +4.3 BPM, +2.3 EPM, 3.1 WS, +2.1 VORP

Less of a conversation about whether he's an All-Star this year and more about whether he can break into the All-NBA First Team this season. He carried the Celtics through his consistency and availability, and emerged as the best mid-range shooter in the NBA through the first third of the season.

Jalen Johnson (USA): 23.7 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 8.4 APG, 1.4 SPG, 3.5 TOV, 52.2% FG, 36.7% 3PT, +5.1 BPM, +1.9 EPM, 3.6 WS, +1.9 VORP

Perhaps the least name recognition in the all-star field this year, but get used to him being in this mix. Johnson took over the Hawks' offense through Trae Young's injury and produced young Magic Johnson numbers. He's the future of the franchise and looks capable of becoming one of the more dynamic offensive engines in the league, and he's already more than deserving of a spot in Los Angeles.

Karl-Anthony Towns (World): 22.0 PPG, 11.9 RPG, 2.9 APG, 2.4 TOV, 47.6% FG, 36.5% 3PT, +2.8 BPM, +3.5 EPM, 3.8 WS, +1.2 VORP

Towns said he intends to play for the world team representing his mother's native Dominican Republic, where he plays for their national team. He'll pack a punch alongside the world's other bigs and can play the four and shoot threes next to them. It's an important addition and he's played the best basketball of his career early this season building on his successful playoff run. Towns isn't a perfect player, but he continues to improve deep into his career.

Michael Porter Jr. (USA): 25.8 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 3.3 APG, 2.3 TOV, 49.6% FG, 41.0% 3PT, +5.2 BPM, +2.1 EPM, 2.5 WS, +1.6 VORP

Traded from Denver to the Nets in the Cam Johnson trade alongside a first-round pick in 2030 in what now looks like a heist for Brooklyn, who can probably trade Porter again for a haul after he began this season as one of the more dynamic offensive players in the East so far. Porter assaulted the Celtics' defense late in their win over them in Boston and has led Brooklyn to another competitive start in a season where many expected them to fall into the mix for the worst record in the league.

Scottie Barnes (USA): 19.1 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 5.1 APG, 1.4 SPG, 1.5 BPG, 2.6 TOV, 50.5% FG, 35.7% 3PT, +3.7 BPM, +1.4 EPM, 3.4 WS, +1.6 VORP

A dynamic defensive player working his way toward becoming the offensive star he's shown flashes of, between ball-handling, driving, passing and a budding three-point shot. With some help from Brandon Ingram, he led a Raptors team that missed the playoffs last year entirely to home court status in the East to begin the season. That's more than worthy of a nod.

Jalen Duren (USA): 18.2 PPG, 10.9 RPG, 1.8 APG, 1.0 BPG, 2.2 TOV, 63.6% FG, +2.6 BPM, +1.9 EPM, 3.8 WS, +1.0 VORP

He might be a bold choice over Evan Mobley, who's the better defender by far and a more dynamic overall offensive player at this point. That said, Duren has changed games for Detroit as they climbed to the top of the East. They're not miles ahead of the field, but they're good enough to warrant a second all-star, something the Cavs can't claim. Among players I've watched this season, Duren, with some help from running mate Isaiah Stewart, proved one of the most difficult for Boston to contain.

Josh Giddey (World): 19.2 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 9.0 APG, 3.6 TOV, 46.6% FG, 38.6% 3PT, +2.9 BPM, +1.4 EPM, 2.2 WS, +1.2 VORP

Saw his scorching start to the year fade over the past month along with his team's, but Giddey played some of the best basketball in the east through the start of the season and deserves consideration for this spot still alongside Knicks ancillary contributors, the Magic's injured stars Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs, along with LaMelo Ball. Giddey deserves the selection more than them at the moment, though a hamstring injury he suffered on Tuesday could open the door for Brandon Ingram, Derrick White, Evan Mobley or another Knicks player to surpass him.

Other contenders: Brandon Ingram, Derrick White, LaMelo Ball, Pascal Siakam, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, Jalen Suggs, Bam Adebayo.

Western Conference:

Luka Dončić (World): 33.7 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 8.6 APG, 1.6 APG, 4.3 TOV, 46.2% FG, 32.4% 3PT, +8.0 BPM, +6.8 EPM, 3.4 WS, +2.1 VORP

The easiest choice among the field this season as the best scorer in the league, the leading vote recipient to begin the process and capitalizing on all the potential his offseason weight loss and motivation following the trade from Dallas projected. He'll give the world every chance to beat the USA rosters as their primary option on offense, just as he gives the Lakers a chance in any playoff series.

Nikola Jokić (World): 29.6 PPG, 12.2 RPG, 11.0 APG, 1.4 SPG, 3.5 TOV, 60.5% FG, 43.5% 3PT, +16.4 BPM, +9.1 EPM, 8.7 WS, +5.1 VORP

He posted the best numbers in NBA history and just finished one of the finest performances of his career on Christmas before he fell with what resembled a severe knee injury days later. He seemingly avoided the worst-case scenarios and will miss 1-2 months, leaving his All-Star status in question. There's an increasing argument nobody has ever played better basketball than Jokić was playing to begin this season. Even if he's available, he never fully embraced the All-Star competition, though the Dončić combination and pride involved for the world team make them a compelling US challenger.

Steph Curry (USA): 28.8 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 4.3 APG, 1.3 SPG, 3.0 TOV, 46.5% FG, 39.0% 3PT, +6.1 BPM, +5.6 EPM, 2.5 WS, +1.5 VORP

Playing some of the best basketball of his career, while the Warriors struggle to support him. Would become the engine for the US immediately, even given his age and advanced stage of his career, having already done so for the US Olympic team two summers ago. He remains the most exciting player to watch in an All-Star environment, and it's a must to appreciate each one left in his career.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (World): 32.2 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 6.4 APG, 1.5 SPG, 2.0 TOV, 55.9% FG, 41.9% 3PT, +12.8 BPM, +8.5 EPM, 8.0 WS, +4.0 VORP

Even with his style drawing many detractors, there's no denying the impressiveness of Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder building on what they accomplished last season with one of the small handful of best starts in NBA history. They're a machine built around his strengths, and he should roll to another MVP this season after Jokić's injury, and already held a slight edge in my eyes given Oklahoma City's two-way dominance. The world already looks like the better team to me through six players

Victor Wembanyama (World): 24.0 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 3.5 APG, 0.9 SPG, 3.0 BPG, 3.3 TOV, 51.4% FG, 34.9% 3PT, +8.1 BPM, +4.9 EPM, 2.5 WS, +1.5 VORP

A calf injury only slightly derailed his rise to the highest class in the league between his unmatched defensive impact and increasingly strong primary scoring abilities that shined over the past month in a bench role. He'll continue to get back on track in the coming months with his standard and if he's at full strength for the game, he makes the world an effective lock alongside the other top-end talents on the team.

Anthony Edwards (USA): 29.1 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 3.7 APG, 1.4 SPG, 2.8 TOV, 49.7% FG, 39.7% 3PT, +5.6 BPM, +2.7 EPM, 3.1 WS, +2.1 VORP

One of the best scorers in the game continues to operate efficiently and lead a legitimate title contender. He's among the strongest candidates to lead US basketball into the future and could emerge as a west starter in case of injury. His improvement as a shooter since draft night continues to amaze me.

Alperen Şengün (World): 22.7 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 6.8 APG, 1.5 SPG, 1.0 BPG, 3.5 TOV, 50.8% FG, 31.7% 3PT, +5.7 BPM, +2.9 EPM, 3.5 WS, +1.7 VORP

Since opening night, nobody in the league surprised more as an ascendant offensive facilitator for a team than Şengün, who nearly shocked the Thunder on opening running offense for the Rockets before leading a third-ranked offense through the first half alongside Kevin Durant. Between Şengün's own scoring and passing prowess, and his offensive rebounding alongside Steven Adams which makes Houston unique, he's in position to become one of the league's most impactful offensive forces.

Kevin Durant (USA): 25.5 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 4.3 APG, 1.0 BPG, 3.1 TOV, 52.2% FG, 43.7% 3PT, +3.8 BPM, +3.4 EPM, 3.9 WS, +1.4 VORP

An ageless wonder who's still one of the most efficient scorers in basketball as he approaches 40. Durant can legitimately lead the US team through this tournament alongside fellow NBA veterans Steph Curry and LeBron James, should the latter sneak into the competition for a 22nd time. This will become Durant's 16th appearance.

Deni Avdija (World): 25.6 PPG, 7.2 RPG, 6.9 APG, 3.9 TOV, 46.9% FG, 35.5% 3PT, +4.2 BPM, +2.6 EPM, 3.6 WS, +1.8 VORP

The most surprising All-Star this season became a slam dunk candidate as an offensive engine for the Blazers. Avdija found his shot, moved to point guard with the team's other facilitators down, and dominated the board to give Portland a grab-and-go game. He also defends multiple positions effectively. It's still hard to believe the Wizards gave him away for Bub Carrington, Malcolm Brogdon, and several draft picks.

Jamal Murray (World): 25.2 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 7.0 APG, 1.0 SPG, 2.3 TOV, 48.7% FG, 45.4% 3PT, +3.5 BPM, +3.3 EPM, 3.8 WS, +1.5 VORP

Should show his value as a legitimate complement to Jokić in Denver rather than purely a beneficiary with his fellow star down for the next month or two. Murray has struggled through injuries for the Nuggets and Canada in the last Olympics, but this year looks like one of their key contributors in this tournament. A slam dunk All-Star.

Kawhi Leonard (USA): 27.8 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 3.5 APG, 2.1 SPG, 2.0 TOV, 49.9% FG, 38.6% 3PT, +6.8 BPM, +5.5 EPM, 2.7 WS, +1.6 VORP

Climbed back into this mix with an astonishing run reminiscent of his best days since he last missed a game on Nov. 22. He ranks among the most efficient scorers from the field this season while maintaining a ridiculous streak at the free throw line (129-133, 97% FT). Leonard even gave the despondent Clippers some hope for a turnaround with his play in recent weeks.

Lauri Markkanen (World): 27.7 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 2.1 APG, 1.0 SPG, 1.4 TOV, 47.3% FG, 36.6% 3PT, +2.8 BPM, +3.5 EPM, 2.7 WS, +1.7 VORP

Emerged as one of the league's best volume scorers with the Jazz to begin this season and should return to the All-Star Game for the first time since 2023, his first season in Utah. No longer flying below the radar, he continues to ascend into his age-28 season and gives the world a compelling option to stay big while maintaining strong shooting alongside their playmaking stars. Markkanen ranks 13th in total scoring this season.

Other candidates: Julius Randle, LeBron James, Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams, James Harden, Devin Booker, De'Aaron Fox, Aaron Gordon, Dylan Harper, Stephon Castle, Ivica Zubac, Amen Thompson

Additional All-Stars: These selections would leave the world with 11 players and the US teams with only 13, which would prompt Adam Silver to select three additional American players to the tournament. This event, one way or another, won't happen without LeBron James, whether he's selected by the coaches, Silver or as an injury replacement, so count him among the additional Americans who will assuredly take part in the tournament. After that, Julius Randle is a strong candidate statistically and to help the US combat the world's size. Depending on where Silver wants to go from there, Aaron Gordon, James Harden and Brandon Ingram played at close to All-Star levels in the first half, but with a free spot the most fun selection could go to Cooper Flagg, the standout rookie and almost certain major contributor to USA basketball into the future both for the league and international team.

To recap, that could theoretically create three teams:

World - Antetokounmpo, Jokić, Dončić, Wembanyama, Gilgeous-Alexander, Şengün, Towns, Avdija, Murray, Giddey, Markkanen.

USA 1 - James, Curry, Brunson, Edwards, Cunningham, Barnes, Duren, Porter

USA 2 - Durant, Leonard, Brown, Mitchell, Maxey, Johnson, Randle, Flagg

Before we get to the final NBA round-up of 2025, here are the moments, stories, and games that defined 2025 for the Celtics.

1. Jayson Tatum tears his Achilles: The Celtics trailed in the fourth quarter against the Knicks on their way to a 3-1 deficit in the second round of the playoffs as they attempted to repeat. They would already struggle to turn around the series, but Tatum stepped awkwardly as he lunged toward a loose ball and fell in agony. Boston's players quickly realized the magnitude of the moment after the loss -- Tatum tore his Achilles and the following year of Celtics basketball and the franchise star's career fell into question. Seven months later, Tatum has rapidly progressed in his recovery following a surgery he underwent within 24 hours of the injury and he aims to play again before the 2026 season concludes.